Asana is reportedly expanding its San Francisco headquarters, bucking tech industry trends

www.sfgate.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Reasons You Need to add San Carlos, Colombia, to your Must-See ListSara BSan Carlos, CA
Lake Chalet highlights the beauty, and promise, of OaklandClay KallamOakland, CA
Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keysJason WeilandSan Rafael, CA
San Francisco affordable condos for sale starting at $316KBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
In biggest San Francisco home sale of 2022, Broadway mansion reportedly bought by Manchester United owners
The storied red-brick mansion on the crest of Pac Heights just sold for $34.5 million.
San Francisco genetic tech company Invitae will lay off 1,000 employees, including over 700 local employees
The "realignment" was announced weeks ago, with scant details of the upcoming layoffs.
travelawaits.com
My 5 Favorite Attractions To Visit With A San Francisco CityPASS
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Have you ever used a CityPASS? The pay-one-price discounted bundle of tickets is an excellent way to stretch your travel budget and plan your trip to over 15 cities in the US. You’ll save as much as 45 percent on tickets to attractions of all types.
Popular Korean restaurant in San Francisco, the Lucky Pig, permanently closes
"We are incredibly sad that we can't continue here."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theplanetD
29 Awesome Things to do in San Francisco
There are countless things to do in San Fransico that are on many a bucket list. From walking across the Golden Gate Bridge to riding its iconic cable cars there is no doubt that a visit to San Francisco will be a vacation you’ll remember for years to come.
San Francisco's Zuni Cafe removed tips a year ago. Despite pushback, it won't bring them back.
Employees want to put more pressure on Zuni Café.
The best thing to do in each San Francisco neighborhood this August
From oyster fests to underground dance parties.
Etsy announces plans to close its San Francisco office
Etsy announced it will close its satellite office in downtown San Francisco after a significant number of its staff said they did not plan to go back following a shift to a hybrid work model. “Many who are currently remote have told us they do not plan to return to...
RELATED PEOPLE
The hidden yet lively Township Commons in Oakland is the waterfront park the town desperately needs
"Oakland is a waterfront city, but nobody knows it."
Report: Bay Area rent most expensive in U.S.
(KRON) – How unaffordable is it to live in the San Francisco area? A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition says that in order not to spend more than 30% of your income on housing you’d need to make $61.50 an hour to rent a 2-bedroom apartment in the San Francisco-Marin,-San Mateo metropolitan […]
travelexperta.com
4 Bookstores in San Francisco You Need To Visit
San Francisco is well known for the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz, but the city is home to many more cool things you need to check if you visit it, and one of them is bookshops. From old bookshops that have been around for years to new independent bookstores, those have proven to be more alive than ever and doing well. So, whether you are an avid or casual reader, here is a list of the best bookstores in San Francisco you should consider visiting.
Chicago fast-casual chain Deep Purpl is expanding to San Francisco with 2 new stores
One location of the Chicago chain will open in a former Sushirrito.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A huge geographical error led to naming California after a fake Black queen
By the time the 16th century mistake was cleared up, it was too late. The name had stuck.
The San Francisco Cooking School is closing after 10 years
Demand for culinary school has decreased in general, but especially in San Francisco.
The best and cheapest way to get from SFO airport to Downtown San Francisco
Don't miss out! Join the thousands of people who subscribe to our once-daily email or our free miles and points Facebook group with all the best travel news. Points With a Crew has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Points With a Crew and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.
Eater
12 Don’t-Miss Dumpling Destinations in San Jose and the South Bay
Whether they’re fried, steamed, baked, or boiled, dumplings can be enjoyed myriad ways. From classic dim sum variations like siu mai or har gow, or the slurp-worthy, soupy takes on these bite-sized packages, the South Bay Area boasts a variety of quality, handmade dumplings. The making of these filled pockets is respected almost as an art form — with incredible attention to detail when it comes to the folds and fillings, the chewy texture of the buns, the crispiness of the bottoms, and even the dipping sauces.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parents with children under 5 left major US cities in droves during the pandemic in search of cheaper housing and larger spaces with New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Santa Clara seeing the biggest population losses
Families with children under five left major cities in droves during the height of COVID, with 68 percent of large urban counties seeing a population dip. A new report by the Economic Innovation Group (EIG) found that large metropolitan counties saw their under-five population dropping by 5.4 percent, with the total population drop of 3.7 percent.
New report finds racial and economic segregation in Bay Area
(BCN) — A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods remain highly segregated by race and wealth. The report is based on an analysis of U.S. Census data down to the census track level that compares population numbers by race and income. Eleven of the Bay Area’s 1,572 […]
travelawaits.com
New Way To Tour California’s Wine Country In 2023
There will soon be a new way to explore wine country: American Cruise Lines has announced their first-ever California cruise. Beginning in 2023, the country’s largest small ship cruise line will offer an 8-day San Francisco Bay cruise. “American continues to expand the possibilities for exceptional domestic small ship...
San Jose mayor says sorry for COVID exposure
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo has tested positive for COVID-19, one day after he shook hands and spoke closely to a dozen people. “Mayor Liccardo began experiencing symptoms (Thursday) afternoon, and tested immediately,” Esmeralda Bautista, spokesperson for Liccardo, told San José Spotlight. “He learned he was positive and immediately left City Hall.”
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0