Udinese 1 Chelsea 3: Raheem Sterling scores first Blues goal as N’Golo Kante opens pre-season account in hard-fought win

By Jordan Davies
 2 days ago

RAHEEM STERLING got off the mark in Chelsea blue as Thomas Tuchel's side beat Udinese 3-1 in Italy.

It might not have been the prettiest as his initial effort was saved before rebounding off him and into the back of the net - but the summer signing won't care one bit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eNSo4_0gy0LtZY00
Raheem Sterling scored his first Chelsea goal in unconventional style Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYrVd_0gy0LtZY00
N'Golo Kante opened the scoring for the Blues Credit: Getty

But it was an unlikely source that opened the scoring for the Blues.

N'Golo Kante - who hadn't travelled to the USA due to his vaccination status - was allowed to run and run before finding the bottom corner from the edge of the box with a left-footed effort.

The game was 20 minute old at that point, with Sterling making it two 17 minutes later.

Ex-Watford star Gerard Deulofeu pulled one back for the Italian side three minutes before the break, but Mason Mount settled the game late on with a close range finish.

MORE TO FOLLOW...

