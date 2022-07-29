Candy shortage: Hershey's won't produce enough candy for Halloween demand, company says

wjactv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stuck Inside on Rainy Days? Here's 3 Fun Places to Visit With Kids in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel MavenPennsylvania State
4 Charming BYOB Restaurants in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Not Your Average Shopping Experience: 3 Market Highlights in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Vineyards and Wineries in and Around Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Hershey says it won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year
DERRY TWP., Pa. - Some bittersweet news from the "Sweetest Place on Earth." Hershey says it won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year. The company says supply chain issues are to blame. Hershey uses the same manufacturing lines for its regular and seasonal products, which means it has...
PhillyBite
An Italian Tradition at Fenicci's in Hershey Pa
- This family-style restaurant serves authentic Italian and American dishes. For a delicious taste of Italian fare in Central Pennsylvania, visit Fenicci's in Hershey pa. This family-style eatery was established in 1935. Enjoy the family-style menu and a casual setting. Try a pizza or pasta from the casual menu. Feniccis...
Today is the Final Day to Ride This Legendary Rollercoaster in PA
For diehard fans of rollercoasters -- specifically wooden rollercoasters -- today is a bittersweet day. A legendary wooden rollercoaster in the heart of Pennsylvania will be closing for good when the sun sets in just a few hours. Call me old-school, but there's something very special about a wooden rollercoaster....
iheart.com
Hersheypark To Close Wildcat Wooden Roller Coaster
(Hershey, PA) -- This weekend will be one of your last chances to ride Hersheypark's Wildcat roller coaster. The park announced it's closing the ride July 31st. The wooden coaster opened 26 years ago and was named in honor of Hersheypark's first coaster ride that opened in 1923. The Wildcat has a maximum speed of 48 miles per hour. Its thrills last 1 minute and 15 seconds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
More information on speed, timing of massive tree removal
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews are starting to clear a path toward a massive tree in Harrisburg that will come down starting August 1. The tree is posing a major safety threat. PPL and the City of Harrisburg are working together to remove the tree. abc27 checked in with...
Harrisburg restaurant’s nostalgic burger ‘brings you back to your childhood’: Best Eats
Burger Yum is located in the heart of downtown Harrisburg on North Second Street. Milan Naramcic is in charge of day-to-day operations as well as homemade sauces and menu ideas. A simple, straightforward menu offers just five burger choices (including a veggie option), fresh-cut fries, all-beef hot dogs, a chicken Yum sandwich, milkshakes, and ice cream.
WGAL
Is the paint peeling off your Pennsylvania license plate? Here's how to get a replacement
Is the paint peeling off your license plate? You're not alone. "I would say a lot of people probably get in their car and never give it a second glance," said Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus, with Lancaster police. But police are noticing that some Pennsylvania plates are peeling. "We've been made...
abc27.com
Lane closed on US 322 due to downed utility
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A lane restriction is in place on US 322 west towards Hershey because of a downed utility. According to 511pa, it is located on US 322 westbound between Chambers Hill Road, Grayson Road, Hilton Street, and Mushroom Hill Road. There is a lane restriction. Get...
IN THIS ARTICLE
restaurantclicks.com
Harrisburg Brunch Guide: Where to Go This Weekend
If breakfast is the most important meal of the day, then brunch is the most luxurious. You can pamper yourself with a decadent meal of sweet and savory comfort food, washing it all down with a hot cup of coffee and mimosa for good measure. Harrisburg is Pennsylvania’s historic and...
Powerball Ticket Worth $100K Sold in Lancaster County Sheetz
MIDDLETOWN, PA – A $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Lancaster County on Monday. The ticket...
point2homes.com
545 PEAK VIEW ROAD, York Springs, Adams County, PA, 17372
Listed by DENISE SIEKE with Straub & Associates Real Estate. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Welcome home to this comfortable piece of paradise. The home sits tucked away from the world. It is quiet and peaceful and a refuge from the busyness of the world. Sitting on nearly 1.8 acres of land, this home has a great deal to offer to a family ready to nest. There is an attached one car garage and a detached 2 car garage, a wood shop and building for yard equipment. There is an outdoor barbecue area, and a woodstove inside. This home is ready for picnics, projects, and plans for fun.
BBQ competitors are in Spring Grove for the sixth annual Smoke in the Grove BBQ state championship
SPRING GROVE, Pa. — Competitors from all over the mid-Atlantic region are stationed in Spring Grove Community park for the sixth-annual Smoke in the Grove BBQ state championship. Over 50 professional BBQ teams are competing for a $32,000 cash prize and the chance to compete in the annual Jack...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
susquehannastyle.com
2022 Reader Voted Cutest Pet Contest
This year's cutest pet contest received more buzz than ever before, bringing in nearly 10,000 votes and more than 100 entries. Get to know the 10 pets that you, our readers, voted as the cutest in the Susquehanna Valley. Age: 1 year. Breed: Holstein calf. City: Mount Joy. My Human:...
Greta Van Fleet rocks out at Hershey’s Giant Center
The rock band Greta Van Fleet performed at Hershey’s Giant Center on Friday, July 29. The Grammy-nominated group Rival Sons and the critically acclaimed the Velveteers were the opening acts. Greta Van Fleet was originally supposed to bring their their Dreams in Gold tour to Hershey on March 30,...
Motorbike thefts increase across Central Pa.
DILLSBURG, Pa. — A string of motorbike thefts have been reported to police departments across Central Pennsylvania. The bikes are being stolen after being put on sale on Facebook Marketplace. “We live in a very safe environment here in Dillsburg. This kind of stuff doesn’t happen," said Cameron Mertz....
Family, friends of Kortne Stouffer take part in 10th annual 'Remember Me' float
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Creek was filled with rafts and kayaks to celebrate the life of Kortne Stouffer, ten years to the day she first went missing. Friends and family gathered at Swatara Creek Park on Saturday, trying to make this year, the biggest celebration yet. Stouffer's...
abc27.com
Two milestone birthdays celebrated in Midstate
(WHTM) — Some people who live in the Midstate celebrated some big milestones on Sunday!. First, Ms. Veronica Buchanan turned 104 years old on Sunday. her family and friends had a party for her at the Middletown Home to celebrate. Ms. Buchanan said staying positive helped her live a...
Motorists Should Expect Delays on Valley Road in Manheim Township, Lancaster County
MANHEIM TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a PennDOT maintenance crew is scheduled to replace a pipe next week on Valley Road (Route 1014) in Lancaster County. The pipe is located between Route 501 and Route 272 in Manheim Township. Weather permitting, the road...
theburgnews.com
Good Times, Bad Times: Harrisburg, going up, going down
I’ve been feeling nostalgic lately. This month marks the 14th year since the birth of TheBurg, causing me to reflect on my time in this unique, sometimes great, often frustrating little city. To use a Harrisburg-appropriate metaphor—there’s been a lot of water under the (Market Street) bridge.
Construction company president buys firm
A longtime construction company based in Silver Spring Township has changed hands for the second time in five years. Five years ago, David Cross, then president of the commercial construction company, Mowery, purchased the firm from Donald Mowery, the grandson of the company founder, Raymond S. Mowery. And now the...
Comments / 2