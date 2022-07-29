The MixtapE! Presents Beyoncé, Hayley Kiyoko and More New Music Musts

www.eonline.com
Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish
Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
Kelis Slams Rihanna, Nas After Calling Out Beyoncé
Fans are celebrating the release of Beyoncé's new album but not Kelis. The "Milkshake" singer was revealed to be sampled on Renaissance single "Energy" but she said that Beyoncé did not get her approval. Instead, she accused Pharrell and Chad Hugo of screwing her out of her publishing. However, this ultimately opened the doors for Kelis to express her true feelings about a few other people in the industry, including her ex-husband Nas.
Beyoncé seemingly references elevator incident with Jay-Z, Solange in new album ‘Renaissance’
As Beyoncé’s highly-anticipated new album "Renaissance" was released, some tracks seemingly addressed her husband Jay-Z’s cheating scandal and his infamous elevator fight with her sister Solange. The "Break My Soul" singer, 40, whose 16-track album was reportedly leaked two days early, got candid in her seventh studio...
Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album
July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko released her second studio album, Panorama, on Friday. "MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM IS OUT NOW!!!" Kiyoko said on Twitter. "GO LISTEN!! STREAM!! BLAST IT ON THE ROOFTOPS & IN YOUR CAR!! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!" "LET THE NEW ERA BEGIN!!" she said.
Ne-Yo's Wife Crystal Renay Accuses the Singer of Cheating on Her for 8 Years
Watch: Ne-Yo's New Single Is an Open Letter to His Wife. Ne-Yo's wife Crystal Renay Smith alleges that the singer has been unfaithful to her for years, while he says he and his family plan to work through their "challenges" privately. Crystal, 35, who shares three kids with the musician...
The ‘Renaissance’ Is Here! Beyoncé’s Seventh Studio Album Now Available On Streaming Platforms
For weeks, Queen Bey’s Renaissance has had the hive buzzing for its highly anticipated July 29 release. The wait is over. Today, fans can start bopping the Houston native’s comeback album on all major streaming platforms — just in time for the weekend, too. As BLACK ENTERPRISE...
Gina Rodriguez Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Joe LoCicero
Watch: Gina Rodriguez & Ismael Cruz Cordova Talk "Miss Bala" Jane the Virgin is going to be a mom in real life!. Gina Rodriguez, who played the title character on the CW series, and husband Joe LoCicero are expecting their first child together. She announced her pregnancy on Instagram on July 30, her 38th birthday.
Beyoncé Reportedly Hosting International Listening Parties for ‘Renaissance,’ Confirms It’s A Three-Part Album
Beyoncé is in full marketing mode ahead of the release of her highly anticipated studio album Renaissance. To kick off what will be a Queen Bey-filled weekend, the esteemed performer is rumored to be hosting a series of listening parties in Europe, Vibe reports. On Tuesday, international social media accounts for Sony Music Entertainment announced a “Club Renaissance” listening party experience to promote the new album.
Calvin Harris unveils star-studded track list for new album
Calvin Harris has revealed the star-studded track list for his new album. His new album, ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’, is released on August 2 and features the likes of Dua Lipa, Young Thug, Stefflon Don, Charlie Puth, Shenseea, Normani, Tinashe, Offset, Busta Rhymes, Jorja Smith, Justin Timberake, Halsey, Lil Durk, Snoop Dogg, Latto, Swae Lee, and Pharrell and Pusha T – and many more.
Itzy's Yeji, Ryujin join Bebe Rexha for 'Break My Heart Myself' remix
July 29 (UPI) -- South Korean singers Yeji and Ryujin join Bebe Rexha in a new song. Rexha, an American singer-songwriter, released a "Break My Heart Myself" remix featuring Yeji and Ryujin on Friday. Yeji and Ryujin are members of the K-pop girl group Itzy. Rexha voiced her love for...
Diddy Releases ‘Gotta Move On’ Music Video Feat. Bryson Tiller: Watch
Diddy has released the music video for his latest single ‘Gotta Move On’ featuring Bryson Tiller. The video, directed by Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor, made its broadcast premiere on BET Jams, BET Soul and the Paramount+ Times Square billboards before being shared on YouTube for everybody to experience. The song has garnered 40 Million global streams and over 20 million US streams since its release just over a month ago.
6 Revelations From Beyoncé's New Album Renaissance
Bow down to the new queen of the dancefloor. Beyoncé is back with Renaissance: Act 1, her seventh solo studio album and her first since 2016’s Lemonade. Her new record—the first of a three act project that she recorded during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic—is a joyful celebration of life amid undeniable chaos that is intended to get fans dancing again. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Beyoncé explained in Renaissance’s liner notes. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous at a time...
IN THIS ARTICLE
See Kim Kardashian Transform Into "Mommy Minion" With Makeup Makeover
Watch: Kim Kardashian & North West's WILD TikTok Prosthetics Makeover. Step aside Bob, Kevin and Stuart, there's a new Minion in town—Kim Kardashian's "Mommy Minion." The Kardashians star, 41, debuted her Minions makeover on her and North West's joint TikTok account July 31. In fact, her makeup artist appeared to be none other than her 9-year-old daughter.
Hailey Bieber Supports Husband Justin as He Returns to Stage After Health Scare
Watch: Justin Bieber to Resume World Tour After Health Scare. Justin Bieber back on stage? You better Belieb it. After postponing several of his Justice World Tour shows due to his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, the singer returned to the stage at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy on July 31, and his wife Hailey Bieber was there to cheer him on.
Calvin Harris – “New To You” (Feat. Tinashe, Offset, & Normani)
Calvin Harris is a week out from the release of Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, the sequel to the series’ first volume that came out in 2017. We’ve heard a handful of songs from it so far — “Stay With Me,” “Potion,” and “New Money.” Between all three, the DJ recruited Justin Timberlake, Pharrell, Halsey, 21 Savage, Dua Lipa, and Young Thug for appearances. Today Harris is back with one more single. Naturally, it features some notable guests: “New To You” boasts credits from Tinashe, Offset, and Normani. Check it out below.
Here Are A Few Of Charli XCX's Best Music Video Looks
Charli XCX is a total style icon. She can pull off any aesthetic. If you need proof, just watch her music videos. The star has rocked a number of different looks throughout the years, including bubblegum-pop star and sultry funeral attendee. She has the range.
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Songwriting Credits: Here’s Who Wrote Each Song
Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, Renaissance, arrived on Friday (July 29) via Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records, putting an end to the six-year wait between proper Bey LPs. Of course, Beyoncé hasn’t been quiet since 2016’s culture-shifting Lemonade album/film: Her collaborative album Everything Is Love with husband Jay-Z (credited to The...
Marshmello Enlists Trippie Redd & Mae Muller For "American Psycho"
Marshmello has a knack for working with huge names in the hip hop community. On his last album, Shockwave, the prolific DJ brought in the talents of rappers like Juicy J and Megan Thee Stallion to deliver verses on his electronic pop tracks. Now, Marshmello is working with English singer-songwriter...
New Music Fridays: The hottest releases from Beyonce, Camila Cabello, Rosalia, and more
It’s Friday, and we have a round-up of new music to add to your pre-party playlist. Check out the hottest new music from singers you know and get to know other talented artists from a variety of genres. 1. Beyoncé Queen Bey’s album is finally here, and one of...
Meghan Trainor, Hilary Duff and Ashley Tisdale Enjoy a Star-Studded Mom's Trip
Hilary Duff, Meghan Trainor and Ashley Tisdale reunited for an epic kid-free weekend getaway at the Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. "Just a couple of moms on a good night sleep," Hilary captioned a carousel of July 31 Instagram photos of the group, which also included makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan, entrepreneur Samii Ryan and food blogger Gaby Dalkin. "love you girls thanks for the unwind/recharge."
Comments / 0