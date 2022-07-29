www.tigerdroppings.com
Four-Star Baton Rouge QB Rickie Collins Decommits From Purdue
A top LSU target became available this week as four-star Baton Rouge quarterback Rickie Collins announced his de-commitment from Purdue on Monday night. Collins, a 6-3, 185-pound passer from Woodlawn High School originally committed to Purdue in October of 2021. Now that he has back on the open market, many believe that he will end up at LSU. Collins' head coach at Woodlawn is former LSU quarterback Marcus Randall.
LSU 2 games away from being the preeminent college football program of the century
It's a game of inches. The "close game" thread got me thinking how close LSU was to being where Alabama is right now. Both games occurred in 2012. Game 1: Take your pick...the NC rematch with Bama obviously, but that game wasn't close because Les made no adjustments and came totally unprepared to do again what they had already done on Bama's home field...or Oklahoma State missing a 37 yard field goal and losing to IA St which allowed for the rematch.
Culotta said Verge has been telling LSU what other schools have done for their athletes
Jordy said on his show this morning if I heard him correctly that Verge is telling LSU what other schools are doing for the athletes on their recruiting visits. Jordy said when Saban was here, he talked about the 40 year plan. With Les Miles and coach O, it was 3 years and go to the NFL. With Brian Kelly, he is getting back to Saban’s 40 year plan and graduating champions. I thought that was interesting that he said Verge is telling LSU on his son’s recruiting visits that Ohio St is doing this for their athletes, and this school is doing that for their players and we need to do the same thing or this is a great idea that they are doing.
Tell me you are old without telling me you are old using a bit of LSU anecdote
When I was at LSU, hard paper copies of the LSU Reveille was the preferred reading material while dropping potatoes in the crock pot at the CEBA building toilets. When I was at LSU, I had to call Reggie to switch class schedules. LSU Fan. Louisiana. Member since Oct 2011.
ALDI expected to build second BR area store on O’Neal Lane south of Oschner
Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
Michael Tyler aka Mystyical arrested on 1st degree rape charge
Mystikal, a New Orleans-raised rapper who has faced sexual assault charges in the past but had recently said he was trying to turn his life around, remained in jail Monday following his arrest a day earlier on first-degree rape, robbery and other counts in the suburban Baton Rouge parish where he lives, sheriff's deputies said.
The most common tree in Baton Rouge is.....
The most common tree in East Baton Rouge? One type stands out among 63,000 counted so far. For most of the past decade, crews from Baton Rouge Green have canvassed city streets and parish roads and, one-by-one, counted trees. It turns out the common crape myrtle is pretty common after all.
