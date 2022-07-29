ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

‘We’re proving that we should have been playing the whole time’: Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes blasts critics of Black QBs

By Sam DiGiovanni
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
clutchpoints.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach

Making the NFL is difficult, no matter which team you’re trying to make. One rookie kicker found that out the hard way, and it was rather embarrassing. The Jaguars cut former Iowa State kicker Andrew Mevis on Friday after he missed three field goal attempts. However, one of those attempts hit a bystander. The bystander […] The post Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes needs to stop being so polite about the racism he and other Black QBs face everyday

Black quarterbacks still don’t get anywhere near the respect they deserve in the NFL. That’s just the way it’s always gone. There are always unfair and harsher criticisms levied toward them. For example, Justin Fields’ work ethic was being called into question ahead of the draft without reason. He’d done nothing but be special at Ohio State, but still ran into criticism that had nothing to do with his production on the field.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Try Aikman

Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is set to begin a new chapter of his broadcasting career this fall. Aikman, who spent roughly two decades calling games for Fox Sports, is now a part of ESPN. The longtime NFL broadcaster left Fox Sports for ESPN with Joe Buck. They're taking over...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB

The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Had Another Embarrassing Interception Today

A tumultuous offseason must have really rattled new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it's impacting his performance in training camp. Mayfield, former Oklahoma Heisman winner and Browns quarterback, is having a rough start to training camp - specifically this Saturday afternoon. Mayfield faced immediate pressure off the edge, backpedaled...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett

Just a few months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers found their new franchise quarterback by drafting former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. He and veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are in the midst of a quarterback battle, along with veteran Steelers backup Mason Rudolph. While Pickett was seen as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft, he's not guaranteed the starting role.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Sean McVay Has A Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.

Sean McVay has a blunt message for veteran free agent Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams head coach wants to make one thing clear: he wants OBJ back on the team. Beckham Jr. has yet to make a decision regarding where he'll play next season. He's currently a free agent and recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl.
NFL
ClutchPoints

‘I thought it was fake’: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s mind-blown reaction to Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s dunk party in Miami

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell put on a show on Friday as he made an appearance in the Miami Pro League alongside Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo. So much so, that even Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson had to take notice. After seeing Mitchell throw down an epic dunk during warm-ups, Jackson could […] The post ‘I thought it was fake’: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s mind-blown reaction to Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s dunk party in Miami appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qbs#American Football#Mvp#The Kanas City Chiefs#Espn
The Spun

Look: Josh Allen Got Into "Fight" At Bills Practice Today

Tempers flared during this Saturday's practice for the Buffalo Bills, as Josh Allen and Jordan Phillips reportedly got into a fight. According to Thad Brown of WROC-TV, Allen ran a quarterback draw at the goal line when Phillips "thumped him" on the right shoulder. Allen was reportedly "irate" that Phillips...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Old Bill Belichick Girlfriend Photo Is Going Viral

An old photo of Bill Belichick and his longtime girlfriend is trending on social media. The New England Patriots head coach has been dating Linda Holliday for more than a decade. Holliday shared an old photo of herself and her man on her Instagram Story. Here's what the Patriots head...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Former Cowboys safety shockingly retires at 27

It’s not too often you see an NFL player retire at just 27 years old to explore other opportunities. Kavon Frazier is one of those rare occasions. The former Dallas Cowboys safety decided to hang up his cleats on Friday to pursue entrepreneurship. Frazier was taken by the Cowboys in the sixth round of the […] The post Former Cowboys safety shockingly retires at 27 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former NFL Star Pass Rusher Announces Retirement At 33

After spending 11 years in the NFL, Pro Bowl pass-rusher Ryan Kerrigan has officially retired. Kerrigan, who was selected by Washington in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, had an outstanding career in the nation's capital. He recorded 457 combined tackles and 95.5 sacks in a 10-year span.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice

SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers bring in ex-Pro Bowler for potential Najee Harris competition

It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers want to bring in some competition for Najee Harris and intensify the fight for their running back position. According to the latest reports (via Pro Football Talk), the Steelers have brought in running back Jordan Howard for a work out. He was joined by fellow RB Josh Adams, as well as offensive guard Mike Panasiuk and defensive tackle Hauati Pututau.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
184K+
Followers
103K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy