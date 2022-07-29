ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

One bite, everyone knows the rules: Barstool’s Dave Portnoy spotted at iconic pizza shops in Syracuse

By Allie Healy
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.syracuse.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Barstool’s Dave Portnoy visits more CNY pizzerias: Who rates higher, Syracuse or Utica?

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy visited more Central New York pizzerias on Friday, potentially reigniting a debate over who has the best pizza. “El Presidente” was spotted in Syracuse visiting restaurants like Apizza Regionale, Francesca’s Pizza and Italian Kitchen, and Varsity Pizza for his famous “one bite” reviews. Everyone knows the rules: He films himself taking one bite and then shares his reactions and ratings on social media, searching for the best slice in a popular trend that began near the Barstool offices in New York City.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Does Syracuse or Utica have better pizza? More top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 1)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 88; Low: 71. Sunny and very warm. See the 5-day forecast. SYRACUSE UKRAINIAN FESTIVAL RETURNS: Scenes of war are projected behind Anastasiia Marah as she sings during the Syracuse Ukrainian Festival on Friday at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church. It was the two-day festival’s 80th year, back after two years off due to the coronavirus pandemic. See more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Restaurants
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Utica, NY
Syracuse, NY
Lifestyle
syr.edu

Johnny Gee’s Travels To Northeast Jazz and Wine Festival

COLE KIRST: “John H. Giles Sr. does all the cooking. With over thirty years of experience Giles takes pride in smoked ribs and chicken. Though his name is the brand he cannot function without Joyce Burwell.”. JOYCE BURWELL: “I basically just fry his wings, and his fish and his...
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

Hilarious Profanity Filled Phone Order at CNY Restaurant Goes Viral

A profanity-filled food order at one Central New York restaurant has gone viral and we have more questions than answers. Sometimes when employees at Gino's Cheese Steak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York answer the phone, they get to hear the tail end of the conversation the person is having. "Most of the time it’s someone going over the order one last time before calling it in," Gino's shared on Facebook. "Sometimes it’s not that at all. Sometimes, you hear something that makes you laugh so hard, you cry."
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Ukrainian Festival returns (photos)

For the first time since 2019, the Syracuse Ukrainian Festival was packed on Friday outside St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church on Tipperary Hill. It’s the 80th year for the festival, back after two years off due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to potato-stuffed pyrohy, there are...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Pizzas#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Barstool Sports#Central New York#Italian#The Barstool Offices#The Barstool Fund#Mully#Cny
Syracuse.com

Rock band cancels Syracuse concert hours before showtime, but no one can say why

English rock band The Cult unexpectedly cancelled their Tuesday show in Syracuse two hours before it was supposed to start, and fans are still wondering why. The Cult was supposed to play at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater as part of their “We Own the Night” tour with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, but ticketholders received an email from Ticketmaster a few hours before the show informing them the concert was postponed. No make-up date has yet been scheduled.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Francisco Álvarez homers, strong Syracuse pitching earns 4-1 win and series split with Omaha

Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets wrapped up their six-game series with the Omaha Storm Chasers in strong fashion, winning the series finale, 4-1, on a sunny Sunday at NBT Bank Stadium. The Mets split the series with the Storm Chasers, taking three of the six games in the series. Syracuse has yet to lose a series since June 8th-12th against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Mets have won or split each of their last seven series.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
localsyr.com

Rosamond Gifford Zoo introduces a new “sensory experience”

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo will get a little more immersive on Saturday, July 30. The Friends of Rosamond Gifford Zoo announced Thursday the opening of Arts Stroll, a “sensory experience featuring artistic sights and sounds along the zoo’s Wildlife Trail.”. Central New York’s...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Amtrak train tracks closed in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV/AP) — Amtrak stopped running their passenger trains across Upstate N.Y., including through Syracuse on Friday, July 29 due to an old warehouse in Albany that has a wall in danger of collapsing soon near the tracks. The closure of the tracks interrupted service west from Albany and complicated...
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountybusiness.com

Post-Standard Owner Shutters Printing Press

The move reflects a growing national trend in the industry. It comes after more than a century of the newspaper being printed locally. The steel and concrete building rises six stories above North Salina Street, the gleaming glass façade greeting passing motorists on the elevated highways as they head into downtown.
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Shared success for Black business in downtown Syracuse

Representation matters. It’s not just a motto or saying. For Ecodessa owner Caeresa Richards, it’s a way of life developed over a long road to today. “Prior to starting Ecodessa, I was a degreed engineer. I worked in engineering for quite a while,” she said. "During that time, I've always been interested in fashion and I always imagined myself like owning a boutique one day when I retire."
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
57K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy