Hall County conducts multi-agency active shooter exercise

Gwinnett County Police accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy
Gwinnett County residents interested in learning about the Gwinnett County Police Department can submit an application to take part in the agency's next Citizen's Police Academy until Aug. 12. Citizens can learn about various aspects of the agency during the academy, which runs from Sept. 6 to Oct. 20 on...
Police shoot suspect at Cherokee County Red Lobster after domestic dispute
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Canton police were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning involving the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the incident happened at Red Lobster on Riverside Parkway. CCSO said the incident began...
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee County deputies respond to officer-involved shooting in Canton, official confirms
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon in Canton. Details are limited, but a spokesperson for the sheriff's office confirmed the shooting happened near a business on Riverstone Parkway. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it has been asked...
Pine straw scammers charging metro homeowners thousands for ‘hundreds’ of bales
ROSWELL, Ga. — Police in one metro Atlanta city are telling residents to be on the lookout for scammers charging thousands of dollars to spread pine straw at your house. Roswell police say the scammer comes up to your door and offers to lay pine straw throughout the yard at five dollars per bale.
Woodstock man shot by deputy in Canton
A 67-year-old Woodstock man was shot by a Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputy in the parking lot of a restaurant on Riverstone Parkway in Canton Saturday. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call from a home on Meadowbrook Lane in Woodstock at about 11 a.m.
accesswdun.com
Hall Co. drug bust leads to multiple arrests
A months-long investigation by the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) and local partners leads to the arrest of four people. According to ARDEO, the investigation known as "Operation A Team" culminated when officers executed several search warrants and traffic stops on July 21. Law enforcement seized approximately 5 pounds...
nowhabersham.com
Cornelia woman among four arrested in meth trafficking investigation
A three-month investigation by federal, state, and local law enforcement led to the arrests Thursday of three suspected meth traffickers in North Georgia. They were among four suspects taken into custody during the execution of search warrants and traffic stops across the region. The investigation, dubbed Operation A Team, involved...
nowhabersham.com
Driver arrested after disabling two state patrol cars during chase
A pickup truck driver was arrested Wednesday evening after leading law enforcement on a chase through three Northeast Georgia counties. The suspect driver disabled two Georgia State Patrol vehicles during the pursuit, says GSP’s Courtney Floyd. At 8:38 p.m. on July 27, Habersham County Dispatch asked troopers from Post...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta murder suspect arrested during Monroe County traffic stop
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Monroe County arrested an Atlanta man wanted for murder during a routine traffic stop on Friday. A Monroe County deputy pulled over after the car drove 95 miles per hour on Interstate 75 and saw the driver and passenger allegedly swap seats when they stopped, according to a statement fromhe sheriff's office .
nowhabersham.com
Cleveland man killed in head-on collision on Hwy. 115
A weekend wreck on Highway 115 claimed the life of a Cleveland man. Robert Maynor died as a result of the head-on collision on July 30, the Georgia State Patrol says. Troopers from GSP Post 6 in Gainesville responded to the two-vehicle crash Saturday in White County. According to their report, a 2014 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling westbound on GA 115 near Shenandoah Drive. A 2007 Hyundai Elantra sedan, driven by Maynor, was traveling eastbound on GA 115 near Shenandoah Drive.
nowhabersham.com
GA 365 rollover wreck sends 5 to the hospital
Habersham EMS transported five people to the hospital after a wreck Saturday afternoon on GA 365 North at Mt. Zion Road. At 3:17 p.m., Habersham County E-911 dispatched emergency units to the scene of a rollover wreck in Alto with people possibly trapped inside the wreckage. “Upon arrival, units found...
wrwh.com
White County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report For June
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s office made 15 felony arrests during the month of June, that’s part of the information contained in the Monthly Activities Report for June released Friday by the Sheriff’s Office. The report shows 9 DUI arrests, 37 accident reports, 18 domestic calls, and...
accesswdun.com
White County man jailed after disabling two GSP units during chase
A White County man remains jailed in Hall County following a high-speed chase through three counties Wednesday night. Clyde Davis Broadway JR., 41, of Sautee-Nacoochee is being held on two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, felony fleeing or attempting to elude, driving on wrong side of roadway, reckless driving, driving under the influence, open container, misdemeanor marijuana possession, and traffic charges, jail records show.
accesswdun.com
Head-on crash on Ga. 115 near Cleveland claims life of one driver
A Saturday-night wreck east of Cleveland claimed the life of one driver. The Georgia State Patrol reports troopers were called to the wreck on Ga. 115 near Shenandoah Drive, between Black Road and Ga. 255 South. In that wreck, a 2007 Hyundai Elantra sedan was traveling east on Ga. 115...
accesswdun.com
Wreck on 365 near Alto injures 5
Five people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle wreck involving an overturned vehicle Saturday afternoon on Ga. 365 near Alto. The collision occurred just after 3:45 p.m. on Ga. 365 northbound at Mt. Zion Road, according to Georgia State Patrol Post 7 Toccoa. A white Nissan Altima driven by 25-year-old...
Gwinnett County installs cameras intended to crack down on speeding near area schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — One Lawrenceville city says that nearly everyone who drives by Central Gwinnett High School goes too fast after conducting their recent traffic safety study. This school year, the school will be introducing new traffic safety cameras, which they hope will deter drivers from speeding. Central...
Georgia man facing multiple charges following multi-agency human trafficking/drug investigation
GEORGIA (WRBL) – According to officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a Gwinnett County man has been arrested on drug related charges after a multi-agency joint human trafficking/prostitution and drug investigation. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Andrew Jones, age 34, has been charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Fentanyl, and Possession of a […]
Woman accused of shooting Clayton County officer was experiencing mental health crisis, family says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Family members of a woman accused of shooting a Clayton County officer said their loved one was in the middle of a mental health crisis Wednesday night as the events unfolded. The woman, 25-year-old Aiyanah Pryor, was also injured during the series of events when...
Gwinnett County officials to swimmers: Stop swimming in dangerous river
Gwinnett County police have seen enough. Over the past few weeks they said they’ve caught several people swimming – where they shouldn’t be – in the dangerous currents of the Yellow River in Stone Mountain. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel...
accesswdun.com
Hall County firefighters extinguish house fire on Wood Creek Place
Hall County Fire Rescue put out a residential fire Friday afternoon in Gainesville. Firefighters arrived at a home on the 3200 block of Wood Creek Place around 3:50 p.m.. The residents safely made it out of the house before HCFR arrived. Flames and smoke were visible when firefighters began extinguishing...
