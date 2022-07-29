Chicago P.D.'s Marina Squerciati Shares Behind-The-Scenes Moment With More One Chicago Stars, And Now I Miss Crossovers

The three shows of One Chicago are back in production for the 2022-2023 TV season, and fans only have a couple of months left to wait before seeing more of the Chicago P.D. , Chicago Fire , and Chicago Med teams. Marina Squerciati has shared some photos to celebrate P.D. getting started on Season 10, and one features enough stars from one of the other shows to make me really miss the big crossovers.

Marina Squerciati has been part of the Chicago P.D. team going all the way back to the series premiere in 2014, but the first behind-the-scenes photo that she shared on Instagram for the 2022-2023 season featured her with stars from another show: Chicago Med . Take a look at Squerciati snapping a selfie with S. Epatha Merkerson and Nick Gehlfuss!

The actress’ caption may have said that she “came to the wrong show,” but I feel like it’s the right way to let fans know that the action is gearing up in Chicago again for the NBC shows. Her #crossover hashtag doesn’t necessarily mean that Burgess will turn up at the hospital, and could just mean that the P.D. actress ran into the Med stars, but it still makes me miss the good old days of major crossovers.

Sure, One Chicago has delivered mini crossovers over the past couple of seasons, with a character or two making a cameo on one of the other shows whenever somebody was in need of medical care, police assistance, or the fire department. But NBC hasn’t aired a big three-show event since all the way back in 2019, and the last two-parter between Fire and P.D. aired back in early 2020, just a couple of weeks before production shutdowns brought filming to a halt . (You can rewatch these crossovers streaming with a Peacock subscription .)

Of course, One Chicago has excellent reasons for not going all-out for another crossover event in the two seasons since the “Infection” three-parter involving Fire , P.D. , and Med . The pandemic protocols created some major challenges for individual shows getting back into production, without all of the added variables of a crossover with the casts mingling.

In fact, Chicago Fire had to suspend production due to positive COVID tests more than once, first in the fall of 2020 and then again early in 2022. P.D. also paused production back in January. Chicago Med had to suspend production on Season 6 for a couple of weeks in the fall of 2020, then required cast, staff, and crew vaccinations for Season 7 . Crossover events have actually been limited across most of the nine Wolf Entertainment TV series since the initial shutdowns in March 2020, with the exception of Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime joining forces and the FBI s coming together to launch FBI: International last year.

All of that said, I can’t help but hope that the Chicago shows will cross over a little bit more in the new season, safety permitting. It’s still a shame that we never got to see Will Halstead’s reaction on Med to finding out that Jay eloped on P.D. without inviting him to the wedding. We can always at least cross our fingers that One Chicago will reunite the Halstead brothers when the shows return in the fall!

All three One Chicago shows will be back on NBC on Wednesday, September 21, starting with Med at 8 p.m. ET and followed by Fire at 9 p.m. and P.D. (with a new series regular ) at 10 p.m. Those premieres come in a big week for the Dick Wolf TV universe , as all three FBI s and all three Law & Order s return as well. For some more viewing options to plan ahead for the next few months, be sure to check out our 2022 TV premiere schedule .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.