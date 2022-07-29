Financial debt is also sometimes good!

www.pahomepage.com
Student Loan Forgiveness: This New Waiver Makes It Simpler Than Ever To Shed Your Loan
Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is urging Americans to apply to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF) to see if they're eligible. At the same time, the Biden...
CNBC
Student loan borrowers may regret not taking these 3 steps before payments restart
The student loan payment pause could be extended again, but borrowers shouldn't count on it. Instead, experts recommend they take these steps. It's right there on the U.S. Department of Education's website: Student loan payments to restart after Aug. 31, 2022. Skeptical?. It's understandable. The Education Department has repeatedly set...
Student-loan borrowers can now submit comments to Biden's Education Department on its plans to improve debt relief
Biden's Education Department released a list of proposals to reform the student-loan industry. The public can now submit comments on those proposals for the next 30 days. The reforms included improvements to targeted loan forgiveness programs, like PSLF.
Meet a man with $47,000 in student debt who's been trapped in a student-loan repayment 'bureaucracy nightmare' for nearly 3 decades without the debt cancellation he was promised
Jason Harmon qualified for student-loan forgiveness 2 years ago — but his paperwork is missing, and he's stuck in repayment for at least 9 more years.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Navigating the Maze
The Department of Education announced a short-term opportunity for expanded loan forgiveness in an effort to remedy the past administrative failures and inaccuracies of the federal forgiveness program. The changes, which will impact the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) and Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) or long-term forgiveness programs, are expected to bring millions of borrowers closer to student loan forgiveness. However, deciphering the eligibility requirements can be very confusing for borrowers.
komando.com
A former employee at a major student-loan company says workers 'literally cannot help' some borrowers when they're in trouble: 'The idea of actually paying off a loan is virtually impossible'
A laid-off employee of student-loan company Nelnet described the process for helping borrowers. She said in her experience resources are limited, and employees "literally cannot help" many struggling borrowers. Borrowers have previously reported frustrating experiences getting help from their servicers.
Essence
Student Loan Debt Is Being Erased For Those Who Went To For-Profit Colleges
The US Department of Education announced it's forgiving nearly $6 Billion worth of loan following a class action lawsuit against the government. A landmark lawsuit win is alleviating the crushing weight of student debt for a group of borrowers. Bloomberg recently reported that the US Department of Education agreed to...
The Education Department Just Proposed $85 Billion In Student Loan Cancellation
Though President Biden campaigned with a promise to cancel up to $10,000 in student debt, widespread debt cancelation action has yet to come to pass. But many aren’t happy with how long it’s taken to do anything sizable for most of Americans who are bogged down with tens of thousands of dollars in debt. But while we don’t know exactly what is happening with the administration’s plans, Biden has been overhauling some aspects of how student loans are handled. Here’s what you need to know.
Biden's Education Department just proposed a student-loan forgiveness revamp so borrowers 'don't have to jump through hoops' for debt relief
The Education Department released a list of proposals to improve student-loan programs. Included are improvements to targeted loan forgiveness programs, like PSLF and borrower defense. The proposals will enter a public comment period and will likely be implemented next year.
Student loan servicers told not to contact borrowers as payment pause deadline nears
WASHINGTON — A little more than a month before the student debt moratorium is scheduled to end, the federal government has told loan servicers not to contact borrowers about resuming payments, a trade group official said Monday. The Education Department has been telling loan servicers not to reach out...
CNBC
More than half of federal student loan borrowers owe less than $20,000 — here’s where everyone else stands
With all the ongoing conversations around President Joe Biden forgiving $10,000 in debt for federal student loan borrowers — a decision reported to be announced sometime this summer — Americans have been left wondering just how many people this would leave completely debt free. According to recent data...
Is student loan forgiveness fair to those without college degrees? Americans remain divided over costs
Some people without student loan debt described debt forgiveness as a handout. Others said they were not against the idea of student loan relief, but hoped it would go to the people struggling the most. Many Democrats have argued that Americans are being held back by more than $1.7 trillion...
100 lawmakers urge Biden to extend federal student loan payment pause
100 Democratic and Independent lawmakers, led by New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, are calling on the Biden administration to extend the federal student loan payment pause. With just over a month before the federal student loan payment pause ends, 100 Democratic and Independent lawmakers from the House and Senate are urging President Joe Biden to extend it.
Biden's Education Department may be signaling yet another student-loan payment pause extension
The Education Dept. told student-loan companies to halt outreach on payment resumption, WSJ first reported. The department took the same action before the previous payment pause extension. Lawmakers and advocates have sounded the alarm on the lack of notice on any upcoming relief. Student-loan payments are set to resume in...
