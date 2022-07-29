Governor Parson Provides Update on Support to St. Louis Region to Expedite Federal Disaster Declaration Request

Body SEDALIA, Mo. – Discover nature with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia Aug. 11-21. Visit MDC’s Conservation building from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. and the kid’s Xplor Zone from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. to see MDC’s mobile snake exhibit, a new macroinvertebrate exhibit, and more. Ask MDC staff conservation-related questions, get educational materials, and have fun!

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO