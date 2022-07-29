ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

The 4 Best Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy

The Nasdaq 100 surged after the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike for the second straight month and hinted at pausing the policy tightening depending on economic data. This,...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy This Blue Chip Dividend Stock

General Mills beat analyst estimates for net sales and earnings in the fourth quarter. The company's dividend payout ratio makes its 3% dividend yield quite safe. The stock is trading at a sensible valuation for its quality. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Big-Tech Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist

Microsoft stock has declined by 18% so far this year amid the broader tech sell-off. The intelligent cloud segment continues to lead the company forward with stellar growth. Microsoft stock should continue to outperform the Nasdaq 100 index in the long run, thanks to its upcoming opportunities. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Stocks#Adr#Stock#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Dada#Eps
Benzinga

U.S. Stock Futures Higher; Apple, Amazon Surpass Estimates

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Friday after the Dow Jones jumped more than 300 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from The Procter & Gamble Company PG, Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR and Sony Group Corporation SONY. Data...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

3 Gargantuan Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

It's been a difficult year for investors, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite in a bear market. While downside moves in the market can be dizzying, they're always an ideal time for long-term investors to put their money to work. The following three companies are proven winners priced at...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Why Rebounding Stocks May Not Be a Good Thing

After dropping for the first 5 ½ months of the year, the S&P 500 has rebounded 8.5% since June 16 and 4.7% since July 26, the day before the Federal Reserve raised interest rates. Investors have turned enthusiastic toward stocks partly because Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said after the...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in August

AbbVie ranks as one of the best-performing Dividend Aristocrats this year. Abbott continues to deliver strong growth and will probably benefit if there's another COVID-19 wave. PepsiCo's business is largely insulated from inflation -- a big plus in the current environment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Cloud Strength Takes Amazon (AMZN) Stock Up 12%

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) second-quarter revenue surpassed expectations, as the conglomerate’s cloud unit Amazon Web Services (AWS) performed very well in Q2. AMZN stock is jumping 12.5% in early trading. The conglomerate’s Q2 revenue increased 7.2% year-over-year (YOY) to $121.2 billion versus analysts’ average outlook of $118.8 billion. Excluding a...
STOCKS
biztoc.com

S&P 500, Nasdaq register biggest monthly gains since 2020

U.S. stocks added to their recent rally on Friday after upbeat forecasts from Apple (AAPL.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O). Most S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with energy rising 4.5%, the most of any S&P sector. Dow up 1%, S&ampsP500 up 1.4%, Nasdaq up 1,9% in July. Apple Inc shares gained 3.3%...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Near Session Highs, July Marks Best Month For Markets of 2022

U.S. stocks closed Friday near session highs following strong earnings from several technology companies. July also marked the best month for U.S. markets in 2022. The S&P 500 was 9.12% higher to close out the month, representing the index's biggest monthly gain since November 2020. The Dow also finished July up 6.73% and the Nasdaq closed up 12.35%. Michael Darda, Chief Economist and Chief Market Strategist at M-K-M Partners, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
CNBC

European markets set to kick off August trading with a mixed open

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open in mixed territory on Monday, kicking off August trading on uncertain footing. The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 8 points lower at 7,420, Germany's DAX up 1 point at 13,478, France's CAC 40 down 9 points at 6,442 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 55 points at 22,343, according to data from IG.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy