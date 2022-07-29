www.morningjournal.com
Ex-Canton McKinley football player talks about day his coaches ordered him to eat a pizza
CANTON – The former McKinley High School football player who is suing the Canton City School District and his former coaches over alleged civil rights violations says the coaches likely didn’t know about his religious beliefs before the day they forced him to eat a pepperoni pizza as punishment for missing a practice.
Yardbarker
AJ Green is Making a Name For Himself at Browns’ Training Camp
On day three of the Browns’ training camp, the Browns did 7-on-7 periods for the first time. There were a few good plays made, but the one that stood out the most was the AJ Green interception off of Jacoby Brissett. Green was covering the fullback Johnny Stanton, and...
SFGate
Deshaun Watson gets muted reaction at Browns' open practice
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson sprinted onto the field to a light round of cheers Saturday at the Cleveland Browns' first open practice of training camp. The noticeably muted reaction reflected the uncertainty surrounding Cleveland’s controversial new quarterback. Watson was the focal point as the Browns worked...
Browns Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn ACL
The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver room has reportedly taken a big hit. According to a report from cleveland.com, Browns rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. Weston, a rookie, had reportedly been having an extremely promising training camp. "Isaiah Weston, who was having an...
Logo returns to Browns midfield, fan vote decides which one
The discussion around the Cleveland Browns logo and uniforms is always an interesting one. Technically, their helmet is their logo which has led many to say that the team doesn’t have a logo. To be fair, a picture or silhouette of Paul Brown would be awkward after he founded...
Browns star Myles Garrett’s early returns at camp should terrify rest of NFL
There’s no denying that Myles Garrett has established himself as one of the top defensive ends in the game today. The 26-year-old has been integral to whatever success the Cleveland Browns have achieved over the past couple of seasons, and at this point, the former first overall pick is looking to take his game to […] The post Browns star Myles Garrett’s early returns at camp should terrify rest of NFL appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns Signed New Wide Receiver Monday Morning
The Cleveland Browns have made an addition to their wide receiver room. Cleveland has signed Derrick Dillon after waiving Isaiah Weston with an injury settlement. Weston got hurt during practice on Saturday. Dillon most recently spent time on the New York Giants practice squad from 2020-21. Before Dillon was in...
Browns Activate Jack Conklin, Sign Wide Receiver; Release Isaiah Weston
BEREA, Ohio -- In the midst of the news the Cleveland Browns received regarding Deshaun Watson suspension, the Browns received some good news with one of their key offensive linemen. All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin was activated from the active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. The Browns also announced that...
4 Places To Get Great Barbecue in the Cleveland Area
In the mood for barbecue that makes your mouth water?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Cleveland. If you're looking for a delicious slab of ribs, you can't go wrong with this joint. If you're not looking for a full slab, customers also love their rib sandwiches. Mt Pleasant also has a fantastic Polish Boy and great wings. If you have room for dessert, a slice of their cake is a must.
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on waiting for Deshaun Watson news: 'You control the controllables'
It was back in late June when Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt publicly admitted that it was "definitely stressful" for members of the coaching staff and other individuals associated with the franchise to not know the status of starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, who could be suspended for part or all of the upcoming season over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
Yardbarker
Should The Browns Have Interest In Cole Beasley?
In March, wide receiver Cole Beasley was cut by the Buffalo Bills. Since then, Beasley remains unsigned and one of the more notably names on the free agent market. There appears to be little traction for Beasley with training camp opening. The 33-year-old is coming off a strong year in...
Yardbarker
Browns Nation News And Notes (7/31/22)
It is Sunday, July 31, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have an off day after an exciting open practice where the fans got their first look at this new 2022 roster. Highlights of the open practice are the top story in the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
Cleveland Browns training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know
Cleveland Browns training camp 2022 is slated to open July 27 in Berea, Ohio. Coming off a disastrous 2021 season,
FOX Sports
Browns linebacker JOK better than OK after rookie breakout
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — All NFL rookies make mistakes, some more than others. Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had his fair share last season. And, several turned into highlights. The Browns wouldn't object to seeing them again. “As long as you make them at 100 miles an hour, right?" Cleveland...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 7/31: Watson Weirdness, Elf Opportunity, and Takk Flirts
It’s a little later in the morning than I usually find myself writing this preamble. As I noted the other day, sometimes attempting to keep the work/life balance leads to weakness. And today’s late Newswire (I usually try to get them done by 8 AM) is a sign of weakness. I have failed the early risers. Blame me.
Browns WR Carted Off After Reported Knee Injury
The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver depth appears to have taken a considerable hit. Browns wide receiver Isaiah Weston was carted off the field during Saturday's practice. The rookie wide receiver is reportedly dealing with a knee injury. Weston joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent after posting 37 catches...
