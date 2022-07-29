www.glensfallschronicle.com
Abandoned Power House Is Off Limits! Want To See Inside?
For many years the city of Amsterdam, New York had been trying to complete a 4-mile walking loop along the Chuctanunda Creek Trail. Only one thing stood in their way, the abandoned Mohasco Power House. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily...
WNYT
Boil water advisory remains in effect
A boil water advisory is still in place in Amsterdam through the day at least, after a water main break on Market Street. City leaders say it could last longer. Homes who need to boil water are around Route Thirty, Wallins Corners, Midline Road, and the Harrower Water District.
Johnstown Common Council regains temporary control over water plant
JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Johnstown is taking action following an ongoing boil water advisory and complications surrounding the Water Board. “Boiled a couple pots of water, had to get some bottled water to put in the fridge for drinking, and used the boiled water to give to my dog in the morning,” […]
WNYT
Traffic advisory issued for Troy road closures
There’s a traffic advisory impacting drivers in the city of Troy. Drivers are asked to slow down, and follow detours. Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Third Street between Liberty and Adams Streets will be closed and Washington Street between Second Street and Fourth Street will be closed.
Saratogian
Area nurse launches medical spa service business in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Local nurse Laura Newey is launching her business, Bellatas Medical Aesthetics, in the Spa City. Originally founded in 2019 in Clifton Park, the med spa recently established its new location in the Blackmer Building at 28 Clinton St. in Saratoga Springs. Bellatas Medical Aesthetics is...
Boil water advisory after Saratoga water main break
Businesses near Division Street in Saratoga Springs have been advised to boil their water after a water main broke Thursday morning.
glensfallschronicle.com
25 LaRose affordable housing opens in Glens Falls
“Beautiful.” That’s how resident Curtis Hill describes the new 25 LaRose Apartments on LaRose Street in Glens Falls near the Broad Street Hannaford. Rents range from $994 to $1,366 and are calculated based on income. Building B is already complete and fully occupied. Building A’s expected completion is...
Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures
August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
The 2022 Saratoga Showcase Of Homes Tour is Planned for Two Weekends This Fall!
Saratoga Springs — The 2022 Saratoga Showcase of Homes Committee is proud to announce this year’s dates and builders. Celebrating 26 years of exceptional homes, this annual tradition will be presented over four beautiful fall days on October 8-9 and October 15-16. We have a spectacular line-up of 8 locations from our region’s finest builders for the areas premiere new home tour event.
Producing for paddlers and people
Essex Industries turns out lightweight canoes, prideful workers. Adirondack canoe aficionados, who collect boats as ants collect crumbs, at some point in their paddling adventures may have been exposed to beautiful, handcrafted components made at an Adirondack plant they have probably never heard of. Lacking an iconic name like Hornbeck,...
WNYT
Residency requirements loosened for positions with Albany County
Workers no longer have to reside in Albany County to get a position with the county. The Albany County Legislature unanimously approved a resolution to loosen residency requirements for new job applicants. Personnel Committee member Mark Grimm of Guilderland says county lawmakers will revisit the need for a residency requirement...
wamc.org
Embattled Dunn Landfill in Rensselaer now operating without updated permits from NYSDEC
Although its permits have expired, Rensselaer's embattled Dunn Landfill continues to operate. There have been ongoing health and safety concerns since the dump opened in 2015 along the route to Rensselaer City schools, with neighbors complaining of foul odors, air pollution and noisy truck traffic. There have been several calls to shut the landfill down.
Upstate NY City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
What?? Travelers Charged $115,000 to Park at Albany Airport!
The price of everything continues to go up. Sure, it can be pricey to fly. Not just the tickets, but fees to check your bags, get a couple drinks and of course to leave your car at the Albany Airport for a few days. Or a few weeks. But what about 22 years? Apparently when some people tried exiting the parking garage, their receipt told them they had been parked there since January of 2000 - with some parking bills going into the six figures.
BREAKING: Is Albany’s Central Warehouse on the Verge of Collapse?
It looks that way - or at least part of it. You may have heard that Amtrak suspended service Friday to all points west of Albany due to chunks of concrete falling from the Central Warehouse near the train tracks. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan has declared a state of emergency...
Free School Supplies For One Capital Region School
Summer is not over, but I am sure you have seen the school supply aisle in almost every store! I am that last-minute mom who will run to the store the night before and even on the first day of school to get supplies. If you live in the Mohanasen Central School District, you do not have to worry about it.
mychamplainvalley.com
Amtrak launches first train to New York City
Amtrak has launched their expanded service on the Ethan Allen Line that goes through Vergennes, Middlebury, and onto the Big Apple. On Friday morning, Burlington sent off its first train filled with passengers, all on a different journey. “I have been looking forward for the Ethan Allen to be extended...
WNYT
Overnight fire damages Watervliet home
New this morning – a fire breaking out just over midnight. You can hear the fire crackling there, and sirens in the background. Watervliet Fire says the call came in shortly after 12:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Second Ave. We expect to learn more information throughout the...
Own an Old Home in Upstate? Reality TV Show May Restore It!
This sounds pretty exciting and might be the opportunity of a lifetime for at least one homeowner in Upstate New York. We have gotten word from producers of a reality show on a "major" TV network that they're in search of old Upstate NY homes to feature in a new "home restoration" show.
WRGB
Friday night crash sends motorcyclist to hospital; occupants of other vehicle unhurt
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — A motorcyclist was transported for care with significant injuries, after a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Wilton. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office responded to a serious injury motor vehicle crash on at 9:54 PM on US Route 9 at Dandelion Drive in the town of Wilton.
