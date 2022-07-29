Eckert’s Farm announces the return of its Sunflower Trail in Belleville

www.ibjonline.com
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Popular cannabis dispensary chain set to open new Missouri location on July 16thKristen WaltersMissouri State
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Eckert's Farm in Belleville Reopens Sunflower Field
Our weather has been anything but pleasant recently with brutal heat waves and historic flash floods, but we're in for a slight relief this week — and that leaves us all looking for something to do. Sunflowers are in full bloom across the metro area, and Eckert's Farm's (951...
edglentoday.com
3rd Annual Kicks On 66 Car (and Motorcycle) Show
EDWARDSVILLE - This is the 3rd Annual Kicks On 66 Car (& motorcycle) Show. Unlike many other events, their mission is to embrace the wide spectrum of vehicle interests representing all eras and types of cars motorcycles, trucks, and race cars with Antiques, Classics, pre-war, post-war, sports cars, exotics, American muscle, and much more. Everyone has their favorites and frequently that encompasses more than just one narrow interest.
Illinois Business Journal
RBGA leads opening celebrations for two member locations in July
The RiverBend Growth Association recently helped two of its member businesses celebrate openings that included special ribbon-cutting ceremonies led by RBGA staff and members. Celebrating businesses were the downtown Alton McDonald’s Restaurant location and Joe’s Pizza and Pasta in East Alton. The RBGA led a ribbon-cutting ceremony on...
A Website claims they found the Best Dive Bar in Missouri
Everyone has their favorite local dive bar spot, so trying to decide what is the best dive bar in each state sounds impossible, but one website claims they figured it out, and their pick for the best in Missouri looks awesome!. According to the website tripsavy.com, the best dive bar...
edglentoday.com
Big Brothers Big Sisters is Raffling a New $305K Home
BELLEVILLE – This summer kicked off the 28th Annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois House Raffle, offering participants a chance to win 46 cash prizes with the the grand prize of a Fulford Homes “Whitney Farmhouse” style home valued at $305,644 or $250,000 in cash.
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is...
KSDK
Mary's Must Do's: Blues City Deli
To send a "Must Do" Mary's way...email her at marysmustdos@ksdk.com or reach out on social! Your recommendation could be featured next!
feastmagazine.com
Enjoy Sizzling Summer Delights at This Local Butcher Shop
Looking to throw something incredible on the grill this summer? Look no further than Kenrick’s Meats. Kenrick’s is St. Louis’ largest butcher shop and the home of more than 80 varieties of homemade bratwurst. Kenrick’s also makes a large variety of specialty items ready for your backyard...
Illinois Business Journal
Neurosurgery of St. Louis adds city native Dr. Sarah Travers to growing team
Neurosurgery of St. Louis (NSL) has added St. Louis native and Neurosurgeon Sarah Travers, MD, to its growing practice. Dr. Travers specializes in brain tumors and will also perform general neurosurgery. “I am excited to see the growth of Neurosurgery of St Louis with the addition of Dr. Travers,” said...
tncontentexchange.com
Aug 1, 1943 • Gliding catastrophe kills the St. Louis mayor and Lambert Field's co-founder
ST. LOUIS • Maj. William Robertson, an aviation pioneer here and co-founder of Lambert Field, had a factory that built gliders for World War II. Mayor William Dee Becker was a big promoter of the airport. The unpowered Army gliders were made of steel tube, canvass and plywood, and...
spotonillinois.com
Construction still affects county building access
EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County officials continue to update visitors of construction surrounding the Administration Building and Courthouse in downtown Edwardsville. The sidewalks along 2nd Street from the parking lots behind the Administration Building to the courthouse are closed.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. 03:06. 02:50. How did Brad Bower from Alton...
557 area code will be activated in 314 region this month
ST. LOUIS – A new area code will soon be activated in St. Louis City and County. Earlier this year, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) announced the 314 area code would be exhausted by the third quarter of 2022, prompting the creation of an overlay plan with a new 557 area code.
territorysupply.com
10 Best Tiny House Rentals in Missouri for Big Adventure
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Venture to where the Midwest meets the south with a stay in an exciting Missouri tiny home. There’s much more to Missouri than St. Louis and...
KSDK
This St. Louis museum is 'unlike any other museum anywhere'
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area has a plethora of sights to see and places to visit, and some of those are hiding in plain sight. The Miniature Museum of Greater St. Louis may be one of those spots. People often find out about the museum by searching...
Illinois Business Journal
Urology of St. Louis welcomes Dr. Islam as provider in Fairview Heights, St. Peters
Urology of St. Louis has added St. Louis native, Urologist Majdee Islam, MD to its growing practice. Dr. Islam’s area of specialty is men’s health and he is passionate about treating erectile dysfunction, low testosterone, Peyronie’s disease and any other urologic conditions surrounding men’s health. “Dr....
Illinois Business Journal
Jim Beasley Veterans Tribute at Kaskaskia College notes recent donations
The Jim Beasley Veterans Tribute located at Kaskaskia College in Centralia, Ill., recently received two $1,000 donations. Jared Dodson of Williston, Fla., son of Tribute committee member Donna Dodson and grandson of committee member Marlene Fox, recently donated $1,000 in memory of his great grandparents, Donald and Wilma Holmes. Dean...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri health system makes national list of best hospitals
Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No.11 on a national list of top 20 hospitals last week. The St. Louis hospital was the only Missouri health care system represented on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No. 17 on the list last year. U.S....
advantagenews.com
More downtown Alton lane closures start today
The Illinois Department of Transportation reminds motorists that use the Great River Road to give themselves extra time to get home in the afternoon starting today. A new catwalk structure is being installed over Route 100 for Ardent Mills meaning lane closures west of William Street starting today and wrapping up Friday August 19. The closures will be daily from 2-9pm.
ourquadcities.com
PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County
ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
lutheranmuseum.com
A Young Postal Clerk from Perryville
I have run across several stories in which spelling changes are made to surnames. The story you will read today has a rather dramatic spelling change to a surname. It involves not only a difference at the end of the name. It does not only involve the addition of a vowel. More amazingly, it includes a different first letter. The name changes from Jungk to Young.
