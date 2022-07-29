Commonwealth Games: James Wilby takes silver ahead of Ross Murdoch

Adam Peaty was the invincible man – no more.In eight years, the triple Olympic champion had never lost a senior race over 100m breaststroke, but a broken foot and James Wilby combined to break that unbeaten record.It was in the Commonwealth Games that Peaty announced himself to the world back in 2014, winning his favoured event to start a run that has taken him beyond the reach of mere mortals.But even Peaty is human and Birmingham 2022 proved the moment where that mortality struck. Fastest over the first 50 metres, it then became clear that the unthinkable would happen as...

SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO