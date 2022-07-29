DAILY LIVE! | A Nitro Tea Bar Has Opened in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Municipal Court recently provided a July 22 deadline to resolve outstanding warrants before names would be published on a warrant list. The court has now published the list. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of any of these individuals on the list should notify the court or the individual. Those who fail to appear and dispose of their outstanding warrants are subject to being arrested at any time, place of employment or home. The information listed in this publication is true and correct to the best of the Municipal Court’s knowledge. All names and addresses…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO