Man goes to prison for federal PPP fraud

hoiabc.com
PPP fraud nets Peoria man 1 year prison sentence
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Peoria man has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for theft of government money. The Department of Justice says that Samuel M. Powell II, 28, of the 1000 block of West Butler Street, admitted to stealing government money through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, established through the CARES Act.
1470 WMBD
Deputies: Brawl reported at Peoria Speedway, 4 year old child punched
PEORIA, Ill. — Authorities are sharing details about a massive reported brawl at Peoria Speedway Saturday night where investigators say a 4-year-old child got punched as part of the fight. Peoria County Sheriff’s investigators say, a little after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a report of as...
1470 WMBD
Man gets 10 years for meth selling
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will spend the minimum amount he could have received in federal prison after pleading guilty to a federal drug charge. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Russell Clemens, 42, was sentenced last week to ten years in prison for his plea last December to Possession of More than 50 Grams of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police announce details in weekend gun arrests
PEORIA, Ill. –Peoria Police have released details in a pair of recent gun arrests from over the weekend. Officers reportedly caught two men with illegal guns, one late Saturday night and the other in the predawn hours Sunday. In the first incident, officers with the Peoria Police Special Investigations...
hoiabc.com
Police investigate report of fight involving 100 people, 4-year-old punched at Peoria Speedway
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a 100 person fight and a 4-year-old punched at the Peoria Speedway, Saturday night. Around 10:30 pm, Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says deputies were dispatched to a report of 100 people fighting....
1470 WMBD
Weekend “move over” crash hospitalizes Peoria police officer
PEORIA, Ill. –A weekend crash in Peoria injured a handful of people and left one Peoria Police officer in the hospital. Illinois State Police investigators say it happened shortly before 8:40 p.m. Saturday along West War Memorial Drive near University Street. An officer was reportedly assisting another motorist following...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was sentenced to 92 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon. According to United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, 35-year-old Vincent Nichols Jr. was a passenger in a car being driven by an individual with an outstanding warrant on Sep. 23, 2020.
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested after trying to hide gun, flee from Peoria police
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is in the Peoria County Jail after leading police officers on a chase and hiding a handgun in his possession Saturday, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. Police arrested 19-year-old Marshawn J. Tolliver for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID,...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Wapella Twp Official Given Ultimatum: Resign or be Prosecuted –
Receipts from December 2021, the month prior to getting caught abusing the taxpayers, show Eldon Cusey purchased the following:. There is absolutely no way he could not know what he was doing. According to the May 10, 2022, meeting minutes, Eldon Cusey, the former Wapella Township Road Commissioner was given...
starvedrock.media
DNA in Starved Rock Murders to be announced Monday in Ottawa Court
DNA results are back in the Starved Rock Murder case. Chester Weger's attorney Andy Hale announcing Friday that results will be disclosed Monday at 1pm in court at the Etna Road Governmental Complex. Hale has been hosting a series of podcasts on this topic and will have another Monday after the results are known.
starvedrock.media
$1 Million Bond For Accused Ottawa Cocaine Dealer
A convicted felon from Ottawa is back behind bars. Twenty-nine-year-old Anthony Brito Jr. was jailed on a warrant Wednesday. He's facing two felony charges of dealing cocaine in La Salle County. The alleged sales were done in March of this year. Brito Jr. is being held on a million dollars bond.
starvedrock.media
Guilty Plea In Fatal DUI Crash
The driver in a fatal crash along Interstate 80 in Ottawa has pleaded guilty. While in an Ottawa courtroom Friday morning, 27-year-old Nicholaus Cain of Princeton pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence. He will be sentenced September 23rd. Cain admits to being under the influence when he drove...
1470 WMBD
Former City Council candidate not charged with Domestic Battery
PEORIA, Ill. – A former candidate for Peoria City Council has been cleared of charges accusing him of assaulting a woman. Peoria County Circuit Court records indicate prosecutors never formally filed charges against 24 year old Aaron Chess. Chess was arrested July seventh on a Domestic Battery charge, after...
Central Illinois Proud
Saturday night crash sends Peoria officer, 3 others to hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people, including a Peoria police officer, were taken to the hospital after a car drove over a median and hit another vehicle during a traffic stop, Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria confirmed. At approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday, an officer was conducting a traffic stop...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Chief of Police celebrating one-year anniversary
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Sunday, July 31, Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria will be celebrating his one-year anniversary in his role as chief. “It’s gone by fast, it’s gone by very, very fast,” said Echevarria. Almost 365 days with the title of Police Chief and...
khqa.com
Man suspected of stealing trailer, UTV and ATV arrested
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A man suspected of stealing a trailer, a UTV, and an ATV who was wanted by the McDonough County Sheriff's office since May has been arrested. Kyle E. Sebree, 30, of Delavan, Ill., was arrested in Shannon County, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 27. Sebree...
1470 WMBD
More of state at “high” COVID-19 spread; Tri-Counties move down
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – New cases of COVID-19 are again ticking up in Illinois, as is the number of counties most likely to have spread of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says another 35,371 new cases of COVID were reported statewide as of Friday — an increase of more than 2,000 since the week before.
walls102.com
Streator PD issues 12 citations for speeding on Speed Awareness Da
STREATOR – The Streator Police Department joined law enforcement officers from six states on Wednesday in this year’s NHTSA Region 5 high visibility Speed Awareness Day enforcement campaign. The Streator Police Department Officers issued a total of 13 citations during the campaign, with 12 of those citations being for speed-related violations. Another 17 warnings were issued for various traffic violations. The speed awareness campaign was a 1-day speed enforcement event coordinated by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police. The initiative was held in July because studies show that the most fatal crashes where speed is a contributing factor occur between June and September.
Central Illinois Proud
Car driven into Pekin riverfront Thursday
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police are attempting to pull a car out of the riverfront after it was driven into the river on Thursday. Police started searching for the car Friday morning and believe they found it at the bottom of the river. They are being assisted by...
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: Fire off Glen in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — We’re learning the very latest since drivers spotted smoke rising above a neighborhood off West Glen Avenue in Peoria Friday morning. Peoria Firefighters say a patrolling police officer was the first to spot the smoke and call in the suspected fire. It was an address in the 5000 block of Sherwood Avenue, just off Glen and University.
