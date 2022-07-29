Udinese 1 Chelsea 3: Raheem Sterling scores first Blues goal as N’Golo Kante opens pre-season account in hard-fought win
RAHEEM STERLING got off the mark in Chelsea blue as Thomas Tuchel's side beat Udinese 3-1 in Italy.
It might not have been the prettiest as his initial effort was saved before rebounding off him and into the back of the net - but the summer signing won't care one bit.
But it was an unlikely source that opened the scoring for the Blues.
N'Golo Kante - who hadn't travelled to the USA due to his vaccination status - was allowed to run and run before finding the bottom corner from the edge of the box with a left-footed effort.
The game was 20 minute old at that point, with Sterling making it two 17 minutes later.
Ex-Watford star Gerard Deulofeu pulled one back for the Italian side three minutes before the break, but Mason Mount settled the game late on with a close range finish.
