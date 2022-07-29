ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Candy shortage: Hershey's won't produce enough candy for Halloween demand, company says

By CNN Newsource
WJAC TV
 2 days ago
iheart.com

Hersheypark To Close Wildcat Wooden Roller Coaster

(Hershey, PA) -- This weekend will be one of your last chances to ride Hersheypark's Wildcat roller coaster. The park announced it's closing the ride July 31st. The wooden coaster opened 26 years ago and was named in honor of Hersheypark's first coaster ride that opened in 1923. The Wildcat has a maximum speed of 48 miles per hour. Its thrills last 1 minute and 15 seconds.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

More information on speed, timing of massive tree removal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews are starting to clear a path toward a massive tree in Harrisburg that will come down starting August 1. The tree is posing a major safety threat. PPL and the City of Harrisburg are working together to remove the tree. abc27 checked in with...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lane closed on US 322 due to downed utility

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A lane restriction is in place on US 322 west towards Hershey because of a downed utility. According to 511pa, it is located on US 322 westbound between Chambers Hill Road, Grayson Road, Hilton Street, and Mushroom Hill Road. There is a lane restriction. Get...
HERSHEY, PA
restaurantclicks.com

Harrisburg Brunch Guide: Where to Go This Weekend

If breakfast is the most important meal of the day, then brunch is the most luxurious. You can pamper yourself with a decadent meal of sweet and savory comfort food, washing it all down with a hot cup of coffee and mimosa for good measure. Harrisburg is Pennsylvania’s historic and...
HARRISBURG, PA
point2homes.com

545 PEAK VIEW ROAD, York Springs, Adams County, PA, 17372

Listed by DENISE SIEKE with Straub & Associates Real Estate. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Welcome home to this comfortable piece of paradise. The home sits tucked away from the world. It is quiet and peaceful and a refuge from the busyness of the world. Sitting on nearly 1.8 acres of land, this home has a great deal to offer to a family ready to nest. There is an attached one car garage and a detached 2 car garage, a wood shop and building for yard equipment. There is an outdoor barbecue area, and a woodstove inside. This home is ready for picnics, projects, and plans for fun.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

2022 Reader Voted Cutest Pet Contest

This year's cutest pet contest received more buzz than ever before, bringing in nearly 10,000 votes and more than 100 entries. Get to know the 10 pets that you, our readers, voted as the cutest in the Susquehanna Valley. Age: 1 year. Breed: Holstein calf. City: Mount Joy. My Human:...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Greta Van Fleet rocks out at Hershey’s Giant Center

The rock band Greta Van Fleet performed at Hershey’s Giant Center on Friday, July 29. The Grammy-nominated group Rival Sons and the critically acclaimed the Velveteers were the opening acts. Greta Van Fleet was originally supposed to bring their their Dreams in Gold tour to Hershey on March 30,...
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

Motorbike thefts increase across Central Pa.

DILLSBURG, Pa. — A string of motorbike thefts have been reported to police departments across Central Pennsylvania. The bikes are being stolen after being put on sale on Facebook Marketplace. “We live in a very safe environment here in Dillsburg. This kind of stuff doesn’t happen," said Cameron Mertz....
DILLSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Two milestone birthdays celebrated in Midstate

(WHTM) — Some people who live in the Midstate celebrated some big milestones on Sunday!. First, Ms. Veronica Buchanan turned 104 years old on Sunday. her family and friends had a party for her at the Middletown Home to celebrate. Ms. Buchanan said staying positive helped her live a...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
theburgnews.com

Good Times, Bad Times: Harrisburg, going up, going down

I’ve been feeling nostalgic lately. This month marks the 14th year since the birth of TheBurg, causing me to reflect on my time in this unique, sometimes great, often frustrating little city. To use a Harrisburg-appropriate metaphor—there’s been a lot of water under the (Market Street) bridge.
PennLive.com

Construction company president buys firm

A longtime construction company based in Silver Spring Township has changed hands for the second time in five years. Five years ago, David Cross, then president of the commercial construction company, Mowery, purchased the firm from Donald Mowery, the grandson of the company founder, Raymond S. Mowery. And now the...
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA

