JetBlue, Which is Based Out of Long Island City, is About to Get a Whole Lot Bigger

Speed Cameras to Operate 24/7 Beginning Aug. 1
The city’s speed cameras will be in operation 24/7 starting Aug. 1. The 2,000-plus cameras that have been placed across the five boroughs will be snapping photos 24/7 beginning Monday. The City will be issuing $50 tickets to drivers who are pictured going more than 10 miles per hour above the speed limit no matter the time of the day.
Family-Owned Food Cart Brazenly Stolen From Jackson Heights Street Early Saturday
A family-owned food cart that offers Venezuelan fare was stolen from its operating spot in Jackson Heights on early Saturday. The red-colored cart, called Chamo Landia, was taken at around 12:30 a.m. from the corner of 83rd Street and Northern Boulevard by a suspect, or suspects, using a flatbed truck, according to police and video footage.
