newschannel20.com
Dinosaurs come to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Dinosaurs were spotted in the Capital City!. A giant dinosaur exhibit is coming to the Illinois State Fair this year. There will be dinos as big as 60 feet long and 35 feet tall. They will be on display for kids and their families. These...
Springfield Police announces National Night Out events
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department, along with the Coty of Springfield and other community agencies, will be hosting a series of events throughout the city on Tuesday as part of National Night Out. National Night Out has taken place every year since 1984 as a way to bring police departments and communities […]
newschannel20.com
Former Springfield Police Chief gets promotion at new job
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Former Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow is getting a new job title after only working for the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (ILACP) for six months. Winslow retired from the department at the end of January. He went on to become the ILACP deputy...
wvik.org
Expert: Caterpillar's vague explanation for Texas HQ move leaves behind confusion, hurt feelings in
Does Caterpillar owe Peoria and Illinois a straightforward explanation for the company's decision to relocate its global headquarters to Texas?. John Shaw, executive director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, says "yes." "Cat basically ended a 90-year marriage by sending an email," said Shaw, a...
ourquadcities.com
Illinois man dies after boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – An Illinois man died Friday evening after he was driving a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks and thrown overboard. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Timothy Ridens, 41, of Staunton, Illinois as the victim. Next of kin have been notified. Three others were also hurt in the incident.
Man drowns in Lake of the Ozarks boating incident on Friday
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the death of a man at the Lake of the Ozarks. MSHP reported Timothy Ridens, 41, of Staunton, Illinois, drowned Friday, July 29, at Lake of the Ozarks. Authorities say Ridens was driving a boat with three other passengers in the lake of […]
hoiabc.com
City of Peoria reminds homeowners to keep up their lawns
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - As summer continues, lawn work may be hard to keep up, the City of Peoria wanted to remind homeowners about yard upkeep. Recently, the city gave a notice to abate to a household that’s grass was more than 10 inches tall. That owner did not respond to the notice within five days due to being out of town. So, the city put in a work order and cut the grass. Unfortunately, the city said the homeowner was not happy with the work. In response, the city said they were making sure the yard was up to code.
Herald & Review
Shannon Gutierrez Seal withdraws from Macon County Sheriff's race
DECATUR — In a shocking development, Shannon Gutierrez Seal announced Thursday she is withdrawing her Democratic candidacy for Macon County Sheriff. In an email, Seal told the Herald & Review she had discovered, under Illinois election law, that she is not eligible to be on November’s ballot. “In...
Central Illinois Proud
Car driven into Pekin riverfront Thursday
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police are attempting to pull a car out of the riverfront after it was driven into the river on Thursday. Police started searching for the car Friday morning and believe they found it at the bottom of the river. They are being assisted by...
Decatur Park Board announces new commissioner
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a new member of the Decatur Park Board of Commissioners. The Board currently has a vacant seat, but Shelith Hansboro has been selected to fill it. Over the past five years, Hansboro has been involved in the community by serving as the Chair of the Decatur Education Foundation, serving […]
1470 WMBD
More of state at “high” COVID-19 spread; Tri-Counties move down
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – New cases of COVID-19 are again ticking up in Illinois, as is the number of counties most likely to have spread of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says another 35,371 new cases of COVID were reported statewide as of Friday — an increase of more than 2,000 since the week before.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Quest for billion dollars drives new shoppers to Decatur business
DECATUR — Anita Campbell has only bought four lottery tickets in her entire life. She can’t quite recall the first few, but she grabbed the fourth one on Thursday at The Party Shop in downtown Decatur. The estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot, she said, was worth taking a chance.
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: Police: Officer, three others hospitalized after Saturday night crash in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Peoria police officer is in the hospital, along with three other people, after a car drove over a median and collided with another vehicle during a traffic stop. According to Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria, at around 8:30 PM Saturday near the intersection...
newschannel20.com
Springfield Police and neighborhoods coming together
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Springfield is coming together with the Springfield Police Department and other agencies will be participating in National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2. National Night Out is a way to bring neighborhoods and police together. The following neighborhoods are holding activities for...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria community garden destroyed by city
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman’s beloved backyard garden was razed by the city while she was away on vacation. Abigail Larrison has been building a community garden for five years as a way to fight food insecurity in the area. She went on vacation on July 11 for two weeks. When she returned, a code enforcement notice dated July 12 was on her door, citing tall grass and weeds.
newschannel20.com
Home basement explosion under investigation in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Decatur Fire Department is investigating an explosion in the basement of a home on Thursday. It happened just before 10 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of South 19th Street. Firefighters were called to the home after a report of a residential...
hoiabc.com
Police investigate report of fight involving 100 people, 4-year-old punched at Peoria Speedway
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a 100 person fight and a 4-year-old punched at the Peoria Speedway, Saturday night. Around 10:30 pm, Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says deputies were dispatched to a report of 100 people fighting....
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, July 29th, 2022
A 48-year-old Springfield, Illinois man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on a felony failure to appear warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Ronnie Smith is being held in lieu of $40,000 bond. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of Cisne posted bond after being arrested by Kinmundy Police for driving on...
wmay.com
Hernandez Chosen As New Head Of Democratic Party Of Illinois
The Democratic Party of Illinois has a new leader. Party officials chose state Representative Lisa Hernandez to become the new chair of DPI during a meeting Saturday in Springfield. Hernandez had the backing of Governor JB Pritzker, who wanted to replace outgoing chair Robin Kelly because her position as a U.S. congresswoman limited her ability to fundraise for state candidates.
tspr.org
Many factors are driving up the price of farmland in central Illinois
Prices for top quality farmland in central Illinois are at an all-time high level and showing no indication of abatement any time soon. The opportunity to invest in farm real estate has never been more appealing, but are these robust prices squeezing new and beginning farmers — defined by the USDA as producers with less than 10 years experience in the field — out of the land market?
