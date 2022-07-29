ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

AJ Green is Making a Name For Himself at Browns’ Training Camp

On day three of the Browns’ training camp, the Browns did 7-on-7 periods for the first time. There were a few good plays made, but the one that stood out the most was the AJ Green interception off of Jacoby Brissett. Green was covering the fullback Johnny Stanton, and...
SFGate

Deshaun Watson gets muted reaction at Browns' open practice

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson sprinted onto the field to a light round of cheers Saturday at the Cleveland Browns' first open practice of training camp. The noticeably muted reaction reflected the uncertainty surrounding Cleveland’s controversial new quarterback. Watson was the focal point as the Browns worked...
The Spun

Browns Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn ACL

The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver room has reportedly taken a big hit. According to a report from cleveland.com, Browns rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. Weston, a rookie, had reportedly been having an extremely promising training camp. "Isaiah Weston, who was having an...
ClutchPoints

Browns star Myles Garrett’s early returns at camp should terrify rest of NFL

There’s no denying that Myles Garrett has established himself as one of the top defensive ends in the game today. The 26-year-old has been integral to whatever success the Cleveland Browns have achieved over the past couple of seasons, and at this point, the former first overall pick is looking to take his game to […] The post Browns star Myles Garrett’s early returns at camp should terrify rest of NFL appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Browns Signed New Wide Receiver Monday Morning

The Cleveland Browns have made an addition to their wide receiver room. Cleveland has signed Derrick Dillon after waiving Isaiah Weston with an injury settlement. Weston got hurt during practice on Saturday. Dillon most recently spent time on the New York Giants practice squad from 2020-21. Before Dillon was in...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Barbecue in the Cleveland Area

In the mood for barbecue that makes your mouth water?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Cleveland. If you're looking for a delicious slab of ribs, you can't go wrong with this joint. If you're not looking for a full slab, customers also love their rib sandwiches. Mt Pleasant also has a fantastic Polish Boy and great wings. If you have room for dessert, a slice of their cake is a must.
Yardbarker

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on waiting for Deshaun Watson news: 'You control the controllables'

It was back in late June when Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt publicly admitted that it was "definitely stressful" for members of the coaching staff and other individuals associated with the franchise to not know the status of starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, who could be suspended for part or all of the upcoming season over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
Yardbarker

Should The Browns Have Interest In Cole Beasley?

In March, wide receiver Cole Beasley was cut by the Buffalo Bills. Since then, Beasley remains unsigned and one of the more notably names on the free agent market. There appears to be little traction for Beasley with training camp opening. The 33-year-old is coming off a strong year in...
Yardbarker

Browns Nation News And Notes (7/31/22)

It is Sunday, July 31, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have an off day after an exciting open practice where the fans got their first look at this new 2022 roster. Highlights of the open practice are the top story in the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
FOX Sports

Browns linebacker JOK better than OK after rookie breakout

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — All NFL rookies make mistakes, some more than others. Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had his fair share last season. And, several turned into highlights. The Browns wouldn't object to seeing them again. “As long as you make them at 100 miles an hour, right?" Cleveland...
The Spun

Browns WR Carted Off After Reported Knee Injury

The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver depth appears to have taken a considerable hit. Browns wide receiver Isaiah Weston was carted off the field during Saturday's practice. The rookie wide receiver is reportedly dealing with a knee injury. Weston joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent after posting 37 catches...
