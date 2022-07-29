$21 million project to replace Northway bridges in Lake George

wnyt.com
Work underway to replace Northway bridges in Lake George
A two-year, $21.1 million project is underway to replace two bridges that carry the Northway over Route 9 in Lake George. Both northbound and southbound bridges between Exits 22 and 23 are set to be replaced.
WNYT
Traffic advisory issued for Troy road closures
There’s a traffic advisory impacting drivers in the city of Troy. Drivers are asked to slow down, and follow detours. Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Third Street between Liberty and Adams Streets will be closed and Washington Street between Second Street and Fourth Street will be closed.
Producing for paddlers and people
Essex Industries turns out lightweight canoes, prideful workers. Adirondack canoe aficionados, who collect boats as ants collect crumbs, at some point in their paddling adventures may have been exposed to beautiful, handcrafted components made at an Adirondack plant they have probably never heard of. Lacking an iconic name like Hornbeck,...
glensfallschronicle.com
Bonacio South Street public hearing at Glens Falls Planning Board Aug. 2
Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: The Glens Falls Planning Board will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 4:45 p.m. at City Hall on several matters including Saratoga Springs developer Sonny Bonacio’s plans for South and Elm Street. The meetings will also be streamed live on YouTube. See CityofGlensFalls.com for links.
Threat Of ‘Imminent Collapse’ At Albany Warehouse Halts Rail Service
Amtrak service has been suspended in parts of the Capital District over concerns that parts of a large, derelict building may come crashing down onto the tracks. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan declared a state of emergency Friday, July 29, citing a structural engineering report warning that portions of the Central Warehouse building's southern wall face an “imminent” risk of collapse.
WNYT
Boil water advisory remains in effect
A boil water advisory is still in place in Amsterdam through the day at least, after a water main break on Market Street. City leaders say it could last longer. Homes who need to boil water are around Route Thirty, Wallins Corners, Midline Road, and the Harrower Water District.
glensfallschronicle.com
Big next step at the Queensbury Hotel
The Queensbury Hotel unveiled its $3.8-million expansion and renovation. It introduced the new 5,200 square-foot Adirondack Ballroom that it said can now accommodate 300 to 500 people. It added a banquet kitchen that’s even air-conditioned, an industry rarity. Read much more about it below…. Ed & Zack Moore and...
Abandoned Power House Is Off Limits! Want To See Inside?
For many years the city of Amsterdam, New York had been trying to complete a 4-mile walking loop along the Chuctanunda Creek Trail. Only one thing stood in their way, the abandoned Mohasco Power House. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily...
Boil water order in Amsterdam
The city of Amsterdam reported a water main break on Market Street on Friday. Public works crews are currently working to fix the leak as soon as possible.
wamc.org
Embattled Dunn Landfill in Rensselaer now operating without updated permits from NYSDEC
Although its permits have expired, Rensselaer's embattled Dunn Landfill continues to operate. There have been ongoing health and safety concerns since the dump opened in 2015 along the route to Rensselaer City schools, with neighbors complaining of foul odors, air pollution and noisy truck traffic. There have been several calls to shut the landfill down.
WNYT
Overnight fire damages Watervliet home
New this morning – a fire breaking out just over midnight. You can hear the fire crackling there, and sirens in the background. Watervliet Fire says the call came in shortly after 12:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Second Ave. We expect to learn more information throughout the...
What?? Travelers Charged $115,000 to Park at Albany Airport!
The price of everything continues to go up. Sure, it can be pricey to fly. Not just the tickets, but fees to check your bags, get a couple drinks and of course to leave your car at the Albany Airport for a few days. Or a few weeks. But what about 22 years? Apparently when some people tried exiting the parking garage, their receipt told them they had been parked there since January of 2000 - with some parking bills going into the six figures.
Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash in Wilton
A Saratoga Springs man is in serious but stable condition after crashing his 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle into a trailer on Friday night in Wilton, the Sheriff's Office confirmed. The trailer that the man ran into was being towed by a 2014 Dodge Ram.
Saratogian
Area nurse launches medical spa service business in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Local nurse Laura Newey is launching her business, Bellatas Medical Aesthetics, in the Spa City. Originally founded in 2019 in Clifton Park, the med spa recently established its new location in the Blackmer Building at 28 Clinton St. in Saratoga Springs. Bellatas Medical Aesthetics is...
Taking the Train? Not West of Albany. Amtrak Shuts Down Service
If you had or have plans of taking Amtrak to Utica, Syracuse, Rochester or Buffalo from Albany from the Albany-Rensselaer Train Station - bad news, service has been halted. The reason, believe it or not, the abandoned, decaying Central Warehouse building in Albany. The train tracks that from from the...
Telephone pole damaged after crash near Delaware Ave
A telephone pole has been damaged after a one-car crash near near Delaware Avenue and Jefferson Street in Albany. The Albany Police Department said the traffic light on Madison and Lark Street is currently out.
Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures
August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
wamc.org
Bus line proposal for upscale Albany neighborhood is scuttled by local opposition
The Capital District Transportation Authority has backed off a plan that would have installed two rapid-transit bus stops along Albany's Western Avenue. CDTA rolled out its "red line" BusPlus rapid transit service in April 2011 along the Central Avenue corridor, connecting Albany, Colonie, Niskayuna and Schenectady. A second BRT, the "blue line," connecting downtown Albany with Troy, Cohoes, and Waterford, began operating in November 2020.
WRGB
Sheriff: Motorcyclist ejected after nearly striking bystander, then hitting vehicle
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — On July 30th, 2022 at approximately 1:23 P:M, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to Glen Lake Road in the Town of Queensbury for a report of a personal injury motorcycle crash. The crash occurred when 56 year-old Michael Trull of Londonderry, New Hampshire...
Upstate NY City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
