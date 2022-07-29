A Picture Paints a Thousand Words: Teaching the Holocaust

www.bowdoin.edu
bowdoin.edu
With Bowdoin Fellowships, Students Pursue Environmental Questions
This summer, several students working on independent research projects explored some of the complexities associated with efforts to protect the environment. Three environmental studies majors—Katie Draeger ’24, Angus Dillon ’22, and Harry Cooper ’22—recently presented thier research at a celebration for environmental summer fellows. Katie...
boothbayregister.com
WE LOVE HATE MAIL- AUGUST 2022
It was Memorial Day Weekend and I was busy remembering the fallen heroes of our nation and hoping people bought enough stuff at the store so I could settle the lawsuit against Fudgie out of court. Things were looking up until a couple interjected themselves between me and a customer...
wabi.tv
Silliness galore at Maine Renaissance Faire
ACTON, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Renaissance Faire in Acton promised to bring with it a ton of silliness. For the past two weekends the Acton Fairground was transformed into Camelot. The faire brought with it vendors selling trinkets all the way to full suits of armor. “It’s been a...
Admission To The ‘Maine Lobster Festival’ Is Free This Year
One of the biggest parties of the year gets started this Wednesday…and it’s free to get in!. The Maine Lobster Festival will celebrate its 75th year in Rockland, with 5 huge fun filled days that the whole family can enjoy. This year's Maine Lobster Festival is back, and...
homenewshere.com
Ogunquit Playhouse has all the summer stars
On a clear summer’s night, one can unmistakably see the constellations of stars shining brightly against the midnight sky. Closer to Earth, you can also get your fill of shining stars of a different sort at the Ogunquit Playhouse. Located at 10 Main St. in Ogunquit, Maine, the Ogunquit...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Colonial Theater announces pause in operations effective Sept. 18
The Colonial Theatre is announcing a pause in operations effective September 18 while the search and transition to new owners go forward. From September 19, 2022 until new owners take over the theatre will not host live events or show movies. A few years ago the Colonial Theatre began looking...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
They’re gone :(
My sister and her husband are half-way through a three-day drive back to Illinois. The rest of the brood is home in Chicagoland and St. Paul and already on to more travel, summer camp, and fun, after a few days here in Maine. Which they loved!!!. And we loved spending...
newscentermaine.com
Annual Maine Outdoor Film Festival kicks off in Portland
Hundreds gather to watch screenings, observe panel discussions, and network. This year, the first weekend is being held at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute.
New England has 2 of the best seaside destinations for a summer escape, according to Fodor’s Travel
One "feels like stepping into the ultimate Northeast dream vacation destination." There’s still time for a seaside escape this summer, and Fodor’s Travel says two New England destinations are among the best coastal getaways in America. The publication just released a list of the 12 best U.S. seaside...
wgan.com
4 charged for racist graffiti on Maine school
ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) Police in Maine said they’ve charged four people with vandalizing a school in Rockland with racist graffiti. Two of the people were juveniles, while one was 18 and one was 19, WGME-TV reported Monday. Police said they caused damage to the building such as breaking windows and writing derogatory slurs and images.
Maine woman to swim in lakes or ponds every day for a month to benefit LifeFlight
OLD TOWN, Maine — For 20 years, LifeFlight has offered the state of Maine's only emergency air services. To help cover equipment costs, supplies, and training, the nonprofit runs a month-long fundraiser every year to raise money to support its efforts. “We’re a flying ICU. Any piece of equipment...
WMTW
Exploring accessible beaches in Maine
Multiple beaches throughout Maine offer amenities aimed at helping those with mobility issues enjoy the sun, sand and water. Visit Maine lists six beaches on its website that all boast a three-star rating for accessibility from the state Bureau of Parks and Lands. Range Pond Beach in Poland Spring features...
5 Best Summer Booze Cruises in Maine With Live Music
There is SO much to do, see and experience in Maine during the summertime. Hiking our mountains, paddling our channels, and biking our slopes are just a few. For me personally, there’s no better way to enjoy the weather and sights than setting sail on one of our many bodies of water.
mainebiz.biz
YMCA of Southern Maine will close one of its four branches for good
The YMCA of Southern Maine, which provides almost countless fitness and health programs at four brick-and-mortar branches across the region, will permanently close one of them on Sept. 2. The Y’s Pineland Farms branch in New Gloucester, at 25 Campus Drive, will shutter as the nonprofit pivots “from a facility-based...
The Best Places to Eat in Maine Are Holes in the Wall
I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
extrainningsoftball.com
Maine Teenager Alexis Michaud Uses Make-a-Wish Request to Renovate Her High School Softball Field
Alexis Michaud was diagnosed with cancer in 2021, a rare bone cancer that has since led to her spending almost 20 hours in surgery – in just two days’ time – to remove a tumor and repair damage. The 17-year-old softball pitcher, thanks to her brave battle...
WMTW
Milk with Dignity campaign for migrant farm workers targets Hannaford
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Migrant farm workers and their supporters picketed outside the headquarters of Hannaford on Friday afternoon to press the supermarket chain to sign onto theMilk with Dignity Program. Hannaford has 180 stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York, and sells its own brand of milk.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Things to think about when crossing the Davey Bridge
On Sept. 28 it will be 36 years since the new U.S. Route 1 bridge linking Wiscasset to Edgecomb was dedicated to Detective Sergeant Donald E. Davey of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. I remember the morning of the dedication because I covered it for the newspaper. It was Sunday, a beautiful day brilliant sunshine, blue sky. Governor Joseph Brennan and many others were present to honor Detective Davey’s memory. Two bronze plaques attached to granite memorial stones were unveiled at the bridge entrances and hence forth it became, “The Donald E. Davey Bridge.” It was a fitting tribute to this fine young police officer; he was just 37 when he lost his life in the line of duty being killed in a traffic accident.
What Do the Different Colored Crosswalks in Portland, Maine Mean?
There's quite the debate going on. So, it's easy to figure out what the rainbow crosswalks meant in June - gay pride. Cute and many cities in Maine celebrated this way. But what's up with the blue crosswalk in Portland?. And if you like blue, then you'll love orange!. I...
Does She Look Familiar? Lost Photo Found At Central Maine Store
People lose things all the time. Most of the time, they are generic, valueless, items. A pair of sunglasses, earbuds, socks in the dryer (where do they really go???), etc. Even if those items do cost a chunk of change, we can always go buy a replacement. However, sometimes, we...
