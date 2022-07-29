ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Man goes to prison for federal PPP fraud

By Will Stevenson
1470 WMBD
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.1470wmbd.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hoiabc.com

PPP fraud nets Peoria man 1 year prison sentence

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Peoria man has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for theft of government money. The Department of Justice says that Samuel M. Powell II, 28, of the 1000 block of West Butler Street, admitted to stealing government money through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, established through the CARES Act.
1470 WMBD

Deputies: Brawl reported at Peoria Speedway, 4 year old child punched

PEORIA, Ill. — Authorities are sharing details about a massive reported brawl at Peoria Speedway Saturday night where investigators say a 4-year-old child got punched as part of the fight. Peoria County Sheriff’s investigators say, a little after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a report of as...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man gets 10 years for meth selling

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will spend the minimum amount he could have received in federal prison after pleading guilty to a federal drug charge. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Russell Clemens, 42, was sentenced last week to ten years in prison for his plea last December to Possession of More than 50 Grams of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria Police announce details in weekend gun arrests

PEORIA, Ill. –Peoria Police have released details in a pair of recent gun arrests from over the weekend. Officers reportedly caught two men with illegal guns, one late Saturday night and the other in the predawn hours Sunday. In the first incident, officers with the Peoria Police Special Investigations...
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
1470 WMBD

Weekend “move over” crash hospitalizes Peoria police officer

PEORIA, Ill. –A weekend crash in Peoria injured a handful of people and left one Peoria Police officer in the hospital. Illinois State Police investigators say it happened shortly before 8:40 p.m. Saturday along West War Memorial Drive near University Street. An officer was reportedly assisting another motorist following...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man arrested after trying to hide gun, flee from Peoria police

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is in the Peoria County Jail after leading police officers on a chase and hiding a handgun in his possession Saturday, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. Police arrested 19-year-old Marshawn J. Tolliver for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID,...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Fraud#Crime#Theft Of Government Money
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Wapella Twp Official Given Ultimatum: Resign or be Prosecuted –

Receipts from December 2021, the month prior to getting caught abusing the taxpayers, show Eldon Cusey purchased the following:. There is absolutely no way he could not know what he was doing. According to the May 10, 2022, meeting minutes, Eldon Cusey, the former Wapella Township Road Commissioner was given...
WAPELLA, IL
starvedrock.media

DNA in Starved Rock Murders to be announced Monday in Ottawa Court

DNA results are back in the Starved Rock Murder case. Chester Weger's attorney Andy Hale announcing Friday that results will be disclosed Monday at 1pm in court at the Etna Road Governmental Complex. Hale has been hosting a series of podcasts on this topic and will have another Monday after the results are known.
OTTAWA, IL
starvedrock.media

$1 Million Bond For Accused Ottawa Cocaine Dealer

A convicted felon from Ottawa is back behind bars. Twenty-nine-year-old Anthony Brito Jr. was jailed on a warrant Wednesday. He's facing two felony charges of dealing cocaine in La Salle County. The alleged sales were done in March of this year. Brito Jr. is being held on a million dollars bond.
OTTAWA, IL
starvedrock.media

Guilty Plea In Fatal DUI Crash

The driver in a fatal crash along Interstate 80 in Ottawa has pleaded guilty. While in an Ottawa courtroom Friday morning, 27-year-old Nicholaus Cain of Princeton pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence. He will be sentenced September 23rd. Cain admits to being under the influence when he drove...
OTTAWA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1470 WMBD

Former City Council candidate not charged with Domestic Battery

PEORIA, Ill. – A former candidate for Peoria City Council has been cleared of charges accusing him of assaulting a woman. Peoria County Circuit Court records indicate prosecutors never formally filed charges against 24 year old Aaron Chess. Chess was arrested July seventh on a Domestic Battery charge, after...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Saturday night crash sends Peoria officer, 3 others to hospital

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people, including a Peoria police officer, were taken to the hospital after a car drove over a median and hit another vehicle during a traffic stop, Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria confirmed. At approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday, an officer was conducting a traffic stop...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Chief of Police celebrating one-year anniversary

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Sunday, July 31, Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria will be celebrating his one-year anniversary in his role as chief. “It’s gone by fast, it’s gone by very, very fast,” said Echevarria. Almost 365 days with the title of Police Chief and...
PEORIA, IL
khqa.com

Man suspected of stealing trailer, UTV and ATV arrested

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A man suspected of stealing a trailer, a UTV, and an ATV who was wanted by the McDonough County Sheriff's office since May has been arrested. Kyle E. Sebree, 30, of Delavan, Ill., was arrested in Shannon County, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 27. Sebree...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

More of state at “high” COVID-19 spread; Tri-Counties move down

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – New cases of COVID-19 are again ticking up in Illinois, as is the number of counties most likely to have spread of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says another 35,371 new cases of COVID were reported statewide as of Friday — an increase of more than 2,000 since the week before.
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Streator PD issues 12 citations for speeding on Speed Awareness Da

STREATOR – The Streator Police Department joined law enforcement officers from six states on Wednesday in this year’s NHTSA Region 5 high visibility Speed Awareness Day enforcement campaign. The Streator Police Department Officers issued a total of 13 citations during the campaign, with 12 of those citations being for speed-related violations. Another 17 warnings were issued for various traffic violations. The speed awareness campaign was a 1-day speed enforcement event coordinated by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police. The initiative was held in July because studies show that the most fatal crashes where speed is a contributing factor occur between June and September.
STREATOR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Car driven into Pekin riverfront Thursday

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police are attempting to pull a car out of the riverfront after it was driven into the river on Thursday. Police started searching for the car Friday morning and believe they found it at the bottom of the river. They are being assisted by...
PEKIN, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATED: Fire off Glen in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — We’re learning the very latest since drivers spotted smoke rising above a neighborhood off West Glen Avenue in Peoria Friday morning. Peoria Firefighters say a patrolling police officer was the first to spot the smoke and call in the suspected fire. It was an address in the 5000 block of Sherwood Avenue, just off Glen and University.
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy