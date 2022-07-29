Eagles schedule: Reasonable expectations for Jonathan Gannon’s defense

insidetheiggles.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United StatesTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Opinion: MLB Network Made More Errors Than Phillies Behind Awful QuartetIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Jennifer Hudson & Common? The Two Reportedly Seen Out on a Date In PhillySoul Screwed SeriesPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Yardbarker
Which Eagles starters are in danger of losing snaps this summer?
The Eagles were very busy when it came to the 2022 offseason. Whether it was trades, or the draft, the team added quality players to help fill in some of the most pressing holes on the roster. With an influx of new players, however, comes a decrease in playing time for some of the players that were already on the roster. Which veterans could be squeezed out of some of their snaps by the time Training Camp ends?
Phillies Recall Appel, Place Gibson on Bereavement List
The Philadelphia Phillies have recalled pitcher Mark Appel as Kyle Gibson was place on the bereavement list.
Eagles fans about to throw hands after Nick Sirianni’s Jalen Reagor comments
The Philadelphia Eagles have made some big changes to their roster. Their most important acquisition in the offseason is nabbing ex-Titans WR AJ Brown. With him in the fold, their lackluster receiving corps just got a whole lot better. Now, fans have been eagerly waiting for the team to dump a certain first-round pick of […] The post Eagles fans about to throw hands after Nick Sirianni’s Jalen Reagor comments appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Siri a Good Trade Target for the Phillies?
The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly show interest in trading for Houston Astros center fielder Jose Siri, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phillies, Pirates combine for hilarious ‘poop’ graphic
Yes, we admit it. We are suckers for childish humor sometimes. Take what happened on Thursday night. The Philadelphia Phillies were visiting the Pittsburgh Pirates. There was no score to start the game, which led to a funny graphic moment. Yes, the score graphic spelled out “poop.”. It’s hard...
Opinion: Miami Dolphins play calling is about to become much more consistent
The Miami Dolphins play calling has to be executed at a higher level in order to be more consistent. Mike McDaniel has recently stated from training camp that he expects the plays he runs on offense to be executed properly and therefore he wants to run plays that the other team knows are coming.
Deshaun Watson suspension: Calvin Ridley getting 11 more games is embarrassing
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has a yearlong suspension for gambling, while Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson may only get six games for sexual misconduct. Yes, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley will be suspended 11 games longer than Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson this season. While the NFL...
Two Sixers legends named to Philadelphia sports Mount Rushmore
To be on a city’s Mount Rushmore of sports, one has to be more than exceptional in the game. They have to be terrific in every sense of the word and be able to put the team above themselves more often than not. The Philadelphia 76ers have a number...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL Q&A: Super Bowl LVII start time, channel, date, and the halftime show
Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals. It is
Yardbarker
Expert Predicts Eagles Will Win the NFC East
On Tuesday, USA Today (Subscriber-Only) NFL experts submitted their official predictions for each team in 2022. With training camp finally underway, they included records, standout players, and even playoff fate. Each analysis was detailed, including the Eagles. Without further adieu, let’s take a look at what they had to say:
NFL・
Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan hangs up his cleats after 11 seasons in the NFL
Ryan Kerrigan, a four-time Pro Bowl linebacker who played for Washington and the Philadelphia Eagles during his 11-year career, called it quits on Friday. Kerrigan, 33, played in 172 games between the then-Washington Redskins and Washington Football Team and the Eagles. He finished with 95.5 sacks – all with Washington – and retired as the franchise all-time leader in the stat category.
Russell was a champion of activism before winning NBA titles
BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell never had to find his voice as an activist. He didn’t know any other way but to speak his mind. It’s what made the winningest athlete in team sports one of the greatest champions of activism. His belief in equality and the stances he took helped create a pathway that athletes today continue to walk in. Len Elmore, who played 10 seasons in the NBA and is a senior lecturer at Columbia University where he’s taught on athlete activism and social justice in sports, called Russell’s social contributions “immortal.” “He showed many of us in the game how to be,” Elmore said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama Football: Recruiting Update past the Cookout, into Dead Period
It was quite a recruiting weekend for Alabama Football. The annual Champions Cookout pulled in top prospects from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes. Starting today, college football is in its second Dead Period of the summer. The restrictions change recruiting efforts, but do not stop them. There was plenty...
Syracuse basketball has interest in soaring guard who crushed Peach Jam
According to the 247Sports Web site, Syracuse basketball is among a variety of teams showing interest in underrated but fast-rising 2024 guard Jalil Bethea out of the Philadelphia area. The 6-foot-4 Bethea is listed on recruiting Web sites as either a point guard or a combo guard. He is a...
Unique Era Approaching an End for Four Eagles Who Have Been Together for a Decade
Brandon Graham, Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox, and Lane Johnson have won 78 games and a Super Bowl in their 10-plus years together
B/R believes Sixers need to get a backup center behind Joel Embiid
As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for the 2022-23 season, they have a solid roster led by star duo Joel Embiid and James Harden. The great fits they added in free agency have the organization excited for the upcoming season. However, some questions remain for the Sixers to answer. The most...
Takeaways and observations from third practice at Eagles training camp
The Eagles held a 90-minute practice on Saturday at the NovaCare Complex as the offense worked to rebound from Friday’s awful outing against a defense that improves each day. Saturday was Armed Forces Day, and a crowd of servicemen and women were on hand to watch Darius Slay and...
FanSided
270K+
Followers
513K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0