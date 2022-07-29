ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RSV, usually a winter virus, is hospitalizing babies in the summer

ATLANTA - Ellee Gonzales, a first-time mom, says she and her husband Clayton got lucky with 4-month-old Major. "He's always been a mellow, easygoing baby," Gonzales says. So, in late June, when Major started coughing, his mom, a foster coordinator for the rescue PAWS Atlanta, says she was not really worried, at least at first.
Man released from Duluth hospital reported missing, officials say

DULUTH, Ga. - Duluth police officials say they need help finding a man who was deemed missing after leaving the hospital. Uerni Humberto Moreno, 29, was reported missing after officials say he was last seen on Friday before 5 p.m. while leaving Northside Hospital Duluth. Moreno is described as a...
DULUTH, GA
Flooding from heavy rain closes a portion of I-75 south in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Ga. (CBS46) - Several travel lanes on I-75 south in Cobb County have been closed due to heavy flooding due to stormy weather in the area. Crews responded to the area of I-75 near the Windy Hill Road overpass. Georgia 511 has advised motorists to seek alternate routes because...
1 dead, 1 injured in 'targeted' shooting outside SW Atlanta recording studio

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly double shooting outside a southwest Atlanta recording studio early Monday morning. Atlanta police have confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened before 3:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Executive Office Park on the 2900 block of Stone Hogan Connector SW.
ATLANTA, GA
Police searching for gunman in deadly shooting at Atlanta grocery store

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a gunman in a deadly shooting at a southeast Atlanta grocery store. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday at Tanner's Grocery Store on the 800 block of McDonough Boulevard. According to investigators, the victim was shot at the grocery store and fled to the...
ATLANTA, GA
Man injured in possible I-85 road-rage shooting incident, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say that a possible road-rage shooting on I-85 ended in Atlantic Station with one person injured. Officers say the incident occurred on Sunday around 12:13 a.m. when they say they responded to a person shot call near Atlantic Station at 361 17th St. NW. According to...
Georgia boy makes lemonade stand to help pay for medical bills

LOCUST GROVE, Ga, - There's only so much you can do when life gives you lemons. Eleven-year-old Teddy Counihan of Locust Grove, Georgia has had his fair share. Last October, his mother died. This year, the day after Mother's Day, he was hit by a car while riding his bike around the neighborhood.
LOCUST GROVE, GA
First Alert Forecast | Showers, storms gradually diminish overnight

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Earlier showers and storms soaked a large portion of North Georgia, including much of Metro Atlanta, this afternoon and evening. But, rain is beginning to diminish now that the sun has set. A few showers and storms are possible through midnight, followed by a mostly dry Sunday morning.
ATLANTA, GA
Spalding County deputy dies when tree falls on car, sheriff says

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - A Spalding County Sheriff's Office deputy died in a patrol car Sunday morning when a tree fell and crushed it, Sheriff Darrell Dix said. The single-car crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Ga. Highway 16. Jamie Reynolds, a veteran law enforcement officer in his second year with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office, was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
17 Best Hiking Trails in Atlanta (Historical Remains & Inner City)

When thinking of describing the great metropolis of Atlanta, Georgia, the first word to leave your lips is unlikely is hiking. Atlanta goes by many nicknames, but one that may best describe it is “City of Trees.”. The city rests in a unique landscape under a canopy of beautifully...
ATLANTA, GA
6 people rescued from Chattahoochee River, Atlanta fire officials say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue Department crews worked to help a group of people stuck along the Chattahoochee River Saturday afternoon. Six people were involved in the river rescue, AFRD officials said. Crews were called to a home along Cochise Drive in southeast Atlanta around 4 p.m. to help the group. The neighborhood is by The Lovett School off Paces Ferry Road.
ATLANTA, GA

