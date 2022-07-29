Indianapolis Xfinity starting lineup: AJ Allmendinger wins pole

nascar.nbcsports.com
Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman
Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WATCH: NASCAR’s Kyle Larson Goes Flying Into Ty Dillon During Verizon 200
The Verizon 200 hasn’t had a lot of wild moments. However, Kyle Larson changed all that when the NASCAR driver ramped his car into Ty Dillon. It was a wild moment on an otherwise mild day. We didn’t see a single caution flag for a wreck leading up to this point in the race with 22 laps to go.
Kevin Harvick, Other Drivers Call Out NASCAR Following Kurt Busch’s Pocono Crash
As Kurt Busch misses his second consecutive race with concussion symptoms, drivers appear to take issue with NASCAR’s protocols. Kevin Harvick remains outspoken and at the forefront of driver-safety discussions. Harvick and other competitors raised concerns in speaking with reporters on Saturday before the Brickyard event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
NASCAR Cup Series: Kurt Busch out of the playoffs?
Is Kurt Busch at risk of missing the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs after missing Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway with concussion-like symptoms?. For the first time since March 2015, Kurt Busch was absent from a NASCAR Cup Series race. In Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway, Busch advanced to the second round, but he crashed hard before he could compete his second run.
Ross Chastain, Austin Dillon penalized by NASCAR after Indianapolis (Video)
Watch the video of the move that brought the penalties below. On Sunday, NASCAR unloaded in Speedway, Indiana. It was the second annual race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for the NASCAR Cup Series. Watch the video of the move by Ross Chastain and Austin Dillon below. Several...
AJ Allmendinger collapses after NASCAR race at Indianapolis (Video)
The driver suffered from a cooling shirt failure at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On Sunday, NASCAR visited the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The series took on the 14-turn road course at the famed race track. AJ Allmendinger suffered an issue with his cooling shirt. The shirt is designed to run cool...
NASCAR: Should Bubba Wallace have been penalized?
Did Bubba Wallace deserve a penalty for his move through the grass on a late restart during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race, one which netted him several positions?. One of the most confusing moments of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course took place on the final restart, when Trackhouse Racing Team’s Ross Chastain went sailing into the turn one runoff area and took the escape road.
In North Carolina, NASCAR’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Seeks $16 Million for Slick Equestrian Estate
Click here to read the full article. A North Carolina property owned by NASCAR veteran Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has officially rumbled onto the market, according to a story in Dirt. Nestled amid the outskirts of Charlotte in Mooresville—known as “Race City U.S.A.,” for its large concentration of racing teams and drivers, as well as the NASCAR Technical Institute—the luxe spread is asking a speck under $16 million; according to the Charlotte Business Journal, it’s the most expensive single-family home currently listed for sale in the Charlotte region. Originally custom-built for retired NASCAR legend Ernie Irvan back in 2001, and subsequently rebuilt...
Joe Gibbs Racing puts nose tape on display after NASCAR DQ (Video)
Joe Gibbs Racing shows exactly what brought the disqualifications in video; Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch comment. Last weekend at Pocono Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing crossed the finish line with a 1-2 finish. Just a few hours later, race winner Denny Hamlin and runner-up finisher Kyle Busch were disqualified. The win was handed to Chase Elliott.
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the 14-turn, 2.439-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for the 22nd race of the year. Just five regular-season races remain in the 2022 season as the race to the postseason heats up. There are two playoff spots remaining for a new winner hoping to...
Indianapolis Race Results: July 30, 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR race results from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Next up, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the stage in Speedway, Indiana. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course is set to host the show. View Indianapolis results for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Indianapolis Menu. ARCA: Race. Indycar: Prac/Qual | Race. Trucks:...
Video: Scary Collision During Cup Series In Indianapolis
There have been some scary collisions during Sunday's Cup Series race in Indianapolis. Kyle Larson and Ty Dillon collided in what was probably the most-intense of them all. Larson and Dillon collided during a turn at nearly full speed on Sunday afternoon. This was scary to watch:. Thankfully, both drivers...
Indianapolis Starting Lineup: July 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR starting positions for Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Speedway, Indiana. This morning, the field is set for two rounds of qualifying on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. View the Indianapolis starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Indianapolis Menu.
Ross Chastain penalized for taking short cut on final lap
Ross Chastain went off-course during the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on Sunday in Indianapolis and was penalized as a result. There was a big pileup of cars on the final lap of the NASCAR Cup Series race as the pack approached Turn 1. Rather than get bunched up with all the traffic, Chastain decided to take a shortcut.
NASCAR: 2022 Indianapolis qualifying – Full starting lineup
Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. The NASCAR Cup Series is back to road course racing this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, a track which was added to the schedule in 2021 after the traditional Brickyard 400 on the oval track was axed after 2020.
NASCAR Cup Series results: Tyler Reddick wins at Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Reddick drove through trouble late in the race and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Reddick outran Ross Chastain, who used an access road on the final restart to rejoin the field beyond Turn 1, a move NASCAR later deemed inappropriate. Chastain was dropped to 27th in the finish order.
Kyle Busch open to racing 'for under my market value' in '23
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Busch started his Saturday by joining past winners at the hallowed Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a class photo on the Yard of Bricks. He was seated next to Arie Luyendyk, in front of Marcus Ericsson, Alexander Rossi and Helio Castroneves — a combined eight Indy 500 titles flanking NASCAR's only active driver with multiple Cup championships.
NASCAR: Bubba Wallace talks ‘tall task’ for Ty Gibbs at 23XI
Ty Gibbs is set to make his second NASCAR Cup Series start at 23XI Racing as Kurt Busch’s replacement, a “tall task”, according to Bubba Wallace. 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace is in his fifth season competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, but the 2022 campaign is his first with a teammate.
AJ Allmendinger wins Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
INDIANAPOLIS — AJ Allmendinger continues to polish his reputation as a first-class road warrior. Allmendinger ran away with the win in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 2.4-mile road course, scoring his third Xfinity road win of the season. Allmendinger, who also won last...
2022 NASCAR at the Brickyard odds, Verizon 200 picks, TV: Model releases Indianapolis road course predictions
With just five races remaining until the start of the NASCAR Playoffs, the Cup Series will head to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday for the 2022 Verizon 200. NASCAR made its debut on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course last season, with part-time Cup driver A.J. Allmendinger capturing his second career victory. The current leader in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings will return to defend his NASCAR at Indianapolis title and has two top-10 finishes in 10 Cup starts this year. The 2022 NASCAR at the Brickyard green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on NBC (stream now on FuboTV).
