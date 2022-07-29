Students create Alabama green neighborhood during ‘hackathon’ at Tuskegee University

rss.alabamanewscenter.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
Lamar Benefield: Visionary with a taste for Birmingham
This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. When he first walked onto the Miles College campus, Lamar Benefield said didn’t know what to expect. He grew up in Druid Hills, a small neighborhood in north Birmingham and acknowledged while younger he didn’t see a future.
280living.com
Akin named Briarwood Christian School interim superintendent
Ammie Akin will serve as interim superintendent for Briarwood Christian School. The school’s previous superintendent, Stephen Steiner, announced his resignation in January and served until June 30, spending a total of four years in the role. Akin completed her undergraduate training in the College of Education at the University...
Village Living
The Altamont School honors class of 2022
The Altamont School presented diplomas to 37 students at its annual Graduation Ceremony March 26. The school also presented the school’s annual departmental and senior awards. Departmental Awards. ► The Mignon Comer Smith Book Awards – Jolie Stumpff: The fine book award – created by Mrs. J. Craig Smith,...
wbrc.com
Alabama A&M mourns death of cheerleader and biology graduate
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M University is mourning the death of Chi McDade who fell victim to domestic abuse on Thursday night. McDade was a native of Birmingham and was a member of the cheer squad. In May, McDade graduated from AAMU with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham Police Department hosts backpack giveaway for Birmingham community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — School is just around the corner and the Birmingham Police Department is helping to prepare students for the new school year. The faces of children from all over Birmingham lit up after receiving brand new backpacks full of school supplies. The BPD’s community outreach and public education division hosted their backpack […]
Alabama Man Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is To Help Holt Heal
After the Tornado outbreak in April of 2011, a lot of money came into the area to help rebuilt Tuscaloosa. It appeared that the bulk of that money came to the City of Tuscaloosa, and much of the damaged county area did not receive much help. One such home was...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn University expands its footprint in Birmingham with a new building downtown
Marking the 30-year anniversary of Auburn’s Urban Studio and its work in Birmingham, Auburn University will soon have a permanent space in the downtown Birmingham area. Auburn University’s College of Architecture Design and Construction and Harbert College of Business will soon be moving into the Hood McPherson Building located on Fourth Avenue North.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham student and PCS schools speak out on yearbook misprint, bullying
PELHAM – Former Pelham High School student Avri Gillispie finished her senior year remotely due to what she said was extensive bullying from her peers. After she graduated, she said she thought it had ended, but that was before she recently opened her yearbook. When it came time to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
University of Alabama, Fanatics create partnership to reimagine the college fan experience at Bryant-Denny Stadium
Fanatics and the University of Alabama announced a long-term, multifaceted partnership that includes a wide range of exclusive rights from UA for activation by Fanatics across its expanded digital sports platform. This comprehensive partnership spans multiple categories, including primary licensee rights for fan apparel and headwear, e-commerce, stadium retail, physical and digital trading cards, and collectible rights.
‘We don’t want to leave anything to chance’: After Uvalde, Alabama schools weigh increases in resource officers
Alabama’s largest public school system is weighing the idea of whether to expand the number of resource officers at their schools, and to make sure they are armed. But with school starting Thursday, no definitive plan is imminent for the Mobile County School System, which employs 12 resource officers who are unarmed.
Superior Grill, known for neon, music and Tex-Mex on U.S. 280, closes
Superior Grill Birmingham, a Tex-Mex mainstay for nearly three decades that was known for its flashy neon lighting on U.S. 280 and at one time was voted the best Mexican restaurant in Birmingham, has closed. “Our first words must be thank you,” the owners posted on Facebook on Sunday, announcing...
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Schools expanding free in-school mental health services for students this school year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City School officials are seeing a rise in children with mental health issues since the pandemic and leaders are working to give them more services and resources. Birmingham City Schools and Alabama Regional Medical Services are now offering free mental health and medical services to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jefferson County Department of Health shares stance on mask recommendations in schools
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the CDC, 57 of Alabama’s 67 counties are considered high risk for community spread of COVID-19. With COVID cases rising, the CDC recommends that everyone wear masks indoors and on public transportation. The Jefferson County Department of Health says there will not be a mask mandate put into action, but […]
Shelby Reporter
Many Shelby County cities among 2022 ‘Best Places to Live’
Several cities and communities in Shelby County made the top 25 of Niche.com’s rankings of 2022 Best Places to Live in Alabama. The national website—which provides a database of U.S. colleges, schools, neighborhoods, companies and more—ranked Alabama cities, towns and Census-designated places according to several factors such as geographic location, quality of local schools, crime rate, housing market trends, employment statistics and access to amenities.
280living.com
At least 350 volunteers show up for 2022 Hoover City Dad Brigade
Shane Eaker, a parent at Spain Park High School, spreads mulch at a memorial for former students of the school who died at a young age, as part of the 2022 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup on Saturday, July 30, 2022. At least 350 volunteers turned out for the...
vestaviavoice.com
Longtime teacher, administrator becomes official principal of Cahaba Heights Elementary
Lauren Dressback went from growing up in the Vestavia Hills school system to working in it for the bulk of her teaching career. After 19 years of teaching and administration, 16 of them being in Vestavia Hills City Schools, Dressback has officially been named principal at Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights. She served as interim principal for half of last school year.
Matrix plays powerful role in Alabama politics, pollution and scandals: 5 things we learned this week
Matrix LLC is an Alabama communications company with a mission statement of helping business and political clients with “highly sensitive and crisis situations.”. The company has found itself in a sensitive situation as a series of news articles this week unearthed its behind-the-scenes work in Florida and Alabama. Floodlight,...
The most desirable high school football job in the state wasn’t that desirable a decade go
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third in a series of Sunday stories based on AL.com’s anonymous offseason survey of Alabama high school football coaches. When Mark Freeman left Spanish Fort in 2015 to take over as head football coach at Thompson High School in Alabaster, he admits it wasn’t among the top several landing spots he would have ordinarily considered.
O’Neal Manufacturing Services plans steel fab center in Fayette, Alabama, with 70 jobs
Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield announced that O’Neal Manufacturing Services (OMS) plans to invest $5.5 million to open a 130,000-square-foot steel fabrication facility in Fayette as part of a project that will create 70 full-time jobs within three years after operations begin. OMS provides quality carbon steel and aluminum...
Roebuck Castle to receive major renovation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A home in south Roebuck will receive a significant makeover over the next six months after sitting abandoned for years. Paul Mielke, the host of A&E’s “Flipping Down South,” purchased Roebuck Castle at the intersection of Lance Way and Lance Boulevard. The home was built in the 1970s by the Khalaf […]
Alabama NewsCenter
Birmingham, AL
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
949K+
Views
ABOUT
Good News from Home: telling the good news stories of Alabama.https://alabamanewscenter.com/
Comments / 0