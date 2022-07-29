Greene County revealed a new $19 million campus plan. What could county buildings look like in a few years?

www.ksmu.org
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road work on Outer Road 44 and 13 in Greene County to start this week
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - Starting Monday, MoDOT will be repaving Outer Road 44 and Outer Road 13 in several areas in Greene county. The areas span from Springfield to Strafford. Here is a list of locations and times from MoDOT:. Mondays – Fridays during daytime hours, 7...
Dirt 66 project adds 25 miles of trails to Fellows Lake
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Saturday was the celebration of Greene County’s most recent addition to a major trail initiative in the Ozarks. Partners for the Dirt 66 project, including City Utilities, and the Springfield Chamber of Commerce, attended the ribbon cutting. “It is very easy for folks starting out on a mountain bike, hiking, and trail running.” […]
Explainer: See Sample Ballots in Missouri; Joplin Proposition Public Safety is for city of Joplin residents only
JOPLIN, Mo. —The 2022 Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Registered voters will vote for their party of choice to determine nominations for the final elections on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The sample ballot from Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis can be viewed below, scroll through the window, there are 33 pages. Not all pages apply to...
ksmu.org
City Utilities outlines emergency water plans as Ozarks face extreme drought
By the end of last month, the southwest corner of the Missouri lit up bright-red on the U.S. Drought Monitor. That means our drought is extreme — and water watches and emergency conservation plans could be coming soon from Springfield City Utilities. Steve Stodden is CU’s chief natural gas...
KYTV
Springfield’s City Utilities reports outages across city
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities reported several outages across the city on Saturday. At the peak of the outages, nearly 2,000 customers lost power. Many lost power for several hours. The majority of the outages happened around South Campbell and Walnut Lawn. Crews worked much of the...
KTLO
Missouri primary election set for Tuesday
Registered voters in Missouri will be able to go to the polls on Tuesday. Voting in the primary election will begin a 6 in the morning, and the polls will close that evening at 7. There are two local races in Ozark County on the Republican ballot. Incumbent Presiding Commissioner...
KYTV
Springfield-Greene Health Dept. receives grant for shingles immunization program
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene Health Department received the largest grant ever provided for its shingles immunization and education program from the Greene County Senior Citizens’ Services Fund Board. The grant, approved by Springfield City Council, provides $396,097 to make shingles vaccinations available at no charge to any...
ksmu.org
Investigating the Ozarks' child care crisis
Access to child care in the Springfield area is in crisis, according to new reporting by the Springfield Daily Citizen and KY3 News. Sometimes, child care is too expensive. Other times, it's just not available without a very long wait list. Daily Citizen reporter Jackie Rehwald, who covered social issues...
KYTV
KY3 story helps Springfield music store get its stolen guitars back
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thieves stole guitars worth thousands from a Springfield music store. And store surveillance caught the theft. Those guitars are back in the store, all thanks to police and customers sharing our original story. Cheryl Bodendieck is the store manager of Ernie Williamson Music. And she credited...
KYTV
Judge delivers verdict in death of Ozark County teenager in 2017
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County judge delivered a not guilty verdict in the case against an Ozark County woman accused of the death of her teenage daughter. Judge Calvin Holden announced his decision Friday following a month of deliberations in the murder trial of Rebecca Ruud. She faced a first-degree murder charge in the death of Savannah Leckie, 16, in 2017. The judge found Ruud guilty of abandoning a corpse. She faces up to four years in prison for the conviction on that charge.
sgfcitizen.org
Lack of child care is forcing people out of work. Can more companies follow Mercy’s lead?
This week, the Springfield Daily Citizen and KY3 News are spotlighting the region’s child care crisis. It is a multifaceted problem, and some local experts admit they don’t know where to start to solve it. That’s because every angle to the issue presents challenges. The Daily Citizen...
KYTV
WANTED: Miller County, Mo. business owner searching for zebra
Man charged with running gambling houses in Harrison, Ark. TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash ties up traffic on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo. The crash tied up traffic during the morning rush-hour. Springfield hospitals will not tolerate violence against staff. Rain amounts won't be uniform, but some hefty amounts are still...
Affordable housing development breaks ground in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A new affordable housing development being built by The Kitchen, Inc. will offer a place to live for senior citizens and veterans. Maplewood Villas will be located on Chestnut Expressway just west of West Bypass. The Kitchen broke ground Thursday on the 44-unit project. Every unit will be accessible from the ground […]
Marian Days road closure; what to expect
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Marian Days are back and City officials and residents alike are preparing for the big event. Carthage announced on Facebook today the closing of the following streets:. Grand from Highland south to Fairview. Fairview and Wynwood. Glenstone. Highland and Clinton. Officials say the roads will remain...
KYTV
Driver dies in crash in Lawrence County, Mo.
MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated a crash that killed a Miller man in Lawrence County. Franklin Bradley, 41, died in the crash Saturday morning. Troopers responded to the crash east of Miller. Investigators say he drove his SUV off the left side of the roadway, struck a fence, and overturned. He died at the scene.
8 vehicles burn, including semi car hauler I-49 near Lamar, Mo.
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday morning about 8:30 a.m. Lamar Fire Dept responded to I-49 near 83 mile marker to a vehicle fire. Reported as a semi on fire hauling cars. “Upon arrival the semi and its load were engulfed in flames. It took about a hour to extinguish plus about another hour to find and extinguish any hot spots.” — Lamar Fire Dept.
KYTV
Springfield Police Department inducts 24 new recruits
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new batch of 24 much-needed officers at the Springfield Police Department, and with short staffing issues, administrators are relieved. Officer Greg Anderson, the primary recruiter for SPD, said he is proud. “It’s very rewarding,” said Officer Anderson. “It’s kind of like seeing your...
K-9 trainer had “inseparable bond” with Lor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There was a severe storm the night after Greene County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit Lor arrived in Greene County, Missouri, after his trek from Czechoslovakia. Lor barked at the storm in an unfamiliar land incessantly — until James Craigmyle brought him some food and sat out in the rain with him until […]
Kimberling City woman wears a badge and a crown
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. – Kimberling City, Missouri can boast about a lot of things, namely the beauty of Table Rock Lake. Now, citizens have one more thing to brag about. A local police officer turned beauty queen named Alexis Hobbs. In a field dominated by men, Officer Hobbs stands out. It could be the uniform, […]
KYTV
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police locate man reported missing from Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office located 46-year-old James Robert Ames. Investigators say he is safe. According to police, staff at Easy Living assisted living in Springfield noticed he was missing and could not find him after searching the building. To report a correction or...
