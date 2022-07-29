ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, IL

newschannel20.com

Dinosaurs come to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Dinosaurs were spotted in the Capital City!. A giant dinosaur exhibit is coming to the Illinois State Fair this year. There will be dinos as big as 60 feet long and 35 feet tall. They will be on display for kids and their families. These...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police announces National Night Out events

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department, along with the Coty of Springfield and other community agencies, will be hosting a series of events throughout the city on Tuesday as part of National Night Out. National Night Out has taken place every year since 1984 as a way to bring police departments and communities […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Former Springfield Police Chief gets promotion at new job

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Former Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow is getting a new job title after only working for the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (ILACP) for six months. Winslow retired from the department at the end of January. He went on to become the ILACP deputy...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
ourquadcities.com

Illinois man dies after boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – An Illinois man died Friday evening after he was driving a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks and thrown overboard. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Timothy Ridens, 41, of Staunton, Illinois as the victim. Next of kin have been notified. Three others were also hurt in the incident.
STAUNTON, IL
KOLR10 News

Man drowns in Lake of the Ozarks boating incident on Friday

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the death of a man at the Lake of the Ozarks. MSHP reported Timothy Ridens, 41, of Staunton, Illinois, drowned Friday, July 29, at Lake of the Ozarks. Authorities say Ridens was driving a boat with three other passengers in the lake of […]
STAUNTON, IL
hoiabc.com

City of Peoria reminds homeowners to keep up their lawns

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - As summer continues, lawn work may be hard to keep up, the City of Peoria wanted to remind homeowners about yard upkeep. Recently, the city gave a notice to abate to a household that’s grass was more than 10 inches tall. That owner did not respond to the notice within five days due to being out of town. So, the city put in a work order and cut the grass. Unfortunately, the city said the homeowner was not happy with the work. In response, the city said they were making sure the yard was up to code.
PEORIA, IL
Herald & Review

Shannon Gutierrez Seal withdraws from Macon County Sheriff's race

DECATUR — In a shocking development, Shannon Gutierrez Seal announced Thursday she is withdrawing her Democratic candidacy for Macon County Sheriff. In an email, Seal told the Herald & Review she had discovered, under Illinois election law, that she is not eligible to be on November’s ballot. “In...
MACON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Car driven into Pekin riverfront Thursday

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police are attempting to pull a car out of the riverfront after it was driven into the river on Thursday. Police started searching for the car Friday morning and believe they found it at the bottom of the river. They are being assisted by...
PEKIN, IL
WCIA

Decatur Park Board announces new commissioner

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a new member of the Decatur Park Board of Commissioners. The Board currently has a vacant seat, but Shelith Hansboro has been selected to fill it. Over the past five years, Hansboro has been involved in the community by serving as the Chair of the Decatur Education Foundation, serving […]
DECATUR, IL
1470 WMBD

More of state at “high” COVID-19 spread; Tri-Counties move down

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – New cases of COVID-19 are again ticking up in Illinois, as is the number of counties most likely to have spread of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says another 35,371 new cases of COVID were reported statewide as of Friday — an increase of more than 2,000 since the week before.
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Springfield Police and neighborhoods coming together

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Springfield is coming together with the Springfield Police Department and other agencies will be participating in National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2. National Night Out is a way to bring neighborhoods and police together. The following neighborhoods are holding activities for...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria community garden destroyed by city

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman’s beloved backyard garden was razed by the city while she was away on vacation. Abigail Larrison has been building a community garden for five years as a way to fight food insecurity in the area. She went on vacation on July 11 for two weeks. When she returned, a code enforcement notice dated July 12 was on her door, citing tall grass and weeds.
PEORIA, IL
newschannel20.com

Home basement explosion under investigation in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Decatur Fire Department is investigating an explosion in the basement of a home on Thursday. It happened just before 10 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of South 19th Street. Firefighters were called to the home after a report of a residential...
DECATUR, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, July 29th, 2022

A 48-year-old Springfield, Illinois man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on a felony failure to appear warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Ronnie Smith is being held in lieu of $40,000 bond. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of Cisne posted bond after being arrested by Kinmundy Police for driving on...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Hernandez Chosen As New Head Of Democratic Party Of Illinois

The Democratic Party of Illinois has a new leader. Party officials chose state Representative Lisa Hernandez to become the new chair of DPI during a meeting Saturday in Springfield. Hernandez had the backing of Governor JB Pritzker, who wanted to replace outgoing chair Robin Kelly because her position as a U.S. congresswoman limited her ability to fundraise for state candidates.
ILLINOIS STATE
tspr.org

Many factors are driving up the price of farmland in central Illinois

Prices for top quality farmland in central Illinois are at an all-time high level and showing no indication of abatement any time soon. The opportunity to invest in farm real estate has never been more appealing, but are these robust prices squeezing new and beginning farmers — defined by the USDA as producers with less than 10 years experience in the field — out of the land market?
BLOOMINGTON, IL

