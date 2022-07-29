Peoria man sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon

STREATOR – The Streator Police Department joined law enforcement officers from six states on Wednesday in this year’s NHTSA Region 5 high visibility Speed Awareness Day enforcement campaign. The Streator Police Department Officers issued a total of 13 citations during the campaign, with 12 of those citations being for speed-related violations. Another 17 warnings were issued for various traffic violations. The speed awareness campaign was a 1-day speed enforcement event coordinated by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police. The initiative was held in July because studies show that the most fatal crashes where speed is a contributing factor occur between June and September.

STREATOR, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO