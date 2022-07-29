ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

SportsZone Saturday – July 30

By Grant Sweeter
 2 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND SportsZone Saturday returns this Saturday with the final episode in July. First we talk with O’Gorman standout, Bergen Reilly who helped Team USA win gold at the Pan American Games.

Then we chat with a nine-year-old from Lennox who is playing above his age.

Plus we tell you the story of Ryan Timms who at just 14-years-old is tearing up the tracks at Husets Speedway.

Stories featured on SportsZone Saturday:

SportsZone Saturday airs this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.

