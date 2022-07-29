ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreau, NY

Comments / 1

Related
WNYT

Protest held in Moreau over proposed fertilizer plant

MOREAU – There was a protest Friday over a proposed fertilizer plant in the town of Moreau. The facility would convert wood waste and human waste into carbon-rich fertilizer. The plant would be built in the Moreau Industrial Park, but no plans have been approved yet. The business that...
MOREAU, NY
wxxinews.org

Should New York State delay school start times?

Middle and high school students in California are starting their school days a little later this year. Beginning July 1, middle school classes began no earlier than 8 a.m. and high school classes started no earlier than 8:30 a.m. The changes were put into an effect by a state law passed in 2019, making California the first state in the nation to have legislation delaying school start times.
CALIFORNIA STATE
informnny.com

Energy bill assistance available for New Yorkers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – New Yorkers struggling with their electric and gas bills can now get some help from a $567 million assistance program announced by Governor Kathy Hochul. Hochul said the majority of the money will help more than 327,000 low-income gas and electric customers pay their August...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moreau, NY
City
Clifton Park, NY
WHEC TV-10

State Disaster Emergency declared in New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — An Executive Order was issued Friday night, declaring the ongoing Monkeypox outbreak as a State Disaster Emergency in New York. The Executive Order enables the state to respond more swiftly to the outbreak and allows health care professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
94.3 Lite FM

Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State

Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale?. The United States Geological Survey says this part of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moreau Planning Board#Moreau Animal Clinic
erienewsnow.com

New York State Issues Drought Watch For The Southern Tier

ALBANY – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a Drought Watch for the Southern Tier of Western New York. Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday issued the directive to NYSDEC after consulting with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal agencies. The issuance was based on the lack of rain his year, noting that recent rainfall hasn’t been enough to completely eliminate the dry conditions. Residents are encouraged to conserve water whenever possible, especially those who depend on private groundwater wells.
ENVIRONMENT
wutv29.com

NY business owners "shocked" slapped with surcharge to help state pay back federal loans

New York State (WRGB) — CBS 6 Investigates is hearing from business owners who just learned they're being slapped with a surcharge by New York State. Some business owners tell CBS 6 they just received a notice informing them they're being charged an annual fee to help the state pay back a federal loan it took out to help pay out unemployment benefits during the pandemic.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC New York

Get a COVID Booster Now, or Wait for the Fall? What a NY Doctor Recommends

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rising, the Biden administration is looking ahead to fall and apparently changing a plan to let more younger adults get their second boosters this summer, in order to speed up availability of the next generation of boosters. Now the question becomes: Should you wait for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WIBX 950

What Is New York State’s Most Popular Pizza Chain?

Despite being the world's capital for pizza, New York residents from all over the state still enjoy a chain pizza every now and then. What is New York's most popular pizza chain?. Pizza is one of those foods that everybody seems to love and enjoy. No matter where you live...
RESTAURANTS
informnny.com

State Liquor Authority goes undercover

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The results are in from a sting operation done by The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) on July 22. Two of the eight establishments tested for underage sales failed by selling alcohol to an underage agent. Around the region, last Friday, SLA investigators...
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures

August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
NEWS10 ABC

Local man to walk with bishop this weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first person to settle with the Albany Roman Catholic Diocese out of the hundreds of sexual abuse cases filed under the child victims act in New York is taking a simple yet profound step. On Sunday, Stephen Mittler will come full circle to where he says it all started.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy