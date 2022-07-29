www.glensfallschronicle.com
Every Detail We Know About Dunder Mifflin Albany in ‘The Office’
"The people person's paper people" used to peddle their office supplies everywhere in the Northeast section of the United States. From New York, to Connecticut, to New Hampshire and beyond, the salesmen of Dunder Mifflin left no city uncovered. One of the cities they set up shop, in fact, was...
Saratogian
Area nurse launches medical spa service business in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Local nurse Laura Newey is launching her business, Bellatas Medical Aesthetics, in the Spa City. Originally founded in 2019 in Clifton Park, the med spa recently established its new location in the Blackmer Building at 28 Clinton St. in Saratoga Springs. Bellatas Medical Aesthetics is...
What?? Travelers Charged $115,000 to Park at Albany Airport!
The price of everything continues to go up. Sure, it can be pricey to fly. Not just the tickets, but fees to check your bags, get a couple drinks and of course to leave your car at the Albany Airport for a few days. Or a few weeks. But what about 22 years? Apparently when some people tried exiting the parking garage, their receipt told them they had been parked there since January of 2000 - with some parking bills going into the six figures.
newyorkalmanack.com
Schenectady and the Adirondacks: A Legacy of Conservation
Schenectadians’ interest in protecting and exploring wilderness has its roots in the mid 1800s with industrialization and westward expansion. The wilderness was at risk of disappearing, and influential nature lovers used their writings to convince Americans that preserving land and wildlife was vital. Many Americans, including people in Schenectady, could easily see the case for this.
Own an Old Home in Upstate? Reality TV Show May Restore It!
This sounds pretty exciting and might be the opportunity of a lifetime for at least one homeowner in Upstate New York. We have gotten word from producers of a reality show on a "major" TV network that they're in search of old Upstate NY homes to feature in a new "home restoration" show.
newyorkalmanack.com
Temperance & Fire At The Delavan House: Albany’s Finest 19th Century Hotel
In 1814, Delevan formed a partnership with his brother and left for Europe to find more and better sources of wine for their growing business. In the years 1825-1830, he speculated in real estate in Albany and showed large profits. This was a time when the Erie Canal was in peak operation with Albany as its busiest port. In 1831, 14,960 canal boats passed through Albany and the first railroad was just being built.
Upstate NY City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
Discovering Saratoga: Hattie’s Track Shack
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hattie’s Restaurant has made a name for itself for its award-winning cuisine, even named the best fried chicken in New York State by Food Network. With three locations in Saratoga County, Hattie’s trackside location is a summertime tradition. Since 1938, the establishment has been known for its New Orleans-style fried […]
Will Upstate NY’s Summer Scorcher Lead Into A Warm Fall? Looks That Way
We have had a HOT summer and it looks like the trend of warmer temperatures will continue this fall. As we enjoy a break this week from one of our hottest stretches of Albany weather in recent memory, the Weather Channel says we are heading into another stretch of 90-degree days next week which will kick off what will be a hot August.
wamc.org
“The Wedding Singer” to open at Park Playhouse in Albany
The delightful musical “Head Over Heels” produced by Park Playhouse recently closed after an extremely successful run. It drew large crowds and won unanimous praise from the critics. If you missed it, don’t fret. Thursday, August 4, a truly pleasant musical, “The Wedding Singer” will be performed at...
Abandoned Power House Is Off Limits! Want To See Inside?
For many years the city of Amsterdam, New York had been trying to complete a 4-mile walking loop along the Chuctanunda Creek Trail. Only one thing stood in their way, the abandoned Mohasco Power House. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily...
mychamplainvalley.com
Amtrak launches first train to New York City
Amtrak has launched their expanded service on the Ethan Allen Line that goes through Vergennes, Middlebury, and onto the Big Apple. On Friday morning, Burlington sent off its first train filled with passengers, all on a different journey. “I have been looking forward for the Ethan Allen to be extended...
Big Boy! Woman in the ADKS Shares Image of Massive 400 LB Bear
A woman who lives in the Adirondack region of Upstate NY says she set up a trail cam in her front yard to catch a deer that'd been eating her flowers, but what she ended up seeing on camera shocked her - and many others who have seen big bears before, but nothing quite like this.
Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures
August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
albany.com
It’s All About Summer Fun & Entertainment This Weekend in Albany and the Capital Region
July has been another eventful month in the Capital Region with festivals, fireworks, and other fun events, but we’ve now arrived at the final weekend. Celebrate the end of this spectacular summer month with live music, a free outdoor movie, and more. Rock Out All Weekend Long at Summer...
glensfallschronicle.com
Bonacio South Street public hearing at Glens Falls Planning Board Aug. 2
Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: The Glens Falls Planning Board will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 4:45 p.m. at City Hall on several matters including Saratoga Springs developer Sonny Bonacio’s plans for South and Elm Street. The meetings will also be streamed live on YouTube. See CityofGlensFalls.com for links.
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York
There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in New York State, near the Hudson Valley. It's time to check your lottery tickets! Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was worth a whopping $83 million dollars. No one won the jackpot, but eight tickets sold across the nation were "Second Prize" winners, including two tickets sold in New York State. All eight tickets are worth $1 million, each.
newyorkupstate.com
Amtrak stops service through Syracuse due to potential building collapse near tracks in Albany
Syracuse, N.Y. — Amtrak halted trains Friday traveling across Upstate New York — including Syracuse — because the exterior wall of a warehouse in Albany near its tracks has partially collapsed. The closure stopped all service west from Albany, Amtrack officials announced Friday. They did not say...
localsyr.com
Amtrak train tracks closed in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV/AP) — Amtrak stopped running their passenger trains across Upstate N.Y., including through Syracuse on Friday, July 29 due to an old warehouse in Albany that has a wall in danger of collapsing soon near the tracks. The closure of the tracks interrupted service west from Albany and complicated...
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com
MODIFIED TWIN 20’S PRODUCE TWO FIRST TIME WINNERS AT FONDA
FONDA, NY – Saturday evening at the “Track of Champions” Fonda Speedway, the Recovery Sports Grill presented “Fan Favorite Night” featuring Twin 20 lap events for the Sunoco Modifieds. When the final checkered flag flew to complete the two feature events there were two first...
