Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-30 16:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-30 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Aiken; Edgefield; Lexington; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Edgefield County in central South Carolina West central Lexington County in central South Carolina North central Aiken County in central South Carolina Southeastern Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 430 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ridge Spring, or 8 miles south of Batesburg-Leesville, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Ridge Spring, Monetta, Hibernia, Kneece and New Holland. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 22 and 37. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO