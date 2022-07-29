DJ Khaled Buys Scores Of Lottery Tickets In Bid For Billion Dollar Prize

www.hotnewhiphop.com
Lottery official gives update on winning ticket
One winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.34 billion was sold at a Speedway store in Des Plaines Illinois, according to a state lottery official. The winner has not yet come forward and identified themselves.
Maryland mom wins third six figure lottery prize in three years by targeting older scratch-off ticket games that still have large unclaimed prizes
A Maryland couple have won their third six-figure lottery prize in three years after devising a strategy they say dramatically boosts the chances of winning. The unnamed stay-at-home mom, 30, and her husband recently scooped $100,000 on a $100,000 Lucky Game scratch-off ticket, and said they did so by targeting older games with large, unclaimed prizes.
Lottery-winning couple’s first purchase as millionaires is £17 back-scratcher
A lorry driver and his wife who won £3.6 million on the EuroMillions said their first purchase was a £17 back-scratcher.Lee Kuchczynski, 52, said he was in Yorkshire driving his HGV when wife Helen, 58, rang to tell him they had become millionaires after matching five numbers and a Lucky Star in the draw on Tuesday July 12.Asked about his first purchase, he said: “I bought a new back scratcher because I snapped my other one at work so I bought an expensive one worth £17 instead of £8!“The rest of the time we’ve just been sat there in a...
Lottery club who have pooled cash for 20 years finally wins million-dollar jackpot – but there’s a dramatic twist
A CLUB of lottery players has won a million-dollar jackpot after 20 years of pooling their money to buy tickets - but they almost missed their prize. The self-proclaimed "Lunch Bunch Crew" has been working and playing together for two decades, and finally struck it big with numbers drawn on June 18.
Raising Cane's CEO Buys 50,000 Mega Millions Lottery Tickets for Workers as Jackpot Reaches $830M
Tonight's Mega Millions drawing to win a mind-blowing $830 million is the third largest lottery jackpot in history, and the founder of a chicken restaurant chain really wants to win!. AJ Kumaran, co-CEO of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, says he bought 50,000 tickets to split the jackpot with the company’s...
Lotto player who was given tickets as present thought she’d hit $100 jackpot but was stunned to find out the real prize
A LOTTERY player thought she had won $100 but was left stunned when she realized she had scooped the top prize. A woman, from Maryland, revealed that she was given six tickets as a present from her friend. The player, 38, told Maryland Lottery that she had thought she had...
No Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Drawn, Prize Continues to Climb to Record Heights
The Mega Millions jackpot has continued to surge after no jackpot winner was announced following Tuesday night's drawing. "All jurisdictions have reported in, and no one has hit the Mega Millions jackpot. So, the jackpot will roll to $1,025,000,000 for Friday ($602.5 million cash)," lottery spokesperson Marie Kilbane told CNN.
Box of coins including the rarest Lincoln penny in existence sells for $10,191 online – do you have one on your dresser?
A BOX of Lincoln Wheat pennies recently sold online for over $10,000. The pennies are ungraded and have different dates. All of them were minted in either San Francisco, Denver, and Philadelphia. The wheat cent was designed by Victor Brenner in 1909 to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of Abraham Lincoln.
9 Mega Millions tickets were a Mega Ball short of winning it all
A small number of people came close to winning the $830 million payout in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, but they fell one ball short of cashing in on the massive jackpot — and the estimated prize for Friday night's drawing has grown to over a billion dollars.
South Carolina Man Wins $100K Lottery After Buying Ticket Using Strategy He Learned From TV Show
An idea that came to a South Carolina man while watching a tv show led to him to purchasing a Powerball ticket on which he ended up winning $100,000. The man, whose identity has not been announced, decided to try an experiment after watching an episode of "Lottery Changed My Life" by spending $25 a week playing the lottery for three months, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.
This fast-food restaurant's founder bought a lottery ticket for the $810 million Mega Millions jackpot for all 50,000 of his employees
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot grew to an estimated $810 million Tuesday and players are testing their luck nationwide -- including Todd Graves, the founder of fast-food restaurant chain Raising Cane's.
Rare quarter sells for $2,152 online – what’s so unique about the coin and how to spot it
IT'S possible your quarters may be worth thousands so you'll want to check anywhere you store change around your home. Since 1796, the US Mint has been producing quarters. From the Liberty to the Washington design, you may have a coin that's valuable. Typically, this will depend on low mintage,...
Mega Millions ticket in Illinois wins $1.33 billion jackpot, $1 million ticket sold in NYC
NEW YORK -- There's a grand prize winner in Friday's $1.33 billion Mega Millions drawing, and a $1 million ticket was sold in the Bronx.The winning numbers are: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.The $1 million ticket was sold at New Way Deli and Lottery on East Kingsbridge Road. According to Mega Millions, the only winning ticket for the nation's third-largest jackpot was purchased in Illinois.On Saturday, lottery officials announced the jackpot grew from $1.28 billion to just over $1.33 billion.What are the odds of winning?In 2017, Mega Millions changed the rules and increased the number of gold mega balls from 15 to 25. The odds of winning the jackpot grew from one in 259 million to one in 302 million. The jackpot winner has two options: receive annual payments over 30 years or take a lump sum. During Tuesday's drawing, a $1 million winning ticket was sold on Staten Island. Someone matched the first five numbers and only missed the mega ball. There were two $1 million winners in New Jersey on Tuesday.
So Many People Lost The $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Prize Last Night And Here Are Their Reactions
The winning numbers were 13-36-45-57-67 and the Mega Ball was 14. The final value of the jackpot was higher than the estimate based on actual sales, Mega Millions said in a press release Saturday. “Congratulations to the Illinois Lottery for selling the winning ticket for the $1.337 billion Mega Millions...
Ticket bought in Chicago suburb wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
A sign displays the Mega Millions lottery jackpot in Detroit on Friday, July 29. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot keeps getting larger as officials raised the massive prize to $1.28 billion on Friday, just hours before the next drawing. CHICAGO—Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won the...
Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'
Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
Don't Pick Birthdays or Anniversary Dates Lotto Expert Warns Ahead of $1.1B Mega Millions Jackpot Drawing
Lottery fever is sweeping the country and the big question many players are asking is: Are there strategies you should follow to boost your odds of picking the winning numbers?. Lottery expert Richard Wheeler says if you want the jackpot all to yourself, you should pick high numbers. “What you...
A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Harris Teeter in Charlotte
One Harris Teeter customer had an eventful trip to the supermarket Saturday in Charlotte. A ticket purchased at the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street won $1 million, the North Carolina Education Lottery said in a news release Sunday. The $2 ticket matched the numbers of all five white balls, beating odds of 1 in 11.6 million.
21 ways to live luxe if you win the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot
On Friday, one lucky person could win the Mega Millions lottery jackpot which is currently up to $1.28 billion. Here are 21 ways the winner could live luxe.
