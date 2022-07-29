ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Mental Health Awareness Day on Aug. 2 in Great Bend

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Great Bend Post

KRUG: Are you a lifelong learner?

August signals the beginning of another school year. Kids of all ages will be learning new skills in the classroom. My hope is that you will find something that you want to learn more about and sign up for a class or two. I have loved my years in Extension because it has encouraged me to be a life-long learner. When I prepare to teach others in a workshop setting, I always find that the time I spend researching the subject teaches me as much as the participants.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Foundation Big Benefit Auction 'Boots and Brews' tickets available

Tickets for the Barton Foundation’s 43rd Annual Big Benefit Auction, themed “Boots and Brews,” are available through Aug. 12. The auction will take place on Aug. 27. Tickets are $50 each or $400 per table of eight. Seating is limited and no tickets will be sold at the door, so those interested are encouraged to reserve their tickets early. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Great Bend Columbus Club with complimentary beer and food available until 8 p.m.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

🎤Focus on Stafford County show

Hear this month's Focus on Stafford County show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Stafford County Economic Development Director Kathleen Norman that aired July 28, 2022. The Focus on Stafford County program airs the fourth Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
STAFFORD COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

New playground at Great Bend zoo being installed

The Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo has removed the old playground structure as preparation continues for the new playground construction. The zoo stated there will be no playground for the next month or two months while the process is carried out. The Great Bend Zoological Society and other local groups...
GREAT BEND, KS
#Health Center
Hutch Post

🎥 A Day in the Life: Kincaid Manufacturing

Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Reno County law enforcement take realistic active shooter training

Warning: The video above shows an active shooter simulation which may be concerning to some viewers HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hoping for the best but preparing for the worst. With the new school year just weeks away, law enforcement officers and other agencies in Reno County teamed up for a four-day active shooter training at […]
RENO COUNTY, KS
mcphersonweeklynews.com

Teacher’s association calls for Aichele’s withdrawal from board of education race. Aichele responds to association’s call.

McPHERSON–In a statement dated July 29, 2022, Kansas National Education Association President Sherri Schwanz called for Luke Aichele to withdraw from the Kansas State Board of Education Race for District 9. “Serving as a member of the body responsible for overseeing our state’s public schools is a position of honor and great responsibility,” Sherri Schwanz, […]
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (8/1)

Monday, Aug. 1 -- 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (7/29-7/31)

BOOKED: Braden Holley on Barton County District Court warrant for Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Burglary, and Battery, bond set at $100,000 C/S. BOOKED: Michael Philbern on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, bond set at $5,000 C/S. BOOKED: Adan Hernandez on Barton County District Court case to serve sentence.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (7/28)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (7/28) At 1:35 a.m. a traffic arrest was reported at 1649 K-96 Highway. At 8:58 a.m. a child in need of care was reported at W. 56 Highway & Pawnee Avenue in Pawnee Rock. Cattle Out. At 11:44 a.m. a report of cattle...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

