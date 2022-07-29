Marvel's Secret Invasion Star Reveals Reshoots With New Writer Are Happening

comicbook.com
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Thinks Bringing Deadpool and Logan to Disney Plus is 'Questionable'
Disney's massive acquisition of Fox brought excitement to the comic book film fandom as it meant that characters like the X-Men and Fantastic Four were finally headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it left some folks incredibly concerned for the R-rated Deadpool franchise given the fact that the House of Mouse has always been conscious of its family-friendly image.
People
Fantastic Four Alum Jessica Alba Says Marvel Movies Are 'Still Quite Caucasian': 'More of the Same'
Jessica Alba thinks there is still work to be done for racial diversity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a cover interview for Glamour UK's July/August issue, the 41-year-old actress — who has been open in the past about her Latina roots — says she believes the superhero giant's films are "still quite Caucasian."
digitalspy.com
Marvel's She-Hulk trailer confirms Tatiana Maslany character's MCU origin
Marvel's new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer has confirmed the origin story of Tatiana Maslany's character Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk in the MCU. In the new featurette released by Marvel on YouTube, Maslany explains how her character becomes the big, green superhero, revealing: "Jennifer Walters is an attorney who has accidentally taken in the Hulk's blood and has become [the She-Hulk]."
Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Confirm Deadpool And Logan With Be Disney+’s First R-Rated Movies, And Their Responses Are Classic
Although Disney+ is still largely a family-friendly streaming service, in recent months, more content has been added to the platform that’s specifically targeted at older audiences. For instance, looking at the Marvel realm, shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones that originated from Netflix can now be viewed on Disney+, though you’ll need to make sure your parental controls are properly set up to make sure the little ones don’t accidentally view these shows. Well, now the platform is getting its first R-rated movies in the form of Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and Logan, and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have provided some classic responses to that.
ComicBook
Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in Disney's Little Mermaid, Dead at 95
Pat Carroll, a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor of stage and screen who famously voiced the villainous Ursula in Disney's animated The Little Mermaid, has died. She was 95. Carroll died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 30, while recovering from pneumonia, Deadline reported Sunday. Across her career spanning more than 70 years, Carroll recurred on the sitcom The Danny Thomas Show and appeared frequently on such TV series as Busting Loose, The Red Skelton Hour, and Getting Together. In 1956, Carroll won an Emmy for her work on the sketch comedy series Caesar's Hour.
Marvel's 'Fantastic Four,' 'Blade,' 'Captain America' get release dates
July 24 (UPI) -- Marvel has announced the release dates for several of its eagerly anticipated action flicks. Blade -- starring Oscar winner Mahershala Ali as the titular half-vampire superhero -- is set to open on Nov. 3, 2023. Aaron Pierre and Delroy Lindo are to co-star in the film,...
Gamespot
She-Hulk Comic-Con Trailer Is Filled With D-List Weirdos, And Daredevil
In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, people still have to go to court for breaking the law. And who will represent them? Well, She-Hulk will, and in the trailer released at Comic-Con 2022, we get to see a lot of the D-List villains that need representation. There's some other familiar faces too.
Marvel's Kevin Feige Reveals One Key Way The MCU's Fantastic Four Reboot Will Be Different From The Previous Film Series
Fresh off the news of when Fantastic Four is coming out, Marvel’s Kevin Feige has shared a key way the MCU reboot will be different from the previous film series.
ComicBook
Drago: Dolph Lundgren Speaks Out After Sylvester Stallone Slams Spinoff
This week, it was announced that the Rocky spinoffs would not be ending with the upcoming Creed III. It was reported by The Wrap that a Drago movie was in the works with Dolph Lundgren (Ivan Drago) and Florian Munteanu (Viktor Drago). Lundgren first appeared in the franchise in Rocky IV back in 1985 and reprised the role in Creed II in 2018 with Munteanu joining as his son. After the news of the Drago movie broke, Rocky creator Sylvester Stallone made it clear that he was unhappy with the decision, saying producer Irwin Winkler is "exploiting" the franchise. Today, Stallone hit Winkler even harder with a graphic social media post calling the producer and his family "bloodsuckers." He also added, "DOLPH, why? Not a phone call?" One fan came to Lundgren's defense in the comments, and Stallone replied, saying it wasn't right since he gave Lundgren his start. However, it looks like those comments have since been deleted. It could be because Lundgren has since made a post of his own, setting the record straight about his involvement.
epicstream.com
Kevin Feige Confirms Fantastic Four MCU Reboot Will Not Be an Origin Story
During Marvel Studios' recent San Diego Comic-Con Hall H presentation, Kevin Feige confirmed the November 2024 release date for their Fantastic Four film which is a sign that they are still deep into developing the film as well as searching for a director after Jon Watts' exit months ago. Now, the Marvel Studios boss has given another interesting update on the much-awaited film.
Jon Favreau Argued Against the Decision to Kill Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man in ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Russo Brothers Say
Jon Favreau, the director behind Tony Stark’s first stand-alone MCU film Iron Man, wasn’t so sure the hero should have died in Avengers: Endgame, according to the Russo brothers. In a video interview with Vanity Fair, the duo opened up about some of their most memorable scenes on projects like Community, Captain America: Civil War and their latest movie, Netflix’s The Gray Man. But the duo start their breakdown going over Tony Stark’s final moment in Avengers: Endgame, where he reveals he’s acquired all the Infinity stones and placed them in his suit to “snap” the half of the universe...
ComicBook
She-Hulk Head Writer Teases How Series Is a Departure For Marvel Studios
When She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ next month, it will be bringing a lot of firsts for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series will serve as the franchise's first half-hour comedy, while also introducing Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and a slew of beloved elements from Marvel Comics canon into live-action. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao teased what fans can expect from the series, and how it will break the mold by showing the "everyday life" of its protagonist.
ComicBook
Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art Shows Tom Holland in Symbiote Spider-Man Suit
Marvel Studios has been planting the seeds for the new saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the entirety of Phase 4. With projects like WandaVision, Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the studio is gearing up to do some big things. Kevin Feige officially unveiled that the new saga of the MCU will be called The Multiverse Saga, and it's all leading up to the next two Avengers films, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. During the Secret Wars comic book, Spider-Man gets the black symbiote suit, so fans are expecting Tom Holland to put it on in live-action. One fan even went as far as to create a piece of fan art of the actor in his symbiote suit.
ComicBook
Star Trek Mourns the Loss of Nichelle Nichols
Nichelle Nichols, best known for playing Lt. Uhura in Star Trek: The Original Series, has died at age 89. Nichols' role as Uhura in Star Trek, a Black woman serving on the bridge crew of the USS Enterprise, inspired countless people, including many actors who later follow in her footsteps. She broke down barriers with her kiss with William Shatner's Capt. Kirk in the episode "Plato's Stepchildren," which is widely recognized as the first interracial kiss on American television. She became iconic enough through her role as Uhura on Star Trek that NASA later turned to her for help in recruiting women and minorities into its space program, covered in the recent documentary film Woman in Motion about Nichols' life.
'I Came By' trailer: Hugh Bonneville keeps dark secret
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film I Came By. The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller Monday featuring Hugh Bonneville and George Mackay. I Came By takes place in London and follows a young graffiti artist (Mackay) who targets the homes...
ComicBook
Breaking Bad Creator Confirms When Walt and Jesse Will Appear on Better Call Saul
It's almost time to cook. At PaleyFest in April, Better Call Saul showrunner and co-creator Peter Gould broke the news that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul would reprise their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman on the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad prequel. With the cat out of the bag (and the bag's in the river), Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad and co-creator of Saul, has confirmed when Walt and Jesse will appear: in Monday's episode titled "Breaking Bad." Following Better Call Saul's "Breaking Bad" episode, airing August 1 on AMC, only two episodes of the spinoff remain.
ComicBook
Hulu Adding Multiple Marvel Movies This Week
Disney+ is the hub for just about everything Marvel. Most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be found on the service, along with the previous Netflix original shows and even some of the previous X-Men titles from Fox. Everything that came from non-Disney studios, however, does bounce around between streaming services, and those film can sometimes be hard to track down. This week, a few of them are heading to Hulu.
Two new 'Avengers' films coming to Marvel's slate
SAN DIEGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Two new "Avengers" movies will reach theaters in 2025, Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) Marvel Studios announced on Saturday at a presentation to fans highlighting parts of its upcoming slate of superhero TV shows and films.
Netflix, Joe & Anthony Russo And Ryan Gosling Are All In On ‘The Gray Man’ As Sequel & Spinoff In The Works: Q&A
Even before Netflix releases opening-weekend audience numbers later today that will likely point to record audience engagement in 92 countries, the streamer has put in motion a sequel to The Gray Man, with Gosling returning to the title role and Joe & Anthony Russo again directing. They’ll produce with AGBO’s Mike Larocca and Roth Kirschenbaum Films’ Joe Roth and Jeffrey Kirschenbaum. Stephen McFeeley, who co-wrote the original from the Mark Greaney novel with his Avengers scripting partner Christopher Markus, is writing this one solo.
