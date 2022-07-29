Deputies arrest woman found with oxycodone and handgun
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after investigators found oxycodone, a gun and other narcotics at a Fort Wlaton Beach home Friday afternoon.
Kathryn Booker, 65, was arrested after a narcotics search warrant was issued by the Special Investigations Section. The unit found several narcotics and a Glock handgun inside her home, according to a release from the OCSO.Deputies find 100 grams of meth hidden under couch, 2 arrested in Okaloosa Co.
Here is what was found in Booker’s home:
- 60 grams of Dilaudid
- 110 grams of oxycodone
- 20 grams of marijuana
- Xanax tablets
- Glock handgun
Booker is charged with the following:
- Trafficking in Oxycodone
- Trafficking in Opiates
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute
- Possession of marijuana
According to an arrest report from the OCSO, Booker revealed she has 11 prior felony convictions.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
