Six-Year-Old Leukemia Survivor Gets His Wish To Be Police Officer For A Day

actionnews5.com
Parents of victim in viral Oakland arrest video speak out
OAKLAND, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday marks two weeks since footage of Oakland Police officers brutally beating 25-year-old Brandon Calloway in his Fayette county home was shared on social media. TBI continues to investigate this case. One officer has been relieved of duty, but Brandon Calloway’s parents say they want accountability...
Kait 8
Police search for escaped inmate
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an escaped inmate. According to Sheriff Bob Holder, Dewayne Woods escaped while at the Pemiscot Memorial Hospital early Sunday morning. Woods was taken to the hospital and escaped the custody of the corrections officer. Hayti Police, Pemiscot...
WBBJ
Missing Mississippi teen found in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing Mississippi 15-year-old was found in Jackson on Friday. U.S. Marshals say that the teen had been missing from Crystal Springs, Mississippi since Sunday. Marshals say that the suspect, Jeffery Lane, 31, of Jackson, allegedly threatened the family of the victim with violence and demanded ransom.
KFVS12
1 arrested, 2 wanted in connection with Martin, Tenn. shooting
MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - One person was arrested and two others are wanted in connection with a shooting in a parking lot. Antonio R. Hogard, Jr., 27, from Martin, was arrested on a charge of reckless endangerment. Police say they signed warrants on Thursday evening for Kentrel Ne’Air Siner, 23,...
WBBJ
Marshals locate man who allegedly cut ankle monitor
JACKSON, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service says it located a man who removed his ankle monitor. The news release says that Jonathon Goodrum, 35, was being monitored in Obion County when he allegedly removed his monitor. Marshals say that a violation warrant was issued on Monday, and just...
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff's Office requests public's help to locate wanted man
MAYFIELD, KY- The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police in searching for Dennis Wilcox, who is wanted out of Graves County. Wilcox was last seen just inside Carlisle County in the Beulah / Kirbyton area, after abandoning...
WBBJ
Brother of Humboldt shooting victim speak out
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A Humboldt man was killed in an earlier this week, and now the victim’s brother is speaking out. According to a news release, around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Humboldt police were dispatched to 4700 Main Street with reports of a vehicle being shot at that was then in the ditch on the side of the road.
Covington man accused of lying about robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Covington man is facing charges after police say he lied about being robbed. Covington Police say on July 25, 19-year-old Landon Smith reported that he had been robbed at gunpoint by two men in Broadmeadow Place Apartments on Peeler Road. Police say Smith told officers his rifle had been stolen, and […]
radionwtn.com
Obion Co. Deputies Seek Subject Wanted On Murder Charge
Obion County, Tenn.–The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a subject who has failed to appear on a charge of Second Degree Murder. Jeffery Brent Davis, age 42, of Kenton, is currently wanted for Failure to Appear out of Obion County Circuit Court following his release orders.
WBBJ
SUV, semi-truck involved in crash in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — There was a large presence of first responders at the scene of wreck Friday evening. Our crew at the scene on Country Club Lane in north Madison County, where an SUV and 18-wheeler were both seen with extensive damage. We reached out to local authorities...
WBBJ
Jackson Madison County Bicentennial Grand Finale
The Jackson Madison County Bicentennial Grand Finale happens soon. Don’t miss out on all the fun!. To find out more details on all the remaining bicentennial events, visit jacksonmadison200.com.
tri-statedefender.com
Outrage mounts after Oakland, Tn. man beaten in parents’ home after traffic stop
Brandon Calloway only had been back in Oakland, Tennessee an hour about 7:30 p.m. July 16 when three law enforcement officers beat him in his parents’ home. “My son had just driven here from Chattanooga to see a couple of people in the Memphis area,” said Edward Calloway, Brandon Calloway’s father. “Brandon ran out for a couple of Door Dash runs, and he was on his way home when this horrific ordeal took place. We still can’t believe it happened.”
KFVS12
Charleston, Mo. man charged with murder in deadly East Prairie shooting
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Charleston man was charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting in East Prairie. DeParis Townsend, 32, of Charleston, was charged with murder first, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held at the Mississippi County Detention Center. According...
WBBJ
Local business holding uniform giveaway for JMCSS students
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business is giving back to the community. 3061 Graphix Co. will be hosting a community giveback event, and they will be giving one free school uniform to the first 100 customers. The set will come with a shirt and a bottom, which can be...
WBBJ
WBBJ says ‘goodbye’ to reporter/anchor Diamond Williams
The WBBJ team is saying “goodbye” this week to reporter and anchor Diamond Williams. From the field to the anchor desk, Diamond has helped tell the stories of the West Tennessee community for the past two years and has become a beloved member of our staff. Before her...
WBBJ
Giving hope with a new hairdo
ALAMO, Tenn. –One business and church is giving back to their community. Tangled Salon and Archers Chapel have teamed up together to provide free haircuts to the community. Hope and Haircut gave people the chance to clean up a few of their ends or get a whole new doo.
radionwtn.com
Town Hall Meeting Set On Opiods, Overdose Prevention
Henry, Tenn.–A Town Hall meeting will be held in Henry focusing on opiods and overdose prevention training. The event is sponsored by the Henry County Prevention Coalition and the Henry Police Department. Melesa Lassiter, regional overdose prevention specialist, will be the speaker. The meeting will be held at 5...
Kait 8
City urges caution over sinkhole
GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) – Officials in one Mississippi County community are urging caution over a recently discovered sinkhole. According to the city of Gosnell, the sinkhole was at the intersection of Lake and Moody Street. Mayor Teresa Walker said while the hole is small, it is deep, adding they...
radionwtn.com
Low Turnout In Obion County Early Voting
Union City, Tenn.–Obion County Elections Administrator Leigh Ann Schlager said the turnout during the Early Voting period in Obion County was low, even with a race for County Mayor and District Attorney on local ballots. “Our turnout was lower than both the August 2014 and August 2018 elections,” she...
WBBJ
731 Day event returns to JSCC
JACKSON, Tenn. –Jackson State Community College held their second annual 731 Day event. The event was created last year when 731 Day was on Saturday, but this year it falls on a Sunday, making today’s event Seven Three – O -Day. The school welcomed potential students to...
