Loose wildcat caught in Suffolk. Now authorities are searching for its owner

Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Iconic deli closing in New York state after 72 yearsKristen WaltersGreat Neck, NY
Bradley Cooper films Netflix movie 'Maestro' in FairfieldFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Man wanted for stealing 2 iPads from Central Islip store
Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole two iPads from a store in Central Islip this month. According to police, the man stole two Apple iPads from Target, located at 160 North Research Place, on July 17 at approximately 5:40 p.m. The...
longisland.com
TD Bank in Greenlawn Robbed, Robber Fled on Foot
Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a robbery that occurred at a bank in Greenlawn this afternoon. A man entered TD Bank, located at 460 Pulaski Road, at approximately 1:10 p.m., and handed a teller a note demanding cash. The teller complied and gave the suspect cash from the drawer. The robber fled on foot.
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Man shot outside North Amityville home
Police say a 20-year-old man was shot during a drive-by shooting in North Amityville Sunday night. According to police, the incident happened on Emerald Lane South shortly after 8 p.m. Police say a man was standing in front of a home when he was shot. He was hit by two...
Big Cat: Lynx Roaming Long Island Found and Captured
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY – A wild Lynx that has been roaming the Suffolk County area...
longisland.com
Police Conduct Well Check to Find Woman Shot to Death in Mineola
The Homicide Squad is investigating a Homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:16 am in Mineola. According to Detectives, Officers responded to a well check at 140 Old Country Road. Upon arrival, Officers discovered a 39-year old female with apparent gunshot wounds. The female victim was pronounced deceased by a Nassau County Police Medic.
Long Island wild cat captured after darting in front of car
CENTRAL ISLIP, New York (PIX11) — The wild cat spotted on Long Island this week was captured early Friday, according to police and a local animal rescue group. The feline, which has been speculated to be everything from a lynx to a bobcat to an African serval, surfaced when it darted in front of a […]
Police: Swastika drawn on lighting equipment in L.I. park
EAST MEADOW, N.Y. -- Nassau County Police are investigating after a disturbing hate message was found Saturday morning.Police say a vandal used a marker to draw a swastika on a piece of portable lighting equipment.Investigators say a county worker made the discovery at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.It was located on Park Boulevard between ballfields 14 and 15.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Nassau County Police Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.
myrye.com
Rye Resident Drowns at Rye Boat Basin
A Rye resident drown Saturday morning in the waters of the Rye boat basin in Milton Harbor on Long Island Sound. Rye Police Officers responded to the Rye Boat Basin located at 651 Milton Road at approximately 9:00am on Saturday, July 30th on a report of an unidentified male in the water. Responding Officers went into the water and pulled the 76 year old man up onto the dock.
Wanted for Miller Place robbery
A Miller Place man arranged via social media to sell a 2022 Rolex Sky-Dweller watch to another individual in a parking lot on Route 25A on July 21 at approximately 11:45 p.m. When the victim arrived, he was approached by three men, one of whom displayed a gun, and was robbed of the watch, his cellphone and wallet.
Brooklyn woman, 70, killed when her Range Rover slams into elevated highway stanchion, police say
A 70-year-old woman died after her Range Rover slammed into a pillar underneath the Gowanus Expressway, police said Saturday. Rose Gargano was heading south on Third Ave. at about 3:42 p.m. Friday when she lost control of the wheel. Her Range Rover veered to the left, hopped a curb and slammed into a stanchion for the elevated highway. First responders found Gargano unconscious behind the ...
Suspects lured men to Bronx motel rooms and robbed them at gunpoint: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Three suspects are accused of luring several men to Bronx motel rooms, where they bound them with duct tape and robbed them at gunpoint, police said. In five separate incidents, cops said the victims arranged to meet at hotels with a woman they met on Facebook. Once there, the woman asked the […]
Police: Woman found dead with gunshot wounds in Mineola apartment building
Officers say they were responding to a wellness check at the Allure Mineola on Old Country Road where they found the victim with apparent gunshot wounds.
News 12
ALERT CENTER: 18-year-old reported missing from Hicksville
Police are searching for an 18-year-old man that was reported missing in Hicksville on Sunday around 11:31 p.m. According to detectives, Justin Eng, was last seen leaving his Fox Place residence. Eng is described as a male Asian, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 125 pounds, with black hair and black...
NYPD: 1 dead, 1 arrested following stabbing in Bronx smoke shop
Police say the stabbing stemmed from an argument at the Magic 7 Smoke Shop on West Fordham Road shortly after noon.
Police: Two motorcycle thieves wanted in Bushwick
Police are searching for suspects who stole a man’s motorcycle twice.
Police: Man attacks grocery worker with screwdriver in Brooklyn
A man was caught on camera attacking a grocery worker with a screwdriver in Brooklyn, according to police.
TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of July 28, 2022
The following incidents have been reported by Suffolk County Police:. ■ A petit larceny was reported at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Jericho Turnpike in Commack on July 23. A man allegedly placed assorted Nike clothing valued at $600 in a bag and walked out without paying. ■ Princess Deli...
Herald Community Newspapers
Miracle rescue by Bobbi and the Strays
A West Hempstead man was detained on July 21 for allegedly abandoning his critically malnourished dog outside a Freeport animal shelter. According to Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly, Damian Douglas abandoned the roughly four-year-old, malnourished dog on July 7 outside the Bobbi and the Strays Animal Shelter at 2 Rider Place.
New York woman found dead, mauled by dog in her backyard
NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. — A woman was found mauled to death in her backyard on Long Island after she was attacked by the family dog. Police told WABC that responding officers shot and killed the 7-year-old dog, who mutilated the victim and dragged her through the backyard of the family’s home.
2 Children In Critical Condition After Wrong-Way Crash In Blauvelt
A wrong-way, three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley sent multiple people to the hospital, including two children who suffered critical injuries. Police responded to a crash in Rockland County at the intersection of Route 303 and Greenbush Road in Blauvelt at about 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, according to the Orangetown Police Department.
