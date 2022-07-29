Media day kicks off 2022 Southwest Junior College football season

www.cbs19.tv
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of dutyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee'sTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dealyn Evans, 4-star DL in class of 2024 out of Texas, announces SEC commitment
Dealyn Evans, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Longview, Texas (Pine Tree) has become the first commitment in the class of 2024 for Texas A&M. Evans was recruited to the Aggies by Elijah Robinson, Terry Price and TJ Rushing. He’s listed at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, and is ranked the No. 22 defensive lineman in the class, and No. 33 player in the state of Texas, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Former Chapel Hill Bulldog, Khalan Griffin, trains to be more explosive for the Lamar Cardinals
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Everyone is gearing up for football season, including former Chapel Hill Bulldog, Khalan Griffin, who was back in Tyler this week, getting some work in, before he heads back down to Beaumont, to prepare for his first season with the Lamar Cardinals. Griffin, who had a solid freshman season in the […]
Longview 10U Baseball going to the World Series
LONGVIEW, Texas — They've been working hard all season long. And now, that dedication is paying off for the Longview 10U baseball team. The group of talented young players will go to North Carolina next week to participate in the World Series. The entire experience seems surreal to the 10 year-old kids, and they were beyond excited to talk all about it.
Our Favorite “It’s Hot In Texas” TikTok Videos
You don't need me to tell you that this has been one hot ass summer. Spend more than 5 minutes outdoors this summer in East Texas and I can almost guarantee that you will start sweating. But luckily, according to weather people, this isn't the absolute worst summer in terms of 100 degree days and we'll get into that shortly, but folks are trying to make the best of the heat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time to Eat! We’re Discussing the Best Fried Chicken in Tyler, Texas
There is no doubt about it, here in East Texas we love to eat, especially any fried food. While fried food might not be the best for our diet there is something amazing about delicious fried chicken and the comfort it brings when you’re eating it. Which is why I wanted to look online for what locals in Tyler, Texas believe to be the best fried chicken in our area.
Traffic affected after a major crash in Tyler (Tyler, TX)
Traffic affected after a major crash in Tyler (Tyler, TX)Nationwide Report. Traffic delays were reports after a major accident in Tyler. As per the initial information, the rollover crash took place on S. Broadway Ave. and Grande Blvd. at around 7:25 p.m. [...]
KLTV
‘Thanks for asking’: Mark Scirto update
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some of you have been asking about Mark Scirto as he continues to rehab from the stroke he had back in May. Mark is doing well enough that he says he will be able to cut back a day on therapy visits each week. He is...
SPECIAL REPORT: Elvis in East Texas | Where did the King of Rock and Roll perform in the Pineywoods?
GLADEWATER, Texas — The "King of Rock and Roll has been trending recently thanks to the new biopic “Elvis“ in movie theaters across in the nation. It takes some East Texans back to the days when he shook, rattled and rolled through the area -- leaving behind many memories in their hearts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poll shows race for Texas governor tightening, East Texans react
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With 101 days until the midterm elections, the race for Texas governor is heating up. East Texans for Beto gathered in Longview to show their support. The former congressman is making several stops in East Texas while on his 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour, stopping in Longview, Palestine and Lufkin on […]
KLTV
INTERSTATE FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-29-22
North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, and that’s because they know they’ll have a soft landing. The North America Diving Dogs competition has returned to Longview as part of the AKC Dog Show at the Longview Activity Complex.
Pilot uninjured after plane crash in field near Marshall
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A pilot from Missouri came out of a crash uninjured after his plane made an emergency landing in a Harrison County field Saturday afternoon. Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Jean Dark said Robert E. Long, 53, of Kansas City, Missouri, was flying east from Terrell to Marshall following Interstate 20 when the plane started to sputter and lose power near Hallsville.
KLTV
Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans after loss of local veteran
Longview Marine sees progress in advocacy for those affected by Camp Lejeune contamination. Marine Corps veteran Mike Park of Longview has been fighting for decades to get justice for Marines and families effected by contaminated water at Camp Lejune. Park says that longstanding efforts by himself and other Marines is finally being heard with the prospect of legislation in view.
LIST: East Texas county grass fire updates
TYLER, Texas — As drought-like conditions continue and every county in East Texas is under a burn ban, a multitude of grass fires have erupted across the region. Although there are no active grass fires, you can view the status of live fires here. Below is an updated list...
Beto O'Rourke promises to be a unifying force during East Texas campaign event
PITTSBURG, Texas — As the race for governor gets tighter, East Texas became the latest battleground in the campaign. Beto O’Rourke held the first of several local town hall events in Pittsburg Thursday afternoon. And in a political climate as hot as the summer sun in East Texas, he preached a message of unity.
Whataburger expanding to Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in July 2018. Whata-location! Whataburger is expanding their burger chain to Pittsburg, with a celebration on Wednesday. On July 27, the newest Whataburger location in East Texas will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony. Starting at 10 a.m., the...
KLTV
Longview Fire Department battles grass fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum reports that Longview firefighters are working to extinguish a grass fire near Toler Road and Highway 300. At this time no information known regarding the cause of the fire, but no structures were visibly damaged as of this writing.
East Texans offering condolences, support after deputy killed in the line of duty
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Following the news of the passing of Smith County Sheriff’s deputy Lorenzo Bustos Friday morning, community members across East Texas have been reaching out to express their condolences for the department and the fallen deputy’s family. Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran requested from the state for all flags state-wide to be […]
Kilgore ISD to offer free meals for 2022-2023 school year
KILGORE, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached is related to other school districts no longer offering free meals. Kilgore Independent School District will continue offering free meals for students in the upcoming school year. In a press release, Kilgore ISD announced that they would continue to offer...
29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of duty
Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This is taken from the Smith County social media page by consent.
East Texas Food Bank breaks ground on new Tyler resource center, fresh produce processing center
TYLER, Texas — The East Texas Food Bank is kicking off construction for two new facilities that will help residents find food assistance, healthy options and social service benefits. On Wednesday, food bank officials celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Tyler Resource Center and Fresh Produce Processing...
CBS19
Tyler, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0