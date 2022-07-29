www.statecollege.com
uncoveringpa.com
Exploring the Amazing Tytoona Cave in Blair County, PA
Pennsylvania is home to hundreds of caves, but only a select few of these PA caverns are open for self-guided exploration. Of these, possibly the most unique is Tytoona Cave. Tytoona Cave is located in the Sinking Valley of Blair County, PA. It is a short distance east of I-99 in a rural area between the communities of Tyrone and Altoona (hence the name Tytoona).
HOWARD — Nothing beats ice cream on a hot summer day, and the people at Nittany Valley Creamery are serving it up straight from the farm at the newly constructed […]. Centred Outdoors to Explore Gray’s Woods Preserve. July 29, 2022ClearWater Conservancy. ClearWater Conservancy’s Centred Outdoors program...
Altoona man uses new app to rent out his pool
Robert Gootz utilizes the app "Swimply" to help rent out his pool during the summer months.
Man dies after jumping off cliff at Raystown Lake
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man died Saturday afternoon after jumping off a cliff near Weaver Falls, at Raystown Lake Saxton Volunteer Fire Company confirmed. Saxton Assistant Fire Chief Ronnie Jenkins confirmed the death of the out-of-state man, describing him to be about 35 years old. The cause of death is unknown at this […]
Clearfield County fair inching closer to start date
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The kickoff to the Clearfield county fair is getting closer and many food vendors are on their final step before opening doors on Sunday. The various food vendors are just one thing guests can look forward to at the Clearfield Fair. There will also be a full variety of entertainment […]
‘We need to think creatively.’ What could future housing, development look like in State College?
Officials say it’s a balancing game between shorter, less dense buildings, more affordable housing for non-student residents and buildings that are “of a high quality” and energy-efficient.
Upcoming Huntingdon Sheetz project planned in Smithfield Township
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One Huntingdon County Sheetz location is in the process of getting an upgrade. Smithfield Township has been a target for a potential new Rutter’s location, but now, residents may see upgrades to one of their current gas station offerings. “We have three Sheetz stores in the Huntingdon area and the […]
Centre County Moves to Medium COVID-19 Community Level
Centre County moved to the medium community level for COVID-19 in the Centers for Disease Control update on Thursday night as new cases and hospitalizations linked to the virus increased over the last week. The county had spent the previous seven weeks at the low community level. At the medium...
theburgnews.com
Sweet Scoops: Hall’s Ice Cream keeps on churning, into 75th anniversary year
It was 1947 when John Allen Hall made his first batch of cherry vanilla ice cream. His concoction married the perfect blend of flavors, but his primary goal was to create ice cream worthy of a wedding, to his bride Sally. Even though that was 75 years ago, ice cream...
travelnowsmart.com
10 Best Things to Do in Lewistown, PA (for 2022)
Enjoy country-town vibes when you go on vacation in Lewistown. This small Pennsylvania borough is well-known for its delectable spirits, luscious wines, and trendy eateries. With the many dishes and drinks to sample, foodies will find this stop heavenly. What’s more, it’s near exciting attractions like expansive campgrounds and beautiful...
Danville man gets swept by current, drowns in river
Muncy Creek Township, Pa. – A 39-year-old Danville man drowned in the Susquehanna River Saturday night, police say.State Police in Montoursville were notified by Lycoming County Emergency Services of a possible drowning victim just after 8 p.m.Witnesses said a white male had been floating in the river when he was subsequently taken by the current and began to struggle to swim. Witnesses tried to help the victim but were unable to reach him in time.More information will be released after next of kin is notified.
Missing Philipsburg man located and safe, officials say
Police said the missing man was last seen on the 700 block of North Front Street late Friday night.
Burglar makes off with guns, air conditioner in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after an unknown person(s) broke into a storage unit in Boggs Township. Between July 4 and 18, a storage unit along the 3700 block of Philipsburg Bigler Highway was broken into, according to police. Several guns, various tools, an air conditioner and a cooler […]
Woman dead after crash in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Lycoming County. Officials say Sharon Lowe of Muncy suffered a fatal medical episode while driving along Legion Road in Muncy Township just after 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Lowe died before her car went off the road and...
1 Dead After Crash on I-80 in Centre County
A New York City woman died after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 80 in Marion Township, according to state police at Rockview. Julie M. Volk was traveling westbound at about 2:50 a.m. near mile marker 163.1 when she began to lose control of her vehicle. The 37-year-old abruptly moved to the left lane, overcorrected to the right, then weaved between the lanes two more times, police wrote.
Pa. medical marijuana grower lays off dozens, says industry taken over by out-of-staters
A Johnstown-based medical marijuana grower has reportedly laid off or cut the hours of 50 of its 110 employees, saying the state has allowed big, out-of-state firms to monopolize the industry. Hanging Gardens and several other independent growers are in the process of filing a lawsuit against the state, a...
Study finds certain lifestyle choices can help reduce dementia over time
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–New studies published in the American Academy of Neurology journal find that specific lifestyle changes can help reduce dementia risks over time. One study looked at how physical and mental activities can reduce the risks of dementia. The second study looks at ultra-processed foods and their future risks. The physical study was conducted […]
Changes for Pa. tipped workers coming in August
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — New changes to the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act officially go into effect on August 5. This includes a change in the amount of money a person must receive in a month to be considered a tipped employee. “Currently, it’s $30 per month in tips to be considered a tipped worker,” […]
Bald Eagle School District approves new superintendent
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Bald Eagle Area School District will have a new superintendent this school year. The Board of Directors approved Curtis Whitesel out of a field of 20 applicants for a 5-year contract in the role. Whitesel has nearly 25 years of experience in school administration including his current position as […]
One flown to hospital after crash on I-80 in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County. A car crashed into the back of a tractor trailer where one man was flown to an area hospital in critical condition, according to the Lawrence Township Fire Department Assistant Chief. Clearfield EMS is also […]
