One bite, everyone knows the rules: Barstool’s Dave Portnoy spotted at iconic pizza shops in Syracuse

www.syracuse.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy visits more CNY pizzerias: Who rates higher, Syracuse or Utica?
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy visited more Central New York pizzerias on Friday, potentially reigniting a debate over who has the best pizza. “El Presidente” was spotted in Syracuse visiting restaurants like Apizza Regionale, Francesca’s Pizza and Italian Kitchen, and Varsity Pizza for his famous “one bite” reviews. Everyone knows the rules: He films himself taking one bite and then shares his reactions and ratings on social media, searching for the best slice in a popular trend that began near the Barstool offices in New York City.
Does Syracuse or Utica have better pizza? More top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 1)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 88; Low: 71. Sunny and very warm. See the 5-day forecast. SYRACUSE UKRAINIAN FESTIVAL RETURNS: Scenes of war are projected behind Anastasiia Marah as she sings during the Syracuse Ukrainian Festival on Friday at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church. It was the two-day festival’s 80th year, back after two years off due to the coronavirus pandemic. See more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Spotted In Utica And Syracuse New York
If you want to know the best pizzas in the world, you know the rule- One bite. Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, has been spotted in Syracuse and Utica to review some of Central New York’s most famous pizzas. Find out what he ranked Utica as:. According to...
15 first-time food stands are coming to 2022 NYS Fair. See list of all food vendors (so far)
In the six years since Mike Sharlow launched Syracha’cuse, a line of local hot sauces, he’s pitched his products at lots of festivals, shows and events, including a few held at the New York State Fairgrounds. But until this year, he’s never had a stand during the run...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dome, sweet dome: Couple uproots New England life to move to Upstate NY, goes viral on TikTok
That’s the conversation one couple from New England has repeatedly been having after taking a leap of faith in moving to the countryside of Upstate New York to live in a geodesic shaped home. Melody Martin, who works remotely for a Boston career management firm, and her husband Alik,...
syr.edu
Johnny Gee’s Travels To Northeast Jazz and Wine Festival
COLE KIRST: “John H. Giles Sr. does all the cooking. With over thirty years of experience Giles takes pride in smoked ribs and chicken. Though his name is the brand he cannot function without Joyce Burwell.”. JOYCE BURWELL: “I basically just fry his wings, and his fish and his...
Hilarious Profanity Filled Phone Order at CNY Restaurant Goes Viral
A profanity-filled food order at one Central New York restaurant has gone viral and we have more questions than answers. Sometimes when employees at Gino's Cheese Steak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York answer the phone, they get to hear the tail end of the conversation the person is having. "Most of the time it’s someone going over the order one last time before calling it in," Gino's shared on Facebook. "Sometimes it’s not that at all. Sometimes, you hear something that makes you laugh so hard, you cry."
Syracuse Ukrainian Festival returns (photos)
For the first time since 2019, the Syracuse Ukrainian Festival was packed on Friday outside St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church on Tipperary Hill. It’s the 80th year for the festival, back after two years off due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to potato-stuffed pyrohy, there are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rock band cancels Syracuse concert hours before showtime, but no one can say why
English rock band The Cult unexpectedly cancelled their Tuesday show in Syracuse two hours before it was supposed to start, and fans are still wondering why. The Cult was supposed to play at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater as part of their “We Own the Night” tour with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, but ticketholders received an email from Ticketmaster a few hours before the show informing them the concert was postponed. No make-up date has yet been scheduled.
Francisco Álvarez homers, strong Syracuse pitching earns 4-1 win and series split with Omaha
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets wrapped up their six-game series with the Omaha Storm Chasers in strong fashion, winning the series finale, 4-1, on a sunny Sunday at NBT Bank Stadium. The Mets split the series with the Storm Chasers, taking three of the six games in the series. Syracuse has yet to lose a series since June 8th-12th against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Mets have won or split each of their last seven series.
Woman burned after ottoman catches on fire in Syracuse’s Eastwood neighborhood
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman suffered burns to her fingers after an ottoman caught fire and she helped carry it outside Sunday afternoon, according to the Syracuse Fire Department. A man called the Onondaga County 911 Center at 12:57 p.m. to say he had just come home from the...
New movie filming in Syracuse needs your help finding 2 main locations
An upcoming new movie filming in the Syracuse area is looking for help finding two main locations. Producers are seeking a house surrounded by woods, as well as a large wooded area — but the two locations do not need to be on the same property. More specifically, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The aquarium is a ‘whale of an idea’ (Cartoon by Brian Wiedeman)
We’ve published a lot of words about Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon’s proposal for an $85 million aquarium at Syracuse’s Inner Harbor, due for a vote at the county legislature’s Aug. 2 meeting. Today we present a visual opinion by Brian Wiedeman, of Manlius. Read more...
Introducing syracuse.com’s new SU football reporter (Letter from the Editor)
With a new Syracuse University football season approaching, I wanted to introduce you to our new football reporter, Emily Leiker. She’s originally from Washington state and graduated from the journalism school at the University of Missouri in May, where she covered the Mizzou football team. “I’ve known I wanted...
Here is the Greens Morelle – Utica Greens – Authentic Recipe
I've had several people ask over the last few years to post the official Utica Greens Morelle recipe. My friend Joe Morelle, who passed away a few years ago, created Greens Morelle for the Chesterfield back in the 1980s. Nobody made Greens like Joe. The one thing Joe was most...
Don Juan Cafe Restaurant in Syracuse: Traditional Puerto Rican cuisine from a Southwest side fixture (Dining In Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Mashed plantains, pork skin, garlic and olive oil doesn’t sound like much, but in the mofongo from Don Juan Cafe Restaurant in Syracuse, it was a lively component. A hearty scoop of the traditional Puerto Rican dish swam in cooking liquid from the braised chicken...
localsyr.com
Rosamond Gifford Zoo introduces a new “sensory experience”
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo will get a little more immersive on Saturday, July 30. The Friends of Rosamond Gifford Zoo announced Thursday the opening of Arts Stroll, a “sensory experience featuring artistic sights and sounds along the zoo’s Wildlife Trail.”. Central New York’s...
localsyr.com
Amtrak train tracks closed in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV/AP) — Amtrak stopped running their passenger trains across Upstate N.Y., including through Syracuse on Friday, July 29 due to an old warehouse in Albany that has a wall in danger of collapsing soon near the tracks. The closure of the tracks interrupted service west from Albany and complicated...
oswegocountybusiness.com
Post-Standard Owner Shutters Printing Press
The move reflects a growing national trend in the industry. It comes after more than a century of the newspaper being printed locally. The steel and concrete building rises six stories above North Salina Street, the gleaming glass façade greeting passing motorists on the elevated highways as they head into downtown.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Shared success for Black business in downtown Syracuse
Representation matters. It’s not just a motto or saying. For Ecodessa owner Caeresa Richards, it’s a way of life developed over a long road to today. “Prior to starting Ecodessa, I was a degreed engineer. I worked in engineering for quite a while,” she said. "During that time, I've always been interested in fashion and I always imagined myself like owning a boutique one day when I retire."
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
57K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 3