DAILY LIVE! | A Nitro Tea Bar Has Opened in San Angelo

What to do in San Angelo: August 1st through 7th
Kick off the first week of August with some of these events taking place in San Angelo from August 1st through August 7th!
History behind the infamous sheep of San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Have you ever noticed unique sheep spread across San Angelo? Well there is a special history behind them many aren’t aware of. These sheep came about when the promotions committee of Downtown San Angelo Inc. needed a fundraising idea for the organization. They then came up with the idea to have fiberglass sheep be displayed in front of organizations to signify the San Angelo heritage. Now it’s known as the Sheep Spectacular Project.
The Texas Country Reporter is headed to San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Bob and Kelli Phillips of the Texas Country Reporter are headed to San Angelo on August 22 to celebrate the Lone Star State with our symphony orchestra. A Texas Tribute will be held in the Murphey Performance Hall as part of a live concert tour at 7:00 PM. This event coincides […]
The Ultimate Guide to the Music of the First Weekend of San Angelo’s "Wild West Fest"
SAN ANGELO, TX — The Wild West Fest is upon us and this year, the week-long Texas music event has expanded city wide with the Bill Aylor Memorial RiverStage as the focal point. In all, 33 music artists will perform on 10 stages throughout San Angelo starting Friday night, July 29. The concert series continues through August 5.
Real Estate: Living on Spring Creek
SAN ANGELO, TX — Have you been waiting for something to pop up on Spring Creek? Spring Creek flows from south of Mertzon to Twin Buttes Reservoir and properties on this waterway are quite popular. Well wait no more. This home sits on 5.42 acres on the creek. Have...
Alleged vandals damage mini caboose, break glass window at Railway Museum of San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Railway Museum of San Angelo is searching for answers after being vandalized this past weekend. According to a press release, on July 30th the museum discovered a shattered window on their historical Santa Fe Railroad caboose. The say the damage appeared to be intentional, and may be a possible attempt at breaking and entering. Unfortunately, the museum says this isn't the only time the caboose was vandalized.
Bigger is Better In San Angelo? Check Out This Tiny Home
I am so tired of renting. It seems most apartment complexes have us over a barrel. Have you ever REALLY read your lease? There are ridiculous made up fees for everything. What they charge for pets is criminal and should be better regulated, in my opinion. How many of us...
Railway Museum caboose dragged 15 feet after wreck
Broken glass and severe damage to the Mini Caboose happen in one weekend at the Railway museum of San Angelo.
NWS announces record heat streak for San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service for Abilene and San Angelo announced the grueling truth that citizens in the Concho Valley have been facing in the month of July. “San Angelo has officially tied the record with 2011 for the greatest number of consecutive 100° days with 28, including today,’ said the NWS […]
NWS: Record Heat in July Continues into August
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo finished July 2022 with 28 straight days over 100 degrees and according to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, that's a record for consecutive days over 100. In a Facebook post, the NWS made the announcement:. "It seems only fitting that we...
Possum Kingdom VFD needs help
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Possum Kingdom West Volunteer Fire Department has been through an eventful week because of the 1148 Fire that took a heavy toll on all their resources. Fire Chief Bonnie Watkins began by first thanking the gifts of charity that came from friends and neighbors, from Possum Kingdom residents, from neighboring cities […]
What to do in San Angelo: July 26th through July 31st
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The last week of July is here for 2022 but there are still plenty of events to participate in!. Find out what is happening from July 26th through July 31st:. July 26th. 37th Annual American Plains Artists Juried Show & Sale – Fort Concho.
WATCH: Southwest Blvd. Railroad Crossing Lanes Closed During Construction
SAN ANGELO – Construction crews are working on the railroad crossing near the end of Southwest Blvd. near Lamar Elementary School Monday and officials are advising motorists to be aware of lane closures. The railroad crossing near Dominion Ridge on Southwest Blvd. is being rebuilt as part of the...
TGC Sheriff’s Office announces road closure due to a traffic accident
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office announced that FM 2288 near Grey Wolf Lane will be shut down for the time being due to a traffic accident. The alert is listed under a ‘Moderate’ severity which is defined to be a possible threat to life or property. The department has requested […]
BOOKING REPORT: Wild Weekend in San Angelo Lands Nearly 50 in Jail
SAN ANGELO – Nearly 50 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past weekend. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
National Weather Service: "There Is No Relief In Sight"
SAN ANGELO – The average high temperature in San Angelo for the month of July is 103.5 degrees and National Weather Service experts in San Angelo Saturday morning said, "...there is no relief in sight" in the daily forecast discussion. A stubborn ridge of high pressure over the area...
Tom Green County jail logs: August 1, 2022
Over the past 72 hours, 47 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
You Were Warned: San Angelo Municipal Court Releases Outstanding Warrants List
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Municipal Court recently provided a July 22 deadline to resolve outstanding warrants before names would be published on a warrant list. The court has now published the list. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of any of these individuals on the list should notify the court or the individual. Those who fail to appear and dispose of their outstanding warrants are subject to being arrested at any time, place of employment or home. The information listed in this publication is true and correct to the best of the Municipal Court’s knowledge. All names and addresses…
San Angelo Man Signs Lengthly Plea Deal for Crimes Against Children
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl has signed a court document Monday including a plea deal which would sentence him to 20 years in prison. Arrest records show David Gene Wright, 41, was arrested on July 9, 2021, on aggravated sexual...
SAPD asking for help to identify motor vehicle burglar
If you have any information regarding this male please contact SAPD or Crime Stoppers.
