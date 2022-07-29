‘We’re proving that we should have been playing the whole time’: Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes blasts critics of Black QBs

clutchpoints.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
Training camp Sunday scares: Week one.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Armour Theatre Building in North Kansas City, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2008CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
Who will be the next Patrick Mahomes?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Re-Visiting the Orlando Brown Situation:Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach
Making the NFL is difficult, no matter which team you’re trying to make. One rookie kicker found that out the hard way, and it was rather embarrassing. The Jaguars cut former Iowa State kicker Andrew Mevis on Friday after he missed three field goal attempts. However, one of those attempts hit a bystander. The bystander […] The post Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes needs to stop being so polite about the racism he and other Black QBs face everyday
Black quarterbacks still don’t get anywhere near the respect they deserve in the NFL. That’s just the way it’s always gone. There are always unfair and harsher criticisms levied toward them. For example, Justin Fields’ work ethic was being called into question ahead of the draft without reason. He’d done nothing but be special at Ohio State, but still ran into criticism that had nothing to do with his production on the field.
Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Try Aikman
Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is set to begin a new chapter of his broadcasting career this fall. Aikman, who spent roughly two decades calling games for Fox Sports, is now a part of ESPN. The longtime NFL broadcaster left Fox Sports for ESPN with Joe Buck. They're taking over...
Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB
The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baker Mayfield Had Another Embarrassing Interception Today
A tumultuous offseason must have really rattled new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it's impacting his performance in training camp. Mayfield, former Oklahoma Heisman winner and Browns quarterback, is having a rough start to training camp - specifically this Saturday afternoon. Mayfield faced immediate pressure off the edge, backpedaled...
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett
Just a few months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers found their new franchise quarterback by drafting former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. He and veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are in the midst of a quarterback battle, along with veteran Steelers backup Mason Rudolph. While Pickett was seen as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft, he's not guaranteed the starting role.
Sean McVay Has A Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.
Sean McVay has a blunt message for veteran free agent Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams head coach wants to make one thing clear: he wants OBJ back on the team. Beckham Jr. has yet to make a decision regarding where he'll play next season. He's currently a free agent and recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl.
‘I thought it was fake’: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s mind-blown reaction to Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s dunk party in Miami
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell put on a show on Friday as he made an appearance in the Miami Pro League alongside Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo. So much so, that even Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson had to take notice. After seeing Mitchell throw down an epic dunk during warm-ups, Jackson could […] The post ‘I thought it was fake’: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s mind-blown reaction to Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s dunk party in Miami appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Josh Allen Got Into "Fight" At Bills Practice Today
Tempers flared during this Saturday's practice for the Buffalo Bills, as Josh Allen and Jordan Phillips reportedly got into a fight. According to Thad Brown of WROC-TV, Allen ran a quarterback draw at the goal line when Phillips "thumped him" on the right shoulder. Allen was reportedly "irate" that Phillips...
Look: Old Bill Belichick Girlfriend Photo Is Going Viral
An old photo of Bill Belichick and his longtime girlfriend is trending on social media. The New England Patriots head coach has been dating Linda Holliday for more than a decade. Holliday shared an old photo of herself and her man on her Instagram Story. Here's what the Patriots head...
Complex
Patrick Mahomes Says He Finds Criticism of Black Quarterbacks ‘Weird’
With Kyler Murray facing backlash over the study clause in his new contract, Patrick Mahomes isn’t shying away from blasting critics for their unfair treatment of Black quarterbacks. While speaking with reporters on Friday after the Kansas City Chiefs finished a training camp practice, Mahomes was asked about the...
Former Cowboys safety shockingly retires at 27
It’s not too often you see an NFL player retire at just 27 years old to explore other opportunities. Kavon Frazier is one of those rare occasions. The former Dallas Cowboys safety decided to hang up his cleats on Friday to pursue entrepreneurship. Frazier was taken by the Cowboys in the sixth round of the […] The post Former Cowboys safety shockingly retires at 27 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lamar Jackson added 15lbs of muscle and it’s reportedly showing in Baltimore Ravens camp performance
Lamar Jackson was clanging and banging to get bigger and worked on his throwing mechanics during the offseason, and it
‘We have him here for a reason’: Cowboys flashing huge interest in former 1st-rounder that eluded them
Much like every other team in the league, the Dallas Cowboys are still in the process of rounding out their roster ahead of the new season. They are currently in the market for a new outside linebacker and a former first-round pick has now emerged on their radar. Cowboys CEO...
Former NFL Star Pass Rusher Announces Retirement At 33
After spending 11 years in the NFL, Pro Bowl pass-rusher Ryan Kerrigan has officially retired. Kerrigan, who was selected by Washington in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, had an outstanding career in the nation's capital. He recorded 457 combined tackles and 95.5 sacks in a 10-year span.
Aaron Rodgers drops honest take on Davante Adams-less WR group
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will be missing a notable piece in their wide receiver room this season. With the departure of wide receiver Davante Adams, this offense will no longer have one of the game’s best pass catchers. But according to Rodgers, the Packers’ receiving room...
NBC Sports
Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice
SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
Browns’ Deshaun Watson’s final settlement offer from NFL, revealed
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to receive his long-awaited suspension on Monday. However, his camp did attempt to settle the issue before this development. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Watson and the NFL engaged in settlement talks regarding his disciplinary proceedings. The report revealed what each side was...
NFL Team Cuts Kicker After He Hit Former Cowboys Coach With Errant Kick
On Friday afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed a veteran kicker and released rookie kicker Andrew Mevis. The decision came after Meavis reportedly wildly missed three field goal attempts during training camp warm-ups. One of those kicks hit former Dallas Cowboys head coach Dave Campo. Don't worry about Campo, though, he's...
Steelers bring in ex-Pro Bowler for potential Najee Harris competition
It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers want to bring in some competition for Najee Harris and intensify the fight for their running back position. According to the latest reports (via Pro Football Talk), the Steelers have brought in running back Jordan Howard for a work out. He was joined by fellow RB Josh Adams, as well as offensive guard Mike Panasiuk and defensive tackle Hauati Pututau.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
184K+
Followers
103K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 2