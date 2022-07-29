Broadband grant will fill large gaps in Surprise

Both areas of Surprise receiving additional fiber optic cable as part of a broadband capacity grant will benefit from increased access and faster connections.

The upgrade in the Original Town Site, however, is certain to have a greater impact on improving day-to day life than the improvements in Surprise City Center.

More than 31% of households in the city’s Heritage District — located east of El Mirage Road and west of Dysart Road, south of Bell Road and north of Greenway Road — have no broadband internet subscription, according to the city. That makes speedy computers accessible by the public even more crucial.

“Between the Resource Center, Senior Center and Hollyhock Library, there are 15 computers with public access in the OTS. It is fairly common to have guests come to access the internet, fax and printing capabilities. The majority are accessing important documents, working on resumes, etc.,” stated Seth Dyson, Surprise Human Services and Community Vitality director, in an email.

The city and Surprise-based fiber internet provider Wyyerd recently were awarded $1.65 million from the Arizona Commerce Authority to advance broadband capacity in these two areas.

Wyyerd plans to install approximately 40 miles of fiber optic cable.

In the City Center, better broadband should help to capture future economic opportunities for the emerging downtown education, retail and employment campus. The area is expected add several thousand on-site residents by 2030 and is currently welcoming more than 200,000 annual visitors.

Surprise Economic Development Director Jeanine Jerkovic said the lack of connectivity in City Center was common knowledge in recent years. Other than the city campus and Ottawa Unversity-Arizona, City Center is still largely undeveloped, leading to spotty service.

City Center is a 1-square-mile area generally located east of Bullard Avenue and west of Litchfield Road, south of Bell Road and north of Greenway Road.

“I’ve been doing a happy dance,” Jerkovic said. “The broadband to the site question is coming up more and more when we talk to businesses. They ask that almost as often as whether we have power for the whole area.”

She said 2020 was a wake-up call as far as the availability of quality, fast broadband connections.

And while the OTS is not the center of deals in Surprise, Jerkovic said there are several businesses along the Bell Road corridor as well as Grand Avenue in the square mile.

In the Heritage District, the grant will “assist in providing capacity and more affordability to an underserved population with significant barriers to affordable internet,” city officials stated in a press release.

The neighborhood meets the definition of concentrated poverty — where at least 40% of all residents live at or below the federal poverty line. As such, broadband service providers did not have it high on their lists to add coverage.

“Broadband is not mandatory and delivery is market driven. I think it was necessary to close that gap,” Jerkovic said.

This grant was awarded as part of ACA’s Arizona Broadband Development Grant Program, Surprise was one of three cities in Maricopa County that received an award, according to the city.

In a post-COVID environment with many virtual service and documentation options, closing the broadband gap will only be more crucial in the homes — or the computers set up to help those who do not have a home computer.

“We do have a need for stronger Wi-Fi and broadband capacity, and we do hear this from employees and guests. Many services now are offered virtually in addition to in-person, so we expect that broadband capabilities will speed up and add more user volume for virtual applications and processes,” Dyson stated.