Detroit Lions may ‘miss’ facing Chase Young in Week 2

Amari Cooper vs. Jerry Jones: Ex Cowboys WR Responds to Owner's Criticism
"When you're talking about Top-10 money and you get around to half-ass availability ... I love those players personally. But the No. 1 thing you've got to do as a player to help us win football games is availability." - Jerry Jones.
NBC Sports
Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice
SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
NFL・
Former Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer hired by Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals have hired former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer to a new role and job title. Per ESPN’s Field Yates, the longtime assistant will serve in an offensive analyst role for the reigning AFC champions. There’s obviously some familiarity between Zimmer and the Bengals organization considering...
Look: NFL Star Reveals If He's Dating Kay Adams
Former Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah has been linked to NFL host Kay Adams over the past year or so. However, Uzomah and Adams are just friends. Uzomah, who signed with the New York Jets in free agency, was asked about the Adams dating rumors on the Bussin With The Boys podcast, hosted by Will Compton.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Video: Tua Tagovailoa hits Tyreek Hill for gorgeous 65-yard TD in training camp as fans go wild
A sight the Miami Dolphins hope to see often this season took place Saturday at training camp when Tua Tagovailoa connected with new wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a touchdown. While the touchdown means nothing regarding the upcoming 2022 NFL season, the completion will provide at least a temporary boost in the confidence of Tagovailoa, who enters the year with concerns surrounding his future with the franchise.
Pickerington Central standout Devin Royal cuts his list of schools down to three
Pickerington (Ohio) Central 2023 forward Devin Royal is done with his travel ball commitments and he came out on Friday with a tweet listing his top three schools. The three schools that made the cut are, listed alphabetically, Alabama, Michigan State and Ohio State. It is not immediately clear when Royal will make a verbal commitment. Prospects in the 2023 class will be able to sign letters-of-intent beginning in the early period in November.
Detroit Lions' Tracy Walker has a new position; Josh Reynolds has new nicknames
A few months after signing him to a $25 million contract, the Detroit Lions came to Tracy Walker about playing a new position. Walker, entering his fourth season as a Lions starting safety, worked as Jack Fox's personal protector with the No. 1 punt team this week, a role he said was the brainchild of special teams coordinator Dave Fipp.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rookies have been stealing the show at Bears training camp
The Bears have wrapped their first week of training camp, and it’s been the rookies who have been making strong impressions through the first four practices. Chicago’s top rookies cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker were among the standouts, where they’re establishing themselves as turnover machines. Both Gordon and Brisker have come away with interceptions of quarterback Justin Fields, where their impressive skillsets are on display.
Top-25 senior Andrej Stojakovic cuts list to six; decision coming before early signing period
Andrej Stojakovic, the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2023 Top150, has cut his list down to six schools, he tells 247Sports. The finalists for the son of former three-time NBA All-Star, Peja Stojakovic, include: Duke, Oregon, Stanford, Texas, UCLA and Virginia. The 6-foot-6, 185-pound small forward out of Carmichael...
Syracuse basketball has interest in soaring guard who crushed Peach Jam
According to the 247Sports Web site, Syracuse basketball is among a variety of teams showing interest in underrated but fast-rising 2024 guard Jalil Bethea out of the Philadelphia area. The 6-foot-4 Bethea is listed on recruiting Web sites as either a point guard or a combo guard. He is a...
Cubs and Giants make a trade, but don’t involve Willson Contreras
The Chicago Cubs have traded away one of their players to the San Francisco Giants, and it is neither Willson Contreras or Ian Happ. With the MLB trade deadline approaching, there is going to be focus on the Chicago Cubs. Dealing with another season where they are likely to miss the playoffs, the Cubs have been reportedly listening to trade offers on catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ. Well, they made a trade, albeit a minor one that does not involve either of the two star players.
