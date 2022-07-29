ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

DAILY LIVE! | A Nitro Tea Bar Has Opened in San Angelo

San Angelo LIVE!
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
sanangelolive.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX West Texas

History behind the infamous sheep of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Have you ever noticed unique sheep spread across San Angelo? Well there is a special history behind them many aren’t aware of. These sheep came about when the promotions committee of Downtown San Angelo Inc. needed a fundraising idea for the organization. They then came up with the idea to have fiberglass sheep be displayed in front of organizations to signify the San Angelo heritage. Now it’s known as the Sheep Spectacular Project.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

The Texas Country Reporter is headed to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas —  Bob and Kelli Phillips of the Texas Country Reporter are headed to San Angelo on August 22 to celebrate the Lone Star State with our symphony orchestra. A Texas Tribute will be held in the Murphey Performance Hall as part of a live concert tour at 7:00 PM. This event coincides […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Government
State
New York State
San Angelo, TX
Food & Drinks
San Angelo, TX
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Christoval, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Real Estate: Living on Spring Creek

SAN ANGELO, TX — Have you been waiting for something to pop up on Spring Creek? Spring Creek flows from south of Mertzon to Twin Buttes Reservoir and properties on this waterway are quite popular. Well wait no more. This home sits on 5.42 acres on the creek. Have...
SAN ANGELO, TX
ktxs.com

Alleged vandals damage mini caboose, break glass window at Railway Museum of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Railway Museum of San Angelo is searching for answers after being vandalized this past weekend. According to a press release, on July 30th the museum discovered a shattered window on their historical Santa Fe Railroad caboose. The say the damage appeared to be intentional, and may be a possible attempt at breaking and entering. Unfortunately, the museum says this isn't the only time the caboose was vandalized.
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#Tea#Nitro#Wild West#Food Drink#Cover1#Democrat#Republican#New York Life
KLST/KSAN

NWS announces record heat streak for San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service for Abilene and San Angelo announced the grueling truth that citizens in the Concho Valley have been facing in the month of July. “San Angelo has officially tied the record with 2011 for the greatest number of consecutive 100° days with 28, including today,’ said the NWS […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS: Record Heat in July Continues into August

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo finished July 2022 with 28 straight days over 100 degrees and according to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, that's a record for consecutive days over 100. In a Facebook post, the NWS made the announcement:. "It seems only fitting that we...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Possum Kingdom VFD needs help

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Possum Kingdom West Volunteer Fire Department has been through an eventful week because of the 1148 Fire that took a heavy toll on all their resources. Fire Chief Bonnie Watkins began by first thanking the gifts of charity that came from friends and neighbors, from Possum Kingdom residents, from neighboring cities […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

What to do in San Angelo: July 26th through July 31st

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The last week of July is here for 2022 but there are still plenty of events to participate in!. Find out what is happening from July 26th through July 31st:. July 26th. 37th Annual American Plains Artists Juried Show & Sale – Fort Concho.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
San Angelo LIVE!

BOOKING REPORT: Wild Weekend in San Angelo Lands Nearly 50 in Jail

SAN ANGELO – Nearly 50 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past weekend. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

National Weather Service: "There Is No Relief In Sight"

SAN ANGELO – The average high temperature in San Angelo for the month of July is 103.5 degrees and National Weather Service experts in San Angelo Saturday morning said, "...there is no relief in sight" in the daily forecast discussion. A stubborn ridge of high pressure over the area...
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: August 1, 2022

Over the past 72 hours, 47 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

You Were Warned: San Angelo Municipal Court Releases Outstanding Warrants List

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Municipal Court recently provided a July 22 deadline to resolve outstanding warrants before names would be published on a warrant list. The court has now published the list. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of any of these individuals on the list should notify the court or the individual. Those who fail to appear and dispose of their outstanding warrants are subject to being arrested at any time, place of employment or home. The information listed in this publication is true and correct to the best of the Municipal Court’s knowledge. All names and addresses…
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy