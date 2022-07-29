ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Media day kicks off 2022 Southwest Junior College football season

CBS19
CBS19
 2 days ago
www.cbs19.tv

saturdaydownsouth.com

Dealyn Evans, 4-star DL in class of 2024 out of Texas, announces SEC commitment

Dealyn Evans, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Longview, Texas (Pine Tree) has become the first commitment in the class of 2024 for Texas A&M. Evans was recruited to the Aggies by Elijah Robinson, Terry Price and TJ Rushing. He’s listed at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, and is ranked the No. 22 defensive lineman in the class, and No. 33 player in the state of Texas, according to the 247Sports Composite.
CBS19

Longview 10U Baseball going to the World Series

LONGVIEW, Texas — They've been working hard all season long. And now, that dedication is paying off for the Longview 10U baseball team. The group of talented young players will go to North Carolina next week to participate in the World Series. The entire experience seems surreal to the 10 year-old kids, and they were beyond excited to talk all about it.
LONGVIEW, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Our Favorite “It’s Hot In Texas” TikTok Videos

You don't need me to tell you that this has been one hot ass summer. Spend more than 5 minutes outdoors this summer in East Texas and I can almost guarantee that you will start sweating. But luckily, according to weather people, this isn't the absolute worst summer in terms of 100 degree days and we'll get into that shortly, but folks are trying to make the best of the heat.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

Time to Eat! We’re Discussing the Best Fried Chicken in Tyler, Texas

There is no doubt about it, here in East Texas we love to eat, especially any fried food. While fried food might not be the best for our diet there is something amazing about delicious fried chicken and the comfort it brings when you’re eating it. Which is why I wanted to look online for what locals in Tyler, Texas believe to be the best fried chicken in our area.
KLTV

‘Thanks for asking’: Mark Scirto update

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some of you have been asking about Mark Scirto as he continues to rehab from the stroke he had back in May. Mark is doing well enough that he says he will be able to cut back a day on therapy visits each week. He is...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

INTERSTATE FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-29-22

North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, and that’s because they know they’ll have a soft landing. The North America Diving Dogs competition has returned to Longview as part of the AKC Dog Show at the Longview Activity Complex.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Pilot uninjured after plane crash in field near Marshall

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A pilot from Missouri came out of a crash uninjured after his plane made an emergency landing in a Harrison County field Saturday afternoon. Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Jean Dark said Robert E. Long, 53, of Kansas City, Missouri, was flying east from Terrell to Marshall following Interstate 20 when the plane started to sputter and lose power near Hallsville.
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans after loss of local veteran

Longview Marine sees progress in advocacy for those affected by Camp Lejeune contamination. Marine Corps veteran Mike Park of Longview has been fighting for decades to get justice for Marines and families effected by contaminated water at Camp Lejune. Park says that longstanding efforts by himself and other Marines is finally being heard with the prospect of legislation in view.
CBS19

LIST: East Texas county grass fire updates

TYLER, Texas — As drought-like conditions continue and every county in East Texas is under a burn ban, a multitude of grass fires have erupted across the region. Although there are no active grass fires, you can view the status of live fires here. Below is an updated list...
CBS19

Whataburger expanding to Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in July 2018. Whata-location! Whataburger is expanding their burger chain to Pittsburg, with a celebration on Wednesday. On July 27, the newest Whataburger location in East Texas will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony. Starting at 10 a.m., the...
KLTV

Longview Fire Department battles grass fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum reports that Longview firefighters are working to extinguish a grass fire near Toler Road and Highway 300. At this time no information known regarding the cause of the fire, but no structures were visibly damaged as of this writing.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Kilgore ISD to offer free meals for 2022-2023 school year

KILGORE, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached is related to other school districts no longer offering free meals. Kilgore Independent School District will continue offering free meals for students in the upcoming school year. In a press release, Kilgore ISD announced that they would continue to offer...
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
