Peoria man sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon

1470 WMBD
Peoria Police announce details in weekend gun arrests
PEORIA, Ill. –Peoria Police have released details in a pair of recent gun arrests from over the weekend. Officers reportedly caught two men with illegal guns, one late Saturday night and the other in the predawn hours Sunday. In the first incident, officers with the Peoria Police Special Investigations...
Central Illinois Proud
hoiabc.com
Man arrested on gun charges after traffic stop
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man is waking up in jail after a traffic stop was conducted in Peoria on Sunday. 41-year-old Jimmie James was pulled over around 2 a.m. near the intersection of North Sheridan road and West High Street for an Illinois vehicle code violation. Officers...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police arrest man after finding loaded gun in vehicle
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is in the Peoria County Jail Sunday after police said they found a loaded firearm in a vehicle he was riding in. Peoria police arrested 41-year-old Jimmie D. James during an overnight traffic stop. James faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and no valid FOID card.
hoiabc.com
Police investigate report of fight involving 100 people, 4-year-old punched at Peoria Speedway
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a 100 person fight and a 4-year-old punched at the Peoria Speedway, Saturday night. Around 10:30 pm, Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says deputies were dispatched to a report of 100 people fighting....
1470 WMBD
Man gets 10 years for meth selling
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will spend the minimum amount he could have received in federal prison after pleading guilty to a federal drug charge. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Russell Clemens, 42, was sentenced last week to ten years in prison for his plea last December to Possession of More than 50 Grams of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man sentenced to year in prison for PPP fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was sentenced to a year in prison for theft of government money. According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, 28-year-old Samuel M. Powell II had admitted to stealing government money through the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that was meant to provide small businesses with funds to pay payroll costs and related expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
hoiabc.com
Normal Police investigate stabbing
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Normal Police Department is investigating a stabbing Friday night that left one person injured. According to Sgt. Brad Underwood, officers responded to the 1000 block of Charlotte Dr., down the road from Fairview Park around 5 pm. Police found a 27-year-old man with a stab wound to his back.
Central Illinois Proud
Saturday night crash sends Peoria officer, 3 others to hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people, including a Peoria police officer, were taken to the hospital after a car drove over a median and hit another vehicle during a traffic stop, Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria confirmed. At approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday, an officer was conducting a traffic stop...
Suspect arrested on grooming charges
A Kewanee man has been arrested on charges of grooming after a child enticement investigation. On July 22, the Kewanee Police Department Investigations Division concluded a child enticement investigation, leading to the arrest of Dalton A. Solomon, age 22. Detectives learned that Solomon was using an Xbox account to communicate with a 14-year-old female. Detectives […]
Central Illinois Proud
Arrest warrant issued in connection with Galesburg shooting
GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — An arrest warrant has been issued for Asheem Monte Afutu in connection with the deadly shooting of Gregory Tucker. Galesburg police responded to a call of shots fired at 1:32 a.m. Sunday, July 24, at the 2100 block of Grand Avenue. Evidence indicated that a shooting had occured.
khqa.com
Man suspected of stealing trailer, UTV and ATV arrested
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A man suspected of stealing a trailer, a UTV, and an ATV who was wanted by the McDonough County Sheriff's office since May has been arrested. Kyle E. Sebree, 30, of Delavan, Ill., was arrested in Shannon County, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 27. Sebree...
starvedrock.media
DNA in Starved Rock Murders to be announced Monday in Ottawa Court
DNA results are back in the Starved Rock Murder case. Chester Weger's attorney Andy Hale announcing Friday that results will be disclosed Monday at 1pm in court at the Etna Road Governmental Complex. Hale has been hosting a series of podcasts on this topic and will have another Monday after the results are known.
1470 WMBD
One dead after shooting in Galesburg
The Galesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in connection with a shooting on July 24 that led to the death of a man. On July 24 at approximately 1:32 a.m., officers from the Galesburg Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue. Upon arrival, […]
Central Illinois Proud
Car driven into Pekin riverfront Thursday
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police are attempting to pull a car out of the riverfront after it was driven into the river on Thursday. Police started searching for the car Friday morning and believe they found it at the bottom of the river. They are being assisted by...
Police say stop by corn, could save your life
ILLINOIS (WCIA)– It might be after the Fourth of July, but the corn is certainly higher than knee-high. Local law enforcement across central Illinois are cautioning drivers about the potential dangers of not stopping in rural areas, even if there is no stop sign. Piatt County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Vogelzang said, “You need to come […]
walls102.com
Streator PD issues 12 citations for speeding on Speed Awareness Da
STREATOR – The Streator Police Department joined law enforcement officers from six states on Wednesday in this year’s NHTSA Region 5 high visibility Speed Awareness Day enforcement campaign. The Streator Police Department Officers issued a total of 13 citations during the campaign, with 12 of those citations being for speed-related violations. Another 17 warnings were issued for various traffic violations. The speed awareness campaign was a 1-day speed enforcement event coordinated by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police. The initiative was held in July because studies show that the most fatal crashes where speed is a contributing factor occur between June and September.
hoiabc.com
Central Illinois Proud
House fire on Sherwood Avenue causes thousands in damage
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An early morning garage fire on Sherwood Avenue resulted in a house becoming uninhabitable and caused thousands of dollars in damage. The home, on the 5000 block of North Sherwood Ave near Goodwill and the Uftring Weston car dealership, caught fire first in the garage around 7:00 a.m. before making its way into the house.
