ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queensbury, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Saratogian

Area nurse launches medical spa service business in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Local nurse Laura Newey is launching her business, Bellatas Medical Aesthetics, in the Spa City. Originally founded in 2019 in Clifton Park, the med spa recently established its new location in the Blackmer Building at 28 Clinton St. in Saratoga Springs. Bellatas Medical Aesthetics is...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Lite 98.7

What?? Travelers Charged $115,000 to Park at Albany Airport!

The price of everything continues to go up. Sure, it can be pricey to fly. Not just the tickets, but fees to check your bags, get a couple drinks and of course to leave your car at the Albany Airport for a few days. Or a few weeks. But what about 22 years? Apparently when some people tried exiting the parking garage, their receipt told them they had been parked there since January of 2000 - with some parking bills going into the six figures.
ALBANY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Schenectady and the Adirondacks: A Legacy of Conservation

Schenectadians’ interest in protecting and exploring wilderness has its roots in the mid 1800s with industrialization and westward expansion. The wilderness was at risk of disappearing, and influential nature lovers used their writings to convince Americans that preserving land and wildlife was vital. Many Americans, including people in Schenectady, could easily see the case for this.
SCHENECTADY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corinth, NY
City
Glens Falls, NY
Glens Falls, NY
Lifestyle
Queensbury, NY
Lifestyle
City
Moreau, NY
City
Queensbury, NY
City
South Glens Falls, NY
City
Lake George, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Temperance & Fire At The Delavan House: Albany’s Finest 19th Century Hotel

In 1814, Delevan formed a partnership with his brother and left for Europe to find more and better sources of wine for their growing business. In the years 1825-1830, he speculated in real estate in Albany and showed large profits. This was a time when the Erie Canal was in peak operation with Albany as its busiest port. In 1831, 14,960 canal boats passed through Albany and the first railroad was just being built.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Discovering Saratoga: Hattie’s Track Shack

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hattie’s Restaurant has made a name for itself for its award-winning cuisine, even named the best fried chicken in New York State by Food Network. With three locations in Saratoga County, Hattie’s trackside location is a summertime tradition. Since 1938, the establishment has been known for its New Orleans-style fried […]
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Hotels#Cocktail Lounge#Interior Design#Construction Management#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ed Zack Moore#Queensbury Hotel
wamc.org

“The Wedding Singer” to open at Park Playhouse in Albany

The delightful musical “Head Over Heels” produced by Park Playhouse recently closed after an extremely successful run. It drew large crowds and won unanimous praise from the critics. If you missed it, don’t fret. Thursday, August 4, a truly pleasant musical, “The Wedding Singer” will be performed at...
ALBANY, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Amtrak launches first train to New York City

Amtrak has launched their expanded service on the Ethan Allen Line that goes through Vergennes, Middlebury, and onto the Big Apple. On Friday morning, Burlington sent off its first train filled with passengers, all on a different journey. “I have been looking forward for the Ethan Allen to be extended...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Q 105.7

Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures

August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
TROY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Bonacio South Street public hearing at Glens Falls Planning Board Aug. 2

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: The Glens Falls Planning Board will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 4:45 p.m. at City Hall on several matters including Saratoga Springs developer Sonny Bonacio’s plans for South and Elm Street. The meetings will also be streamed live on YouTube. See CityofGlensFalls.com for links.
GLENS FALLS, NY
CNY News

Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York

There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in New York State, near the Hudson Valley. It's time to check your lottery tickets! Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was worth a whopping $83 million dollars. No one won the jackpot, but eight tickets sold across the nation were "Second Prize" winners, including two tickets sold in New York State. All eight tickets are worth $1 million, each.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Amtrak train tracks closed in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV/AP) — Amtrak stopped running their passenger trains across Upstate N.Y., including through Syracuse on Friday, July 29 due to an old warehouse in Albany that has a wall in danger of collapsing soon near the tracks. The closure of the tracks interrupted service west from Albany and complicated...
SYRACUSE, NY
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com

MODIFIED TWIN 20’S PRODUCE TWO FIRST TIME WINNERS AT FONDA

FONDA, NY – Saturday evening at the “Track of Champions” Fonda Speedway, the Recovery Sports Grill presented “Fan Favorite Night” featuring Twin 20 lap events for the Sunoco Modifieds. When the final checkered flag flew to complete the two feature events there were two first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy