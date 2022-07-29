www.fox5atlanta.com
RSV, usually a winter virus, is hospitalizing babies in the summer
ATLANTA - Ellee Gonzales, a first-time mom, says she and her husband Clayton got lucky with 4-month-old Major. "He's always been a mellow, easygoing baby," Gonzales says. So, in late June, when Major started coughing, his mom, a foster coordinator for the rescue PAWS Atlanta, says she was not really worried, at least at first.
Man released from Duluth hospital reported missing, officials say
DULUTH, Ga. - Duluth police officials say they need help finding a man who was deemed missing after leaving the hospital. Uerni Humberto Moreno, 29, was reported missing after officials say he was last seen on Friday before 5 p.m. while leaving Northside Hospital Duluth. Moreno is described as a...
6 rescued from Chattahoochee after woman holds branch with 1 hand, inner tubes with the other
ATLANTA — Six people are safe after being rescued from the Chattahoochee River on Saturday afternoon. Atlanta police say they responded to Chochise Dr. SE after someone who worked at a nearby school called 911 and said five or six people needed rescuing in the water. Officers found them...
Trees down, flooding and power outages reported due to storm in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Strong storms around the metro Atlanta area has caused headaches for many residents, motorists and businesses. Heavy flooding reported closed down the main travel lanes I-75 south in Cumberland near the Windy Hill Road overpass. A storm in the metro Atlanta area also knocked a tree...
Flooding from heavy rain closes a portion of I-75 south in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, Ga. (CBS46) - Several travel lanes on I-75 south in Cobb County have been closed due to heavy flooding due to stormy weather in the area. Crews responded to the area of I-75 near the Windy Hill Road overpass. Georgia 511 has advised motorists to seek alternate routes because...
1 dead, 1 injured in 'targeted' shooting outside SW Atlanta recording studio
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly double shooting outside a southwest Atlanta recording studio early Monday morning. Atlanta police have confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened before 3:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Executive Office Park on the 2900 block of Stone Hogan Connector SW.
Gainesville Police warn of bear sightings 'amongst wonderful wildlife'
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Warmer temperatures mean black bears are out to play, and they've been spotted roaming around Gainesville, Georgia. Gainesville Police Department posted about a recent sighting Saturday. "We are aware of bear sightings in and around the downtown area, no need to call 911," the department said.
Loved ones say goodbye to teen fatally shot in SE Atlanta
On Saturday morning, the family of Cameron Mitchell prepared for the boy's funeral. The killer is still on the run.
Police searching for gunman in deadly shooting at Atlanta grocery store
ATLANTA - Police are searching for a gunman in a deadly shooting at a southeast Atlanta grocery store. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday at Tanner's Grocery Store on the 800 block of McDonough Boulevard. According to investigators, the victim was shot at the grocery store and fled to the...
Man injured in possible I-85 road-rage shooting incident, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say that a possible road-rage shooting on I-85 ended in Atlantic Station with one person injured. Officers say the incident occurred on Sunday around 12:13 a.m. when they say they responded to a person shot call near Atlantic Station at 361 17th St. NW. According to...
Gwinnett County officials to swimmers: Stop swimming in dangerous river
Gwinnett County police have seen enough. Over the past few weeks they said they’ve caught several people swimming – where they shouldn’t be – in the dangerous currents of the Yellow River in Stone Mountain. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel...
Georgia boy makes lemonade stand to help pay for medical bills
LOCUST GROVE, Ga, - There's only so much you can do when life gives you lemons. Eleven-year-old Teddy Counihan of Locust Grove, Georgia has had his fair share. Last October, his mother died. This year, the day after Mother's Day, he was hit by a car while riding his bike around the neighborhood.
Carrollton community shocked after 18-year-old shot to death, former UWG professor arrested
CARROLLTON, Ga. — Anna Jones' former teacher, Stephanie Hodges, said she still hasn't processed the death of her former student. "I just cried. I cried all day. And I tried to get to church this morning. I had to leave as it is just really hard," she told 11Alive's Karys Belger Sunday.
University of West Georgia professor charged with murder in 18-year-old’s death
A now-fired professor at the University of West Georgia has been accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old woman, officials said. Richard Sigman, 47, was arrested and charged with murder shortly after Anna Jones, 18, died after being shot in a parking deck in Carrollton, Georgia on Saturday, the Carrollton Police Department said.
First Alert Forecast | Showers, storms gradually diminish overnight
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Earlier showers and storms soaked a large portion of North Georgia, including much of Metro Atlanta, this afternoon and evening. But, rain is beginning to diminish now that the sun has set. A few showers and storms are possible through midnight, followed by a mostly dry Sunday morning.
'I don’t want this to deter anybody' | Atlanta stuntwoman, aerial performer shares hopeful message after skydiving accident
ATLANTA — It was a warm Sunday evening in late June. Movement arts teacher, Connie Palmer, decided to go skydiving as she has done for 13 years now. Except for this time, things were different. The 35-year-old aerial performer got into an accident after deploying her parachute. As she...
Spalding County deputy dies when tree falls on car, sheriff says
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - A Spalding County Sheriff's Office deputy died in a patrol car Sunday morning when a tree fell and crushed it, Sheriff Darrell Dix said. The single-car crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Ga. Highway 16. Jamie Reynolds, a veteran law enforcement officer in his second year with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office, was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner.
17 Best Hiking Trails in Atlanta (Historical Remains & Inner City)
When thinking of describing the great metropolis of Atlanta, Georgia, the first word to leave your lips is unlikely is hiking. Atlanta goes by many nicknames, but one that may best describe it is “City of Trees.”. The city rests in a unique landscape under a canopy of beautifully...
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County and much of the region due to likelihood of scattered thunderstorms
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Friday July 29 due to the likelihood of scattered thunderstorms across north and central Georgia. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is...
6 people rescued from Chattahoochee River, Atlanta fire officials say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue Department crews worked to help a group of people stuck along the Chattahoochee River Saturday afternoon. Six people were involved in the river rescue, AFRD officials said. Crews were called to a home along Cochise Drive in southeast Atlanta around 4 p.m. to help the group. The neighborhood is by The Lovett School off Paces Ferry Road.
