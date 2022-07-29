Effective: 2022-07-29 14:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-29 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carter; Jefferson; Love; Stephens The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Jefferson County in southern Oklahoma Northwestern Love County in southern Oklahoma Southeastern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma Southwestern Carter County in southern Oklahoma * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 249 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast of Ringling, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Healdton, Wilson, Ringling, Graham, Cornish and Fox. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CARTER COUNTY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO