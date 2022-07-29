ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A Picture Paints a Thousand Words: Teaching the Holocaust

bowdoin.edu
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bowdoin.edu

Comments / 0

Related
bowdoin.edu

With Bowdoin Fellowships, Students Pursue Environmental Questions

This summer, several students working on independent research projects explored some of the complexities associated with efforts to protect the environment. Three environmental studies majors—Katie Draeger ’24, Angus Dillon ’22, and Harry Cooper ’22—recently presented thier research at a celebration for environmental summer fellows. Katie...
BRUNSWICK, ME
boothbayregister.com

WE LOVE HATE MAIL- AUGUST 2022

It was Memorial Day Weekend and I was busy remembering the fallen heroes of our nation and hoping people bought enough stuff at the store so I could settle the lawsuit against Fudgie out of court. Things were looking up until a couple interjected themselves between me and a customer...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

Silliness galore at Maine Renaissance Faire

ACTON, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Renaissance Faire in Acton promised to bring with it a ton of silliness. For the past two weekends the Acton Fairground was transformed into Camelot. The faire brought with it vendors selling trinkets all the way to full suits of armor. “It’s been a...
ACTON, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holocaust Survivors#Paints#Photography#Art Historian#Visual Culture#Claremont Mckenna College#Nazis#Duke University
homenewshere.com

Ogunquit Playhouse has all the summer stars

On a clear summer’s night, one can unmistakably see the constellations of stars shining brightly against the midnight sky. Closer to Earth, you can also get your fill of shining stars of a different sort at the Ogunquit Playhouse. Located at 10 Main St. in Ogunquit, Maine, the Ogunquit...
OGUNQUIT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Colonial Theater announces pause in operations effective Sept. 18

The Colonial Theatre is announcing a pause in operations effective September 18 while the search and transition to new owners go forward. From September 19, 2022 until new owners take over the theatre will not host live events or show movies. A few years ago the Colonial Theatre began looking...
BELFAST, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

They’re gone :(

My sister and her husband are half-way through a three-day drive back to Illinois. The rest of the brood is home in Chicagoland and St. Paul and already on to more travel, summer camp, and fun, after a few days here in Maine. Which they loved!!!. And we loved spending...
WISCASSET, ME
wgan.com

4 charged for racist graffiti on Maine school

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) Police in Maine said they’ve charged four people with vandalizing a school in Rockland with racist graffiti. Two of the people were juveniles, while one was 18 and one was 19, WGME-TV reported Monday. Police said they caused damage to the building such as breaking windows and writing derogatory slurs and images.
ROCKLAND, ME
WMTW

Exploring accessible beaches in Maine

Multiple beaches throughout Maine offer amenities aimed at helping those with mobility issues enjoy the sun, sand and water. Visit Maine lists six beaches on its website that all boast a three-star rating for accessibility from the state Bureau of Parks and Lands. Range Pond Beach in Poland Spring features...
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

5 Best Summer Booze Cruises in Maine With Live Music

There is SO much to do, see and experience in Maine during the summertime. Hiking our mountains, paddling our channels, and biking our slopes are just a few. For me personally, there’s no better way to enjoy the weather and sights than setting sail on one of our many bodies of water.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

YMCA of Southern Maine will close one of its four branches for good

The YMCA of Southern Maine, which provides almost countless fitness and health programs at four brick-and-mortar branches across the region, will permanently close one of them on Sept. 2. The Y’s Pineland Farms branch in New Gloucester, at 25 Campus Drive, will shutter as the nonprofit pivots “from a facility-based...
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
WMTW

Milk with Dignity campaign for migrant farm workers targets Hannaford

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Migrant farm workers and their supporters picketed outside the headquarters of Hannaford on Friday afternoon to press the supermarket chain to sign onto theMilk with Dignity Program. Hannaford has 180 stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York, and sells its own brand of milk.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Things to think about when crossing the Davey Bridge

On Sept. 28 it will be 36 years since the new U.S. Route 1 bridge linking Wiscasset to Edgecomb was dedicated to Detective Sergeant Donald E. Davey of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. I remember the morning of the dedication because I covered it for the newspaper. It was Sunday, a beautiful day brilliant sunshine, blue sky. Governor Joseph Brennan and many others were present to honor Detective Davey’s memory. Two bronze plaques attached to granite memorial stones were unveiled at the bridge entrances and hence forth it became, “The Donald E. Davey Bridge.” It was a fitting tribute to this fine young police officer; he was just 37 when he lost his life in the line of duty being killed in a traffic accident.
WISCASSET, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy