Nebraska State Patrol taking part in national anti-speeding campaign

www.klkntv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested on assault charges in Nebraska, outstanding California warrant
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man was arrested in Norfolk after police discovered he was wanted on an extraditable warrant from California. On Sunday at 6:48 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to a residence in the 600 block of Roland Drive for an alleged assault. The caller reported that 44-year-old Thomas J. Ingram, of Norfolk, threw a cigarette lighter and a lit cigarette at her, causing a burn on her leg. She also said that he had taken her phone in an attempt to keep her from calling for assistance.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Task Force 1 sends 2 more members to help in Kentucky
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Sunday morning, Nebraska Task Force 1 sent two more members to assist with the devastating floods in Kentucky. In total all three members have been from the Lincoln area. One is currently a Captain with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, and the other is a retired member of LFR.
klkntv.com
Public areas closed due to wildfires in the Nebraska Panhandle
GERING, Neb. (KLKN)- Several public areas and roads are closed in the Panhandle, southwest of Gering, to allow firefighters to work without worrying about people or traffic. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission closed: Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area, Montz Point WMA, Carter Canyon, Montz Point, and both parts of Platte River Basin Environments. These areas are currently closed so firefighters are not hindered by vehicle traffic.
News Channel Nebraska
Firearm offenses land former Papillion woman 4.5 years in prison
OMAHA, Neb. -- On Friday, a Papillion woman was sentenced to prison for two different firearm offenses from 2020. Officials said 36-year-old Katherine Woitaszewski received 54 months' imprisonment for being a felon in possession of a firearm and being in possession of a stolen firearm. There is no parole in the federal system and Woitaszewski will serve a three-year term of supervised release after her prison release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Crews battle wildfire in western Nebraska
GERING, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews are still on the scene of a wildfire in western Nebraska. Nebraska State Patrol says the large fire is south of Gering and Scottsbluff. The fire started Saturday night in four different places. It’s believed lightning may be the cause. Troopers were working to...
1011now.com
SCSO: One dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One woman is dead and several other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in northern Saunders County on Sunday afternoon. In a press release, the sheriff’s office says it happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River bridge.
klkntv.com
Crash near Fremont kills one, injures several others
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (KLKN) — The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a four-vehicle crash near Fremont that killed one woman and injured at least four others. Authorities say it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday near Fremont on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating overnight shooting
Intense heat and humidity is back this week with highs expected to reach the 90s every day. Crews are still battling a wildfire south of Scottsbluff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Iowa man receives 42 months in jail for firearm charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced on Friday that a man from Iowa will serve 3.5 years in prison for having a firearm. According to court documents, 27-year-old Dylan McKeown, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm for 42 months. There is no parole in the federal system and when McKeown is released from prison, he will have a three-year term of supervised release.
KETV.com
Fremont police officer shoots man who ran from Department of Corrections
FREMONT, Neb. — The Fremont Police Department said one of its officers shot a man when officers tried to arrest him. FPD said they were called to a home near Lincoln Avenue and Fairacres Drive around 3:00 Saturday morning. Fremont police said a caller to 911 told dispatchers the...
Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers boater’s body following crash
The driver of a boat on Lake of the Ozarks died Friday evening, according to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol. The post Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers boater’s body following crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KAAL-TV
Iowa State Patrol trooper helps save life of RAGBRAI cyclist
(ABC 6 News) - The Iowa State Patrol posted on their social media pages on Thursday that a trooper helped save the life of a RAGBRAI cyclist. Trooper Darren Flaherty assisted other first responders in using his AED, or automated external defibrillator when a cyclist went into cardiac arrest near Charles City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
doniphanherald.com
Hailstorms, derechos becoming more frequent as climate changes in Nebraska
Until a couple of years ago, Mark Walz said he had never even heard the term "derecho." That's impressive for an insurance company CEO, but it illustrates to some degree how the nature of weather-related disasters in Nebraska has changed over the past few years. When Nebraskans think of weather-generating...
NebraskaTV
Manuel Gomez to remain at Lincoln Regional Center
HOLDREGE, Neb. — A Holdrege man who was found not responsible for a double homicide by reason of insanity will remain at the Lincoln Regional Center. In a court order Friday, a judge ordered Manuel Gomez, 49, to remain at the Lincoln Regional Center “for the foreseeable future” to continue treatment. The order comes after a judge ruled in November 2021 that Gomez would be evaluated at the center for 90 days.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office wants to install license plate readers
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office wants to install license plate readers on the perimeter of the city of Omaha and in the county. That possibility will be discussed at city council next week.
WOWT
Marijuana scams hit mailboxes around Omaha metro
A high school art teacher is turning the Bellevue community into his canvas. 6 First Alert Traffic: West Maple closing at 180th Street overnight. One of the busiest roads in northwest Omaha is set to close overnight. Omaha man killed in motorcycle crash with pickup. Updated: 6 hours ago. New...
klkntv.com
Lancaster county fair hosts Hispanic bands for the first time on Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Sunday, those at the Lancaster County fair experienced a taste of Hispanic culture with first time performances of Hispanic music on that stage. “This is the first year that we are here at the Lancaster Fair. So hopefully this grows every year and evolves into something bigger. Where we can have bigger bands, bigger performances and have a bigger crowd,” said Steve Solorio, event organizer.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska attorneys gave passing grades to 95% of state's judges in poll
Lawyers responding to the Nebraska State Bar Association evaluation poll gave passing grades to 95% of the state's judges and recommended all but one be retained. Association President William J. Mueller said the Judicial Performance Evaluation, which is done every two years, provides an important way for practicing attorneys to give feedback to the judiciary.
3 dead following two separate crashes in Northern Colorado
Three people were killed in two separate crashes in Northern Colorado Saturday evening. A pedestrian was struck and killed near Fort Collins and a head-on crash in Kersey left two people dead.
DEA agent speaks to Neb. school administrators about drug threats, trends facing state
KEARNEY, Neb.-Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin King addressed members of the Nebraska Council of School Administrators (NCSA) today at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney, discussing national and statewide drug trends and their impact on Nebraska’s communities. “Overdose deaths are at an all-time...
Comments / 2