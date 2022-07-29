ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

WNYT

Boil water advisory remains in effect

A boil water advisory is still in place in Amsterdam through the day at least, after a water main break on Market Street. City leaders say it could last longer. Homes who need to boil water are around Route Thirty, Wallins Corners, Midline Road, and the Harrower Water District.
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Traffic advisory issued for Troy road closures

There’s a traffic advisory impacting drivers in the city of Troy. Drivers are asked to slow down, and follow detours. Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Third Street between Liberty and Adams Streets will be closed and Washington Street between Second Street and Fourth Street will be closed.
TROY, NY
Saratogian

Area nurse launches medical spa service business in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Local nurse Laura Newey is launching her business, Bellatas Medical Aesthetics, in the Spa City. Originally founded in 2019 in Clifton Park, the med spa recently established its new location in the Blackmer Building at 28 Clinton St. in Saratoga Springs. Bellatas Medical Aesthetics is...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

25 LaRose affordable housing opens in Glens Falls

“Beautiful.” That’s how resident Curtis Hill describes the new 25 LaRose Apartments on LaRose Street in Glens Falls near the Broad Street Hannaford. Rents range from $994 to $1,366 and are calculated based on income. Building B is already complete and fully occupied. Building A’s expected completion is...
GLENS FALLS, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures

August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
TROY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

The 2022 Saratoga Showcase Of Homes Tour is Planned for Two Weekends This Fall!

Saratoga Springs — The 2022 Saratoga Showcase of Homes Committee is proud to announce this year’s dates and builders. Celebrating 26 years of exceptional homes, this annual tradition will be presented over four beautiful fall days on October 8-9 and October 15-16. We have a spectacular line-up of 8 locations from our region’s finest builders for the areas premiere new home tour event.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Producing for paddlers and people

Essex Industries turns out lightweight canoes, prideful workers. Adirondack canoe aficionados, who collect boats as ants collect crumbs, at some point in their paddling adventures may have been exposed to beautiful, handcrafted components made at an Adirondack plant they have probably never heard of. Lacking an iconic name like Hornbeck,...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Residency requirements loosened for positions with Albany County

Workers no longer have to reside in Albany County to get a position with the county. The Albany County Legislature unanimously approved a resolution to loosen residency requirements for new job applicants. Personnel Committee member Mark Grimm of Guilderland says county lawmakers will revisit the need for a residency requirement...
Lite 98.7

What?? Travelers Charged $115,000 to Park at Albany Airport!

The price of everything continues to go up. Sure, it can be pricey to fly. Not just the tickets, but fees to check your bags, get a couple drinks and of course to leave your car at the Albany Airport for a few days. Or a few weeks. But what about 22 years? Apparently when some people tried exiting the parking garage, their receipt told them they had been parked there since January of 2000 - with some parking bills going into the six figures.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Free School Supplies For One Capital Region School

Summer is not over, but I am sure you have seen the school supply aisle in almost every store! I am that last-minute mom who will run to the store the night before and even on the first day of school to get supplies. If you live in the Mohanasen Central School District, you do not have to worry about it.
mychamplainvalley.com

Amtrak launches first train to New York City

Amtrak has launched their expanded service on the Ethan Allen Line that goes through Vergennes, Middlebury, and onto the Big Apple. On Friday morning, Burlington sent off its first train filled with passengers, all on a different journey. “I have been looking forward for the Ethan Allen to be extended...
WNYT

Overnight fire damages Watervliet home

New this morning – a fire breaking out just over midnight. You can hear the fire crackling there, and sirens in the background. Watervliet Fire says the call came in shortly after 12:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Second Ave. We expect to learn more information throughout the...
WATERVLIET, NY

