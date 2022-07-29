Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aiken, Edgefield, Lexington, Saluda by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 16:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-30 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Aiken; Edgefield; Lexington; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Edgefield County in central South Carolina West central Lexington County in central South Carolina North central Aiken County in central South Carolina Southeastern Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 430 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ridge Spring, or 8 miles south of Batesburg-Leesville, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Ridge Spring, Monetta, Hibernia, Kneece and New Holland. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 22 and 37. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarke, Madison, Oglethorpe by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-30 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Clarke; Madison; Oglethorpe The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clarke County in northeastern Georgia Northern Oglethorpe County in northeastern Georgia Southern Madison County in northeastern Georgia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 519 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winterville, or near Athens, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Athens, Comer, Winterville, Crawford, Colbert, Arnoldsville, Carlton, Hull, Athens-Clarke County, Whitehall, James Holland Youth Sports Cmpx, Diamond Hill, Smithonia, Sandy Creek Recreation Area, Barretts Mill, Paoli, Dunlap, State Botanical Garden Of Ga, Watson Mill Bridge State Park and Vesta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Polk, Greater Rutherford by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-29 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-29 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Polk; Greater Rutherford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Rutherford and eastern Polk Counties through 230 PM EDT At 203 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles northeast of Columbus, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Forest City, Rutherfordton, Spindale, Mill Spring, Green Creek and Harris. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
