Governor Parson Provides Update on Support to St. Louis Region to Expedite Federal Disaster Declaration Request

Governor Parson Announces FEMA to Participate in Damage Assessments in Preparation for Federal Disaster Declaration Request for Historic Flooding
Jefferson City — Today, Governor Mike Parson announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will participate in joint Preliminary Damage Assessments (PDAs) in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery counties in response to record flash flooding in the region. “Our SEMA team members...
Discover nature with MDC at Missouri State Fair August 11-21
Body SEDALIA, Mo. – Discover nature with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia Aug. 11-21. Visit MDC’s Conservation building from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. and the kid’s Xplor Zone from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. to see MDC’s mobile snake exhibit, a new macroinvertebrate exhibit, and more. Ask MDC staff conservation-related questions, get educational materials, and have fun!
