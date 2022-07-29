Mental Health Awareness Day on Aug. 2 in Great Bend

greatbendpost.com
Related
Great Bend shoe drive ongoing to benefit Surviving Suicide Foundation
A shoe drive fundraiser is ongoing in Great Bend until Aug. 29 to raise funds for community awareness against suicide. Surviving Suicide Foundation will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes.
KRUG: Are you a lifelong learner?
August signals the beginning of another school year. Kids of all ages will be learning new skills in the classroom. My hope is that you will find something that you want to learn more about and sign up for a class or two. I have loved my years in Extension because it has encouraged me to be a life-long learner. When I prepare to teach others in a workshop setting, I always find that the time I spend researching the subject teaches me as much as the participants.
Russell city manager takes to social media to defend pool lifeguards
Russell City Manager Jon Quinday took to social media Thursday, July 28 to defend the decision to close the public pool Aug. 7 and the job the pool's lifeguards do. Quinday's comments came after citizens made remarks of the pool's status this summer and the early August closing date. Read...
Great Bend Chamber and USD 428 to host annual Business Showcase
The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with USD 428, will host the 7th Annual Great Bend Business Showcase. This teacher appreciation event will take place Monday, Aug. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Panther Activity Center (PAC) at Great Bend High School and will be open to 700+ educators and staff.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barton Foundation Big Benefit Auction 'Boots and Brews' tickets available
Tickets for the Barton Foundation’s 43rd Annual Big Benefit Auction, themed “Boots and Brews,” are available through Aug. 12. The auction will take place on Aug. 27. Tickets are $50 each or $400 per table of eight. Seating is limited and no tickets will be sold at the door, so those interested are encouraged to reserve their tickets early. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Great Bend Columbus Club with complimentary beer and food available until 8 p.m.
Cougar exhibit getting expanded at Great Bend zoo
The Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo is in the process of expanding the cougar exhibit. Most of the materials have arrived as crews will place the concrete footings and pads for the enclosure to set on. The expansion will nearly triple the cougars' current outdoor enclosure.
🎤Focus on Stafford County show
Hear this month's Focus on Stafford County show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Stafford County Economic Development Director Kathleen Norman that aired July 28, 2022. The Focus on Stafford County program airs the fourth Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
New playground at Great Bend zoo being installed
The Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo has removed the old playground structure as preparation continues for the new playground construction. The zoo stated there will be no playground for the next month or two months while the process is carried out. The Great Bend Zoological Society and other local groups...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Barton County gifts old repeaters to Ellinwood, Claflin
The Barton County update to 800 megahertz radios left some unwanted hardware around the county. At least for some. With two UHF repeaters remaining on water towers in Claflin and Ellinwood, the Barton County Commission opted Wednesday morning to gift those repeaters to those cities. "We are no longer using...
🎥 A Day in the Life: Kincaid Manufacturing
Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Russell city pool ends season early; city manager explains
RUSSELL – This week, the Duke Johnson Municipal Pool announced the pool would close earlier than expected for the year, drawing criticism from area residents. On Thursday, City Manager Jon Quinday addressed those concerns in a Facebook post to the City of Russell page. The full statement can be...
Reno County law enforcement take realistic active shooter training
Warning: The video above shows an active shooter simulation which may be concerning to some viewers HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hoping for the best but preparing for the worst. With the new school year just weeks away, law enforcement officers and other agencies in Reno County teamed up for a four-day active shooter training at […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mcphersonweeklynews.com
Teacher’s association calls for Aichele’s withdrawal from board of education race. Aichele responds to association’s call.
McPHERSON–In a statement dated July 29, 2022, Kansas National Education Association President Sherri Schwanz called for Luke Aichele to withdraw from the Kansas State Board of Education Race for District 9. “Serving as a member of the body responsible for overseeing our state’s public schools is a position of honor and great responsibility,” Sherri Schwanz, […]
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (8/1)
Monday, Aug. 1 -- 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports.
Hutchinson City Council to take action on fire department contract
The Hutchinson City Council will take action on a new 2023 contract agreement with the local union representing its firefighters during Tuesday’s agenda session. The two sides reached a tentative agreement earlier this month on a contract that will adjust salaries in several areas. Under the new contract, the...
Still rolling: Walnut Bowl celebrating 60 years in Great Bend
It's one thing for an employee-owned business to survive 60 years in one town. It's another for it to still be growing. Walnut Bowl is one of those rare success stories to make it six decades. Along with the bowling alley's success, Jim Mayberry celebrates his own 25 years of ownership this year.
🎤City Edition: Police Chief Steve Haulmark
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Police Chief Steve Haulmark that aired July 27, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (7/29-7/31)
BOOKED: Braden Holley on Barton County District Court warrant for Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Burglary, and Battery, bond set at $100,000 C/S. BOOKED: Michael Philbern on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, bond set at $5,000 C/S. BOOKED: Adan Hernandez on Barton County District Court case to serve sentence.
Charlie’s Place owner wants to buy city-owned parking lot
The Great Bend City Council meeting agenda for Monday, Aug. 1 will include items such as property tax exemptions for hangars at the airport and support of a moderate income housing grant. Also on the agenda is a request to buy a city-owned parking lot. Joe Andrasek, owner of Charlie’s...
Cop Shop (7/28)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (7/28) At 1:35 a.m. a traffic arrest was reported at 1649 K-96 Highway. At 8:58 a.m. a child in need of care was reported at W. 56 Highway & Pawnee Avenue in Pawnee Rock. Cattle Out. At 11:44 a.m. a report of cattle...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0