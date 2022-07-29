ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith speaks out about slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, Mega Millions odds for winning and more: 3News Now with Stephanie Haney

AOL Corp

Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap after apology video: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock referenced his now infamous Oscars slap during a tour stop in Atlanta, just hours after Will Smith released an apology video. In March, Smith slapped Rock on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's lack of hair, comparing her to a character in the movie G.I. Jane. Pinkett-Smith has been outspoken about her struggles with alopecia, which causes hair loss. Rock acknowledged the shocking moment during the Friday performance of his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour.
thedigitalfix.com

Chris Rock admits Will Smith slap hurt as he jokes about Oscars night

After dropping hints and referring to the incident obliquely in several stand-up sets, comedy movie actor Chris Rock has made his lengthiest comments yet on the now-infamous ‘Oscar slap’ that occurred during the ceremony in March 2022. He has admitted that it hurt, but that he shook it off and went back to work the next day.
Distractify

Will Smith Says Chris Rock's Brother Tony "Was [His] Man" Prior to Oscars Slap

Remember the 94th Academy Awards? Or rather the night Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face? Most of us probably sat in front of our TVs thinking "wow, this is a really weird thing to script," and then we found out it was true. For weeks, memes popped up on social media regarding the infamous slap. Celebrities took sides. Heck, even Starbucks set up tip jars in favor of both men.
Deadline

Chris Rock Jokes About Being Slapped By Will Smith At Recent Show In Atlanta

Click here to read the full article. At Chris Rock’s latest comedy show, he jokes about the “slap heard around the world.” You know, the one where was on receiving end of a slap from Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars. The show took place at the Fox theater in Atlanta according to People.com. “Everybody is trying to be a f—ing victim,” Rock said. “If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith … I went to work the next day, I got kids.” Just for reference, the “Suge...
Page Six

Chris Rock jokes that he was slapped by ‘Suge Smith’ following Will Smith apology

Hours after Will Smith took to social media to apologize for slapping Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars, the stand-up took to the stage to wax poetic over the moment, comparing Smith to former Death Row Records executive and currently incarcerated hot-head, Suge Knight. “Everybody is trying to be a f—ing victim,” Rock, 57, said during a gig at Atlanta’s Fox Theater Friday night. “If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith … I went to work the next day, I got kids.” “Anyone who says words hurt...
Community Policy