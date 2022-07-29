Commonwealth Games: James Wilby takes silver ahead of Ross Murdoch

www.bbc.co.uk
Adam Peaty suffers shock first 100m breaststroke defeat since 2014 at Commonwealth Games
Adam Peaty was the invincible man – no more.In eight years, the triple Olympic champion had never lost a senior race over 100m breaststroke, but a broken foot and James Wilby combined to break that unbeaten record.It was in the Commonwealth Games that Peaty announced himself to the world back in 2014, winning his favoured event to start a run that has taken him beyond the reach of mere mortals.But even Peaty is human and Birmingham 2022 proved the moment where that mortality struck. Fastest over the first 50 metres, it then became clear that the unthinkable would happen as...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England cyclist Matt Walls and spectators injured in horrifying crash
England cyclist Matt Walls has been released from hospital after he was involved in...
BBC
Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses
Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
Duncan Scott takes freestyle gold as Adam Peaty looks to add to medal haul
Duncan Scott claimed revenge on Tom Dean by beating him to victory in the men’s 200 metres freestyle final at the Commonwealth Games, as Adam Peaty kept on course for a third consecutive gold in the 100m breaststroke.Scott, swimming for Scotland at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, had missed out to Dean in the Olympic final in Tokyo last year but triumphed on Saturday night in a time of one minute 45.02 seconds, with Dean taking silver for England in 1:45.41.Dean led at halfway but Alloa swimmer Scott, who won four medals in total in Japan last summer, came roaring back...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Wales win 10th medal with bowls bronze
Bowls trio Owain Dando, Ross Owen and Jonathan Tomlinson claimed Wales' 10th medal of...
BBC
Commonwealth Games 2022: Sevens gold for South Africa 'really amazing' - Siviwe Soyizwapi
The captain of South Africa men's rugby sevens side says winning gold at the...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Neah Evans and John Archibald win cycling silvers for Scotland
Scotland's Neah Evans and John Archibald both won Commonwealth Games silver on a medal-filled...
Alice Kinsella leads England team as they regain gymnastics gold in style
As Great Britain’s women’s gymnastics team look to push on and continue their progress following the surprise Olympic team bronze medal last year in Tokyo, England gave an encouraging demonstration of their depth as they dominated the Commonwealth Games to win gold in the team final on Saturday night.
BBC
Watch: Commonwealth Games hockey - Scotland v South Africa
Canada's Jayson Rampersad scores 14.000 and that puts him third, knocking England's James Hall out of the medal places!. Ethan Dick is up now for the final routine. Let's see if he has a say in the gold medal. When you think about Rhys' routine, it was just the lack...
Joe Fraser and James Hall get back on the horse as Adam Peaty seeks response
Joe Fraser and James Hall will look for glory in Monday’s Commonwealth Games pommel final while Adam Peaty searches for a medal improve on his shock fourth place in the 100 metres breaststroke.Here, the PA news agency looks at what is to come on day four in Birmingham.Rise from injuryJoe Fraser and James Hall will aim to put their injury issues behind them and add to their medal collection on the first day of apparatus finals at Arena Birmingham. Fraser helped his team to gold despite a fractured foot while Hall settled for all-around silver despite a painful ankle injury....
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Ondine Achampong nails fault to win England team gymnastics gold
Ondine Achampong nailed her final vault to land women's team gymnastics gold for England at the Commonwealth Games, as Jake Jarman beat James Hall to the all-around title. Hall was hoping to land an elusive all-around gymnastics gold medal in the men's final at Arena Birmingham after taking silver behind the now-retired Nile Wilson on the Gold Coast in 2018.
BBC
Joey Evison: Kent sign Notts all-rounder on One-Day Cup loan and on three-year deal from 2023
Kent have signed Nottinghamshire's Joey Evison, initially on loan, after he turned down the offer of a new three-year contract at Trent Bridge. The 20-year-old former England Under-19 all-rounder will play on loan for Kent in the One-Day Cup, which starts next week. He will then complete his move to...
Commonwealth Games events today including Joe Fraser, James Hall and Adam Peaty
Joe Fraser and James Hall will target Commonwealth Games glory in Monday’s pommel final as Adam Peaty aims to bounce back from a shock fourth place in the 100 metres breaststroke.Fraser and Hall enter the first day of apparatus finals at Arena Birmingham contending with injuries.Fraser was part of the team gold despite a fractured foot while Hall was beaten out by teammate Jake Jarman in the all-around final, settling for silver, although it could have been worse given he battled through immense pain from an ankle injury.Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Latest updates from Day 4 The England pair will...
ESPN
Australia takes Women's Sevens gold over Fiji
Australia's world champion women's rugby sevens side have romped to a maiden Commonwealth Games title. The 2016 Olympic champions beat Fiji 22-12 at Coventry Arena, close to host city Birmingham, on Sunday night, reversing the form after losing to them in Saturday's final pool game. Victory, earned after a thrilling...
Commonwealth Games events today including Laura Kenny and Alex Yee in action
Laura Kenny, Alex Yee and James Wilby are among the Tokyo medallists targeting the podium as the Commonwealth Games get underway in Birmingham on Friday.Wilby will be looking to kickstart England’s gold rush in the pool as he defends his men’s 200 metres breaststroke title. Scotland’s Ross Murdoch, who finished runner-up to Wilby on the Gold Coast four years ago, may have other ideas. Birkenhead’s Freya Anderson is in the women’s 200m freestyle alongside Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus, while Wales’ Dan Jervis is in the men’s 400m freestyle.Kenny will be in action when the track cycling gets under way...
BBC
Euro 2022 final: Match-winner Chloe Kelly says England in dreamland after beating Germany 2-1
England match-winner Chloe Kelly says "this is what dreams are made of" after the Lionesses defeated Germany in the Euro 2022 final to win a first major trophy. Ella Toone gave Sarina Wiegman's side the lead in front of 87,192 at Wembley - a record for a men's and women's European Championship final.
BBC
Commonwealth Games 2022: Jack Carlin is Scotland's low profile, high achiever
There are not many people in Paisley with two Olympic medals. But even if Jack Carlin was to saunter through his home town with those lumps of silver and bronze clanking around his neck, there's every chance he would go unrecognised.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Wales beat Scotland to record first netball victory
Wales edged a tight affair 48-42 against Scotland in the netball at the NEC...
BBC
Lionesses: Meet the England players who secured Euro 2022 glory
England won the hearts of the nation with their run to Euro 2022 glory this summer as they beat Germany 2-1 in Sunday's final at Wembley. Beth Mead won the Golden Boot, Chloe Kelly won the tournament - and super sub Alessia Russo won many plaudits. But they were just...
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss facing Tory members in Leeds for first official leadership hustings – UK politics live
Leadership rivals bid to win members’ support in foreign secretary’s home town
