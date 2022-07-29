Game Scoop! 684: The KOTOR Remake Is Frozen in Carbonite

www.ign.com
How Final Fantasy XIV Fans Found In-Game Popularity as a Band
The Songbirds take their stage, as they always do, on the white cobblestones of Limsa Lominsa. It's dusk in Final Fantasy XIV. Foot traffic around the city swells after the sun goes down, when students race home from school and grown-ups clock out from their day jobs. A faint, familiar MIDI melody leaves the band's violins and keyboards, and after a few bars I'm able to place it: "Kiss From A Rose," by Seal. A row of identically dressed bards — like a '60s Phil Specter girl group — weave together a miraculous harmony despite bandwidth and latency. Fans toss glow sticks in the air, warriors and mages lock into their dance animations on the periphery, it's Coachella with Chocobos. The Songbirds are the most famous band in MMO history, and their world tour of Hydaelyn is never going to end.
Escape Goat 2: IGN Prime Game of The Month
IGN Prime has partnered with Magical Time Bean to bring you the Game of The Month. The atmospheric puzzle platformer Escape Goat 2. Stemming from the creative and talented mind of Ian Stocker the former AAA composer who put architected sound design and musical composition for classic handheld titles such as the Harry Potter, Lord of The Rings and Sims turned indie developer and immediately started developing and releasing games.
The Biggest Game Releases of August 2022
August is here, and while it’s still a little too early to declare that the gaming drought is behind us, the month does bring a slew of cool new video games for all of us to play! Whether you’re into roller skating, swinging from tall buildings, or even joining a cult filled with livestock, we’ve got you covered. Here are all the biggest and best games coming in August 2022.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Wiki Guide
Mio is one of the playable main characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. On this page, you can find details about Mio's character overview, when she appears in the game's story, as well as information on her class and skills. Mio Character Overview. Mio is an off-seer just like Noah, and...
‘Looks Like a Indie Game With No Budget’ – Dr Disrespect’s ‘Deadrop’ Reveal Ridiculed by Fans
Popular streamer Dr Disrespect finally gave his fans their first look at the upcoming FPS shooter from his studio, Midnight Society titled 'Deadrop.'. The streamer has called his game the world's first 'vertical extraction shooter', which to be honest sounds like Escape from Tarkov, but with towers and skyscrapers. In an event featuring many of his fanatics, Doc showcased the game, whose USP seems to be height. While other popular games of the genre like Call of Duty: Warzone, Halo: Infinite and Apex Legends offer expansive maps in terms of width, the leader of the Champions club believes that the answer lies in going up and down rather than side to side.
dotesports.com
Red Dead Online community to host in-game funeral following Rockstar’s plans to cease major updates
Red Dead Online players will gather today in the online Western universe to mourn the “death” of the game, which will stop receiving major updates as Rockstar Games wants to shift the focus to the development of Grand Theft Auto 6. The Red Dead Online community started a...
Banner Schedule: Current and Next Genshin Banners
This Genshin Impact Wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact banner schedule for past, current, and next Genshin Impact banners. A big part of Genshin Impact is the Wish system. Most of the game’s playable characters and best weapons are found here, with regularly refreshed “banners” introducing new characters and boosting the appearance rates of others.
How to Get Girolle Caps
One of the first Drives( or quests) you're likely to come across in Citizen Sleeper involves collecting Girolle Caps for Emphis the Food Vendor. Despite being early in the game, there are quite a few steps involved before you can complete this task, so this guide will detail the fastest way to get Girolle Caps and complete Emphis' questline.
Azure Gleam Chapter 9 - Reunion at the Fortress City
This page of IGN's Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Azure Gleam Chapter 9. The Camp section of this page focuses on new camp actions, such as any new facilities and/or documents that appear during this chapter. We've also listed the best response(s) for each character, which can earn you support points when you first speak to them at your camp. The War Map section of this page shows you what every survey spot contains. Use this to plan out which territories you want to focus on first. This is great for optimizing your collection of building materials. The final section of each walkthrough contains tips and strategies for that chapter's final battle.
Yars: Recharged - Gameplay Trailer
Yars: Recharged launches on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Atari VCS, Stadia, and PC via Steam and the Epic store on August 23, 2022. Check out the latest trailer to see bullet hell gameplay from this upcoming game.
PlayStation recap: Ragnarok is coming this November, Stray claws its way into our hearts
It was a quiet month for PlayStation, but only if you didn't play Stray. Here's everything that happened this month, from the good cat game to Knights of the Old Republic.
PlayStation Summer Sale 2022: Here's The Best Deals Right Now
PlayStation's Summer Sale is in full swing at the moment, and there's more than enough incredible deals to get excited about. This includes a number of digital and physical PS5 games going on sale for a limited time only. Some of our favorite discounts in the sale include game of...
Characters
In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, there are a plethora of characters for you to get to know. These range from those in your party, to heroes you'll meet along the way and people you'll speak to from the Keeves and Agnus nations. In our Characters guide, you can find brief overviews...
Elixirs List
This Elixirs List is part of IGN's Strange Horticulture Wiki guide. This page contains all the information regarding the many elixirs available in this game and a visual guide to all the plants you need to make each elixir. You will be able to prepare elixirs only after you get...
ComicBook
Xbox Boss' Most Anticipated Game is a PlayStation Exclusive
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has revealed what his most anticipated game is at the moment and it's a game that will only be on PlayStation, at least for the foreseeable future. Xbox currently doesn't have any major first-party games coming this fall as the platform holder was betting big on Bethesda's Starfield eating up everyone's time. Sadly, the game was delayed from November 2022 to some undisclosed date in 2023. As of right now, the game is slated to release in the first half of next year, much to the disappointment of fans who were looking to dig deep into Bethesda's highly anticipated sci-fi RPG.
Pokémon Presents: Broadcast to Reveal Scarlet and Violet Information This Week
Pokémon Presents will return this week, and the Nintendo Direct-like broadcast will include "updates on Pokémon apps and video games, including Pokémon Scarlet and Violet." The show will air on Wednesday, August 3 at 6am Pacific / 9am Eastern / 2pm UK / 11pm AEST. It will be shown on the Pokémon YouTube channel.
Side Quests - List of Standard and Hero Quests
There are many sidequests to complete in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and this section in the IGN's wiki will go over all optional quests that you can do as you carry on with your journey. Quests in the game are split up between Standard Quests and Hero's Quests. Standard Quests are typical sidequests that you can do by talking to NPCs, while Hero's Quests unlock new heroes.
How to Get Guilmon
There are many Digimon available to add to your collection throughout Digimon Survive, but there is a particular creature only available to specific people. Below is a breakdown of exactly how to get Guilmon with either a digital or physical copy, and where to claim it. How to Get Guilmon...
How To Solve The Kentmere Eye Note
The mailman will come to the shop to deliver you letters throughout the game. Some of them are from friends like Simone or Amos, while others are very cryptic and only have two words written on them. The first time you receive one of these mysterious letters will be on...
Let's Talk About Mario!
Super Mario Sunshine recently celebrated its 20th anniversary and made news at this year's SGDQ. A speedrun rarity occurred, causing speedrunner SB-runs to reset their playthrough 46 minutes into the run. Super Mario Sunshine isn't the only Mario game favored in the speedrunning community, and it's not surprising. The franchise features and showcases its excellent level design, allowing players to get creative when tackling them.
