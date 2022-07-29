One bite, everyone knows the rules: Barstool’s Dave Portnoy spotted at iconic pizza shops in Syracuse

www.newyorkupstate.com
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy visits more CNY pizzerias: Who rates higher, Syracuse or Utica?
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy visited more Central New York pizzerias on Friday, potentially reigniting a debate over who has the best pizza. “El Presidente” was spotted in Syracuse visiting restaurants like Apizza Regionale, Francesca’s Pizza and Italian Kitchen, and Varsity Pizza for his famous “one bite” reviews. Everyone knows the rules: He films himself taking one bite and then shares his reactions and ratings on social media, searching for the best slice in a popular trend that began near the Barstool offices in New York City.
Johnny Gee’s Travels To Northeast Jazz and Wine Festival
COLE KIRST: “John H. Giles Sr. does all the cooking. With over thirty years of experience Giles takes pride in smoked ribs and chicken. Though his name is the brand he cannot function without Joyce Burwell.”. JOYCE BURWELL: “I basically just fry his wings, and his fish and his...
15 first-time food stands are coming to 2022 NYS Fair. See list of all food vendors (so far)
In the six years since Mike Sharlow launched Syracha’cuse, a line of local hot sauces, he’s pitched his products at lots of festivals, shows and events, including a few held at the New York State Fairgrounds. But until this year, he’s never had a stand during the run...
Dome, sweet dome: Couple uproots New England life to move to Upstate NY, goes viral on TikTok
That’s the conversation one couple from New England has repeatedly been having after taking a leap of faith in moving to the countryside of Upstate New York to live in a geodesic shaped home. Melody Martin, who works remotely for a Boston career management firm, and her husband Alik,...
New movie filming in Syracuse needs your help finding 2 main locations
An upcoming new movie filming in the Syracuse area is looking for help finding two main locations. Producers are seeking a house surrounded by woods, as well as a large wooded area — but the two locations do not need to be on the same property. More specifically, the...
New York State Bill Could Put End To Native American High School Mascots
For the last couple of years, there has been pressure put on professional sport teams to change their mascot names away from any Native American name. For example: Washington Redskins to Washington Commandos and Cleveland Indians to Cleveland Guardians. Many Universities and High Schools have followed suit and also changing...
Here is the Greens Morelle – Utica Greens – Authentic Recipe
I've had several people ask over the last few years to post the official Utica Greens Morelle recipe. My friend Joe Morelle, who passed away a few years ago, created Greens Morelle for the Chesterfield back in the 1980s. Nobody made Greens like Joe. The one thing Joe was most...
Don Juan Cafe Restaurant in Syracuse: Traditional Puerto Rican cuisine from a Southwest side fixture (Dining In Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Mashed plantains, pork skin, garlic and olive oil doesn’t sound like much, but in the mofongo from Don Juan Cafe Restaurant in Syracuse, it was a lively component. A hearty scoop of the traditional Puerto Rican dish swam in cooking liquid from the braised chicken...
Rosamond Gifford Zoo introduces a new “sensory experience”
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo will get a little more immersive on Saturday, July 30. The Friends of Rosamond Gifford Zoo announced Thursday the opening of Arts Stroll, a “sensory experience featuring artistic sights and sounds along the zoo’s Wildlife Trail.”. Central New York’s...
All-female rock band to play 2022 NYS Fair on opening day
An all-female rock band has been added to the 2022 Great New York State Fair concert lineup. Plush will perform at the NYS Fair for the first time on opening day Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m. on the Chevy Park stage. The group, led by Albany-area native Moriah Formica, released its self-titled debut album in February.
Rock band cancels Syracuse concert hours before showtime, but no one can say why
English rock band The Cult unexpectedly cancelled their Tuesday show in Syracuse two hours before it was supposed to start, and fans are still wondering why. The Cult was supposed to play at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater as part of their “We Own the Night” tour with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, but ticketholders received an email from Ticketmaster a few hours before the show informing them the concert was postponed. No make-up date has yet been scheduled.
Rock N' Roll Hall of Famer Max Weinberg to rock out at the Great New York State Fair
GEDDES, NY — Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame drummer Max Weinberg is set to bring his band, “Max Weinberg’s Jukebox,” to the Great New York State Fair in August. Weinberg is the drummer behind Bruce Springsteen’s legendary music as well as the longtime bandleader on Conan O’Brien’s talk shows.
Shared success for Black business in downtown Syracuse
Representation matters. It’s not just a motto or saying. For Ecodessa owner Caeresa Richards, it’s a way of life developed over a long road to today. “Prior to starting Ecodessa, I was a degreed engineer. I worked in engineering for quite a while,” she said. "During that time, I've always been interested in fashion and I always imagined myself like owning a boutique one day when I retire."
Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame Drummer Brings His Band To The NY State Fair
He’s a member of the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame, was the longtime band leader for Conan O’Brien and is the drummer for the legendary Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, and he’s coming to the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse. Max...
Woman burned after ottoman catches on fire in Syracuse’s Eastwood neighborhood
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman suffered burns to her fingers after an ottoman caught fire and she helped carry it outside Sunday afternoon, according to the Syracuse Fire Department. A man called the Onondaga County 911 Center at 12:57 p.m. to say he had just come home from the...
With HarborFest’s return tradition resumes for CNY families
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– HarborFest in all its glory returned to the Port City this weekend after a three-year pandemic pause. Oswego’s biggest event of the year kicked off Thursday with rides, food vendors, music, and more!. The festival is a family tradition for so many Central New Yorkers,...
Fire Fighting Is A Family Tradition For This Central New Yorker
Community service runs deep through this fire fighter's family tree. And he is still keeping that tradition strong today. Dougie has been a first responder since he was in diapers. As a long time member of the Hubbardsville Fire Department, his years of experience and dedication to his community are showcased daily in his character.
Fudge is a sweet pup in need of his fur-ever home: Petsavers
(WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help!. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Fudge! A young, playful Black Mouth Cur Mix. He’s likely around 12-weeks old. Fudge was picked up by animal control but never reclaimed. Fudge...
5 great homemade things we found at the 51st Syracuse Arts & Crafts Festival
The Syracuse Arts & Crafts Festival is back this weekend with crowds of vendors and buyers taking over the Cathedral (Columbus) Square corridor. The annual festival, presented by AmeriCU and the Downtown Committee, is an opportunity for artisans and entertainers of all genres to showcase their wares and talents. This...
