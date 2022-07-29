ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Financial debt is also sometimes good!

By Chris Bohinski
pahomepage.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.pahomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Student loan borrowers may regret not taking these 3 steps before payments restart

The student loan payment pause could be extended again, but borrowers shouldn't count on it. Instead, experts recommend they take these steps. It's right there on the U.S. Department of Education's website: Student loan payments to restart after Aug. 31, 2022. Skeptical?. It's understandable. The Education Department has repeatedly set...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Relief#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
Kiplinger

Student Loan Forgiveness: Navigating the Maze

The Department of Education announced a short-term opportunity for expanded loan forgiveness in an effort to remedy the past administrative failures and inaccuracies of the federal forgiveness program. The changes, which will impact the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) and Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) or long-term forgiveness programs, are expected to bring millions of borrowers closer to student loan forgiveness. However, deciphering the eligibility requirements can be very confusing for borrowers.
CREDITS & LOANS
Business Insider

A former employee at a major student-loan company says workers 'literally cannot help' some borrowers when they're in trouble: 'The idea of actually paying off a loan is virtually impossible'

A laid-off employee of student-loan company Nelnet described the process for helping borrowers. She said in her experience resources are limited, and employees "literally cannot help" many struggling borrowers. Borrowers have previously reported frustrating experiences getting help from their servicers.
ECONOMY
Essence

Student Loan Debt Is Being Erased For Those Who Went To For-Profit Colleges

The US Department of Education announced it's forgiving nearly $6 Billion worth of loan following a class action lawsuit against the government. A landmark lawsuit win is alleviating the crushing weight of student debt for a group of borrowers. Bloomberg recently reported that the US Department of Education agreed to...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Fatherly

The Education Department Just Proposed $85 Billion In Student Loan Cancellation

Though President Biden campaigned with a promise to cancel up to $10,000 in student debt, widespread debt cancelation action has yet to come to pass. But many aren’t happy with how long it’s taken to do anything sizable for most of Americans who are bogged down with tens of thousands of dollars in debt. But while we don’t know exactly what is happening with the administration’s plans, Biden has been overhauling some aspects of how student loans are handled. Here’s what you need to know.
COLLEGES
pymnts

Car Loan Monthly Payments Top $700 in July

For the first time ever, monthly car payments exceeded $700 in July. Dealers are offering fewer and smaller discounts on vehicles these days as prices continue to rise and interest rates on loans are steadily climbing, said Thomas King of J.D. Power in a report in TheStreet on Wednesday (July 27). King is the president of the data and analytics division at the Michigan-based data analytics firm.
ECONOMY
The Independent

One in 12 businesses default on Covid loans, figures show

Around one in 12 businesses have defaulted on the Government-backed loans they took during the pandemic.The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy revealed on Thursday that £414 million has so far been paid out to cover loans that have gone bad.The data is still provisional and the final figures are likely to show much higher numbers.By some estimates the Government might have to pay out to cover nearly 40% of the £77.1 billion that was lent during the pandemic.Covid loans" data-source="">During the early days of Covid-19, the Government launched three loan schemes to help out businesses as many were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

100 lawmakers urge Biden to extend federal student loan payment pause

100 Democratic and Independent lawmakers, led by New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, are calling on the Biden administration to extend the federal student loan payment pause. With just over a month before the federal student loan payment pause ends, 100 Democratic and Independent lawmakers from the House and Senate are urging President Joe Biden to extend it.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy