Will Smith speaks out about slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, Mega Millions odds for winning and more: 3News Now with Stephanie Haney

Chris Rock gets his revenge on Will Smith by mocking actor in shock on-stage moment four months after Oscars slap
CHRIS Rock has clapped back at Will Smith by mocking the actor as he finally addressed his on-stage Oscars slap four months later. The funnyman's swipe at the King Richard actor came during his Only Headliners Allowed comedy tour segment in New York City's Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Sources...
Chris Rock Finally Addressed The Will Smith Oscars Slap And Said That He's "Not A Victim"
"Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face."
AOL Corp
Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap after apology video: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'
Chris Rock referenced his now infamous Oscars slap during a tour stop in Atlanta, just hours after Will Smith released an apology video. In March, Smith slapped Rock on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's lack of hair, comparing her to a character in the movie G.I. Jane. Pinkett-Smith has been outspoken about her struggles with alopecia, which causes hair loss. Rock acknowledged the shocking moment during the Friday performance of his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour.
Showbiz411
Will Smith Says He Didn’t Apologize to Chris Rock in Speech for Oscar Slap Because “I was fogged out”
Four months after he slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars telecast, Will Smith finally has something to say. He’s posted a video to Instagram — in the most difficult way to disseminate — in which he really doesn not make the situation better. Smith was suspended from...
Will Smith Claims He Tried To Apologize To Chris Rock, But The Comedian Is “Not Ready To Talk”
Will Smith has issued a full apology after slapping Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars telecast in March. Smith shared a video to YouTube Friday titled “It’s Been a Minute….” in which he addressed the slap and detailed the “thinking” and “personal work” he’s been doing since the incident.
ETOnline.com
Chris Rock Makes Will Smith Joke While Addressing Cancel Culture at NYC Stand-Up Show
Chris Rock is taking a cue from Kevin Hart and laughing at his pain! On Saturday, the comedian took the stage at New York City’s Madison Square Garden for his and Hart’s co-headlining Only Headliners Allowed comedy tour. According to a source, during the set, Rock made a...
Will Smith's Apology to Chris Rock Ignites Online Debate
The Oscar winner shared a five-minute video online that offered an apology to Rock for slapping him, and Twitter users reacted.
thedigitalfix.com
Chris Rock admits Will Smith slap hurt as he jokes about Oscars night
After dropping hints and referring to the incident obliquely in several stand-up sets, comedy movie actor Chris Rock has made his lengthiest comments yet on the now-infamous ‘Oscar slap’ that occurred during the ceremony in March 2022. He has admitted that it hurt, but that he shook it off and went back to work the next day.
In The Aftermath Of The Slap, Chris Rock Is Gaining Followers While Will Smith Keeps Losing Them
It’s almost hard to believe, but the 2022 Academy Awards happened a number of months ago. Despite this time, the discourse and fallout surrounding Will Smith walking on stage and slapping Chris Rock continues to play out. In the aftermath of what’s been known as “the slap” Rock is gaining followers, while Smith keeps losing them.
Will Smith Says Chris Rock's Brother Tony "Was [His] Man" Prior to Oscars Slap
Remember the 94th Academy Awards? Or rather the night Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face? Most of us probably sat in front of our TVs thinking "wow, this is a really weird thing to script," and then we found out it was true. For weeks, memes popped up on social media regarding the infamous slap. Celebrities took sides. Heck, even Starbucks set up tip jars in favor of both men.
Chris Rock Jokes About Being Slapped By Will Smith At Recent Show In Atlanta
Click here to read the full article. At Chris Rock’s latest comedy show, he jokes about the “slap heard around the world.” You know, the one where was on receiving end of a slap from Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars. The show took place at the Fox theater in Atlanta according to People.com. “Everybody is trying to be a f—ing victim,” Rock said. “If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith … I went to work the next day, I got kids.” Just for reference, the “Suge...
Chris Rock jokes that he was slapped by ‘Suge Smith’ following Will Smith apology
Hours after Will Smith took to social media to apologize for slapping Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars, the stand-up took to the stage to wax poetic over the moment, comparing Smith to former Death Row Records executive and currently incarcerated hot-head, Suge Knight. “Everybody is trying to be a f—ing victim,” Rock, 57, said during a gig at Atlanta’s Fox Theater Friday night. “If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith … I went to work the next day, I got kids.” “Anyone who says words hurt...
