WNYT
Protest held in Moreau over proposed fertilizer plant
MOREAU – There was a protest Friday over a proposed fertilizer plant in the town of Moreau. The facility would convert wood waste and human waste into carbon-rich fertilizer. The plant would be built in the Moreau Industrial Park, but no plans have been approved yet. The business that...
wwnytv.com
Hochul: state will pick up extra costs for 40 hour farm week
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - If New York decides to force farmers to pay overtime to workers after 40 hours, Governor Hochul continues to say the state will pick up the extra costs. Hochul’s comment came during a visit to Mapleview Dairy in Madrid Friday. “If this happens over...
wxxinews.org
Should New York State delay school start times?
Middle and high school students in California are starting their school days a little later this year. Beginning July 1, middle school classes began no earlier than 8 a.m. and high school classes started no earlier than 8:30 a.m. The changes were put into an effect by a state law passed in 2019, making California the first state in the nation to have legislation delaying school start times.
informnny.com
Energy bill assistance available for New Yorkers
ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – New Yorkers struggling with their electric and gas bills can now get some help from a $567 million assistance program announced by Governor Kathy Hochul. Hochul said the majority of the money will help more than 327,000 low-income gas and electric customers pay their August...
WHEC TV-10
State Disaster Emergency declared in New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — An Executive Order was issued Friday night, declaring the ongoing Monkeypox outbreak as a State Disaster Emergency in New York. The Executive Order enables the state to respond more swiftly to the outbreak and allows health care professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated.
NY state buildings fly flags at half-staff in honor of Officer Mazurkiewicz
Flags will continue to be flown at half-staff during Officer Mazurkiewicz's funeral service on Monday.
New York providing credits to help pay utility bills
Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Thursday and says the first roll-outs for the $567 million in funding will start in August.
Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State
Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale?. The United States Geological Survey says this part of...
Gov. Hochul announced electric and gas bill credit for low-income families
Each newly qualifying low-income customer who enrolls before December 31, 2022, in EAP will be eligible for the bill credit program.
FOXBusiness
NY governor has the ‘authority’ and ‘obligation’ to remove Manhattan’s District Attorney Alvin Bragg: Zeldin
During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, New York gubernatorial candidate and Rep. Lee Zeldin previews the action program he intends to implement the "first day" he potentially takes office as the governor of New York. REP. LEE ZELDIN: The first thing my first day that I'm in office,...
erienewsnow.com
New York State Issues Drought Watch For The Southern Tier
ALBANY – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a Drought Watch for the Southern Tier of Western New York. Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday issued the directive to NYSDEC after consulting with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal agencies. The issuance was based on the lack of rain his year, noting that recent rainfall hasn’t been enough to completely eliminate the dry conditions. Residents are encouraged to conserve water whenever possible, especially those who depend on private groundwater wells.
wutv29.com
NY business owners "shocked" slapped with surcharge to help state pay back federal loans
New York State (WRGB) — CBS 6 Investigates is hearing from business owners who just learned they're being slapped with a surcharge by New York State. Some business owners tell CBS 6 they just received a notice informing them they're being charged an annual fee to help the state pay back a federal loan it took out to help pay out unemployment benefits during the pandemic.
Burn Bans Are Back! Here’s What You Need to Know
Each year in March, New York State puts burn bans in place to protect areas like the Hudson Valley from wildfires and air pollution. Generally, they end on May 14th, but high temperatures and dry conditions are leading some towns to re-instate the bans. Burn Bans in New York State.
NBC New York
Get a COVID Booster Now, or Wait for the Fall? What a NY Doctor Recommends
With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rising, the Biden administration is looking ahead to fall and apparently changing a plan to let more younger adults get their second boosters this summer, in order to speed up availability of the next generation of boosters. Now the question becomes: Should you wait for...
What Is New York State’s Most Popular Pizza Chain?
Despite being the world's capital for pizza, New York residents from all over the state still enjoy a chain pizza every now and then. What is New York's most popular pizza chain?. Pizza is one of those foods that everybody seems to love and enjoy. No matter where you live...
informnny.com
State Liquor Authority goes undercover
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The results are in from a sting operation done by The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) on July 22. Two of the eight establishments tested for underage sales failed by selling alcohol to an underage agent. Around the region, last Friday, SLA investigators...
Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures
August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
New York State Bill Could Put End To Native American High School Mascots
For the last couple of years, there has been pressure put on professional sport teams to change their mascot names away from any Native American name. For example: Washington Redskins to Washington Commandos and Cleveland Indians to Cleveland Guardians. Many Universities and High Schools have followed suit and also changing...
NEWS10 ABC
Local man to walk with bishop this weekend
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first person to settle with the Albany Roman Catholic Diocese out of the hundreds of sexual abuse cases filed under the child victims act in New York is taking a simple yet profound step. On Sunday, Stephen Mittler will come full circle to where he says it all started.
Upstate NY Gas Station Fight! Why Did One Man Pull A Knife On Another?
Tensions are high here in New York State. Housing costs are through the roof, a trip to the grocery store is double what it cost a few months ago and even though gas prices are slowly coming down they haven't returned to a comfortable level for any of us. If...
