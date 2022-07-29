ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democrats' confidence ahead of midterm elections buoyed by string of legislative wins

By David M. Drucker
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gn5RL_0gy0P0yi00

Democrats were hopeful that a flurry of legislative victories notched 100 days out from the midterm elections would stabilize President Joe Biden’s political standing and boost the party’s dire 2022 prospects.

Congress approved bipartisan legislation to counter China and increase the domestic manufacturing of microchips, while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) reached a long-sought-after agreement on a social spending and climate bill that would raise corporate taxes. Senate Republicans, blindsided by the surprise reconciliation deal , responded by stalling the passage of a popular bill to provide aid to military veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.

Democrats have been down in the dumps about an impending Republican electoral wave driven by Biden’s tanking job approval ratings, record-high inflation, and the onset of a recession. But after a week of unexpected legislative movement, and what some political observers believe was an unforced error by Senate Republicans when they blocked passage of the veterans aid bill, even the most dejected Democratic operatives were freshly optimistic about the fall campaign.

“A win is a win,” said Democratic strategist Dane Strother. He conceded it was too early to tell how much Biden and congressional Democrats would benefit from these latest developments in Washington. But at the very least, Strother predicted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) decision to delay the passage of the veterans aid bill would haunt Republicans.

“The fact that Mitch McConnell gave us fodder when they voted against veterans? He doesn’t often make mistakes, and he just did,” Strother said. “I can guarantee you: Voting against veterans will be in my TV ads.”

DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKER DEAN PHILLIPS SAYS BIDEN SHOULDN'T RUN AGAIN IN 2024

Senate Republicans reject the Democrats’ characterization of their temporary blockade of the veterans aid bill, saying they simply wanted to force floor consideration of an amendment proposed by Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA). A vote on the measure is now tentatively scheduled for Monday.

“The Senate should have been able to clear bipartisan legislation to expand [Veterans Administration] health benefits for millions of men and women who have served bravely in our armed forces,” McConnell said Thursday in a statement, countering criticism that he was holding veterans hostage to punish Democrats for moving forward with reconciliation. “But even on legislation this major and this costly, [Schumer] tried to block the Senate from any semblance of a fair amendment process.”

Like Strother, a House Democratic aide was upbeat after what seemed like the party’s first legislative winning streak in several months. Like Strother, however, this congressional operative was careful not to assume one week of accomplishments would reverse Biden’s slide and preserve Democratic majorities in Congress on Nov. 8.

“We’re changing the narrative — not about Biden’s performance in the current moment, but about what we’re delivering versus what Republicans want to do,” the House Democratic aide said. “This legislation finally lets us have that conversation.”

As lawmakers prepared to depart Washington for an extended summer recess (the House Friday, the Senate next week), Republicans were exuding as much confidence as ever that big gains in both chambers would practically be a fait accompli.

Public opinion polls show voters are most concerned about the skyrocketing cost of gasoline and groceries, with anxiety about the overall state of the economy growing. Addressing rising crime also is a priority. Unless voters see relief on those fronts and give Biden and the Democrats credit, Republicans say no amount of legislation, however substantive and potentially effective, is likely to alter the political conditions that portend a shellacking for the party in power in the White House.

“Biden was in free fall before this week. Several good news stories will stop that, at least temporarily,” Republican pollster Frank Luntz said. “But inflation will still be here. People will still have trouble affording food and fuel. And that’s what really matters to voters as we enter the midterms.”

“Tax hikes and spending sprees will not help Democrats — they just encapsulate the problem of one-party government,” added Brad Todd, a GOP media strategist. “Independent voters want to slow down the Biden agenda, not speed up passage.”

That gets to another key aspect of why Republicans seemed wholly unconcerned about the Democrats' week of legislative momentum — and the blowback they experienced for holding up the veterans aid bill and suggesting there might not be enough GOP votes in the Senate to send a popular House-passed bill legalizing same-sex marriage to Biden’s desk.

Republicans say the $433 billion reconciliation bill formerly known as Build Back Better, which Manchin now calls the Inflation Reduction Act, will prove unpopular with voters — and ineffective. They argue the legislation, unanimously opposed by the GOP, would pour more federal money into the economy, fueling yet more inflation, while taxing corporations just as many are considering layoffs in response to the recession, exacerbating the downturn.

The legislation, which can clear the Senate on a simple majority vote, would create a standard minimum 15% income tax on corporations, enable Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, close the carried-interest loophole treasured by Wall Street, spend taxpayer dollars on programs to mitigate climate change, and increase federal benefits obtained through Obamacare. Democrats claim the bill would reduce the deficit and lower inflation.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

T.J. Rooney, a former chairman of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, applauded the substance of the reconciliation deal negotiated by Manchin and Schumer. He did not rule out that the legislation might boost Democrats in Pennsylvania’s targeted Senate race, featuring Democratic nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz, a famous television personality who recently moved into the state from New Jersey.

But Rooney cautioned that, ultimately, the national political environment would matter more than any one bill, even one as potentially far-reaching as this one — even if it proves far more popular than Republicans are projecting. “Until the right track/wrong track number changes, it’s all noise,” he said.

As of Friday afternoon, 75% said the United States was headed in the wrong direction; just 18% said the country was headed in the right direction.

Comments / 7

Related
WashingtonExaminer

AOC sees fines pile up for 5-year-old unpaid tax warrant

Fines are piling up for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) over her failure to resolve a New York state tax warrant filed against her defunct business five years ago. New York state filed a tax warrant against Brook Avenue Press, a children-focused publishing house Ocasio-Cortez founded in 2012, on July 6, 2017, to collect $1,618 in unpaid corporate taxes. Ocasio-Cortez has yet to pay a penny of her overdue corporate taxes, causing the current balance of the tax warrant to swell by 52% to $2,461 as of Wednesday afternoon.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
POLITICO

Two senior Donald Trump aides condemned his failure to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the Jan. 6 attack.

The committee showed texts between Tim Murtaugh and Matthew Wolking. What happened: Two of the senior-most aides to former President Donald Trump — Tim Murtaugh, communications director for his reelection campaign, and Matthew Wolking, a campaign spokesman — slammed their candidate for failing to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the days following the Jan. 6 attack.
POTUS
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Frank Luntz
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Kamala Harris promotes attack on Republican men in new ad after Roe reversal

Vice President Kamala Harris shared an ad that attacked Republican men who supported the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The ad, paid for by the Democratic National Committee, featured several prominent members of the Republican Party celebrating the decision, all of whom were men. The video encourages viewers to visit a website where they can get involved in "Defend Choice Week of Action" events to help elect Democratic politicians in the midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Senate Republicans#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#Microchips#Democratic
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”

UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
221K+
Followers
67K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy