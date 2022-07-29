ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Deputies arrest woman found with oxycodone and handgun

By Brett Greenberg
 2 days ago

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after investigators found oxycodone, a gun and other narcotics at a Fort Wlaton Beach home Friday afternoon.

Kathryn Booker, 65, was arrested after a narcotics search warrant was issued by the Special Investigations Section. The unit found several narcotics and a Glock handgun inside her home, according to a release from the OCSO.

Deputies find 100 grams of meth hidden under couch, 2 arrested in Okaloosa Co.

Here is what was found in Booker’s home:

  • 60 grams of Dilaudid
  • 110 grams of oxycodone
  • 20 grams of marijuana
  • Xanax tablets
  • Glock handgun

Booker is charged with the following:

  • Trafficking in Oxycodone
  • Trafficking in Opiates
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute
  • Possession of marijuana

According to an arrest report from the OCSO, Booker revealed she has 11 prior felony convictions.

