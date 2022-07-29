ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Chicago P.D.'s Marina Squerciati Shares Behind-The-Scenes Moment With More One Chicago Stars, And Now I Miss Crossovers

By Laura Hurley
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wh571_0gy0HwMZ00

The three shows of One Chicago are back in production for the 2022-2023 TV season, and fans only have a couple of months left to wait before seeing more of the Chicago P.D. , Chicago Fire , and Chicago Med teams. Marina Squerciati has shared some photos to celebrate P.D. getting started on Season 10, and one features enough stars from one of the other shows to make me really miss the big crossovers.

Marina Squerciati has been part of the Chicago P.D. team going all the way back to the series premiere in 2014, but the first behind-the-scenes photo that she shared on Instagram for the 2022-2023 season featured her with stars from another show: Chicago Med . Take a look at Squerciati snapping a selfie with S. Epatha Merkerson and Nick Gehlfuss!

The actress’ caption may have said that she “came to the wrong show,” but I feel like it’s the right way to let fans know that the action is gearing up in Chicago again for the NBC shows. Her #crossover hashtag doesn’t necessarily mean that Burgess will turn up at the hospital, and could just mean that the P.D. actress ran into the Med stars, but it still makes me miss the good old days of major crossovers.

Sure, One Chicago has delivered mini crossovers over the past couple of seasons, with a character or two making a cameo on one of the other shows whenever somebody was in need of medical care, police assistance, or the fire department. But NBC hasn’t aired a big three-show event since all the way back in 2019, and the last two-parter between Fire and P.D. aired back in early 2020, just a couple of weeks before production shutdowns brought filming to a halt . (You can rewatch these crossovers streaming with a Peacock subscription .)

Of course, One Chicago has excellent reasons for not going all-out for another crossover event in the two seasons since the “Infection” three-parter involving Fire , P.D. , and Med . The pandemic protocols created some major challenges for individual shows getting back into production, without all of the added variables of a crossover with the casts mingling.

In fact, Chicago Fire had to suspend production due to positive COVID tests more than once, first in the fall of 2020 and then again early in 2022. P.D. also paused production back in January. Chicago Med had to suspend production on Season 6 for a couple of weeks in the fall of 2020, then required cast, staff, and crew vaccinations for Season 7 . Crossover events have actually been limited across most of the nine Wolf Entertainment TV series since the initial shutdowns in March 2020, with the exception of Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime joining forces and the FBI s coming together to launch FBI: International last year.

All of that said, I can’t help but hope that the Chicago shows will cross over a little bit more in the new season, safety permitting. It’s still a shame that we never got to see Will Halstead’s reaction on Med to finding out that Jay eloped on P.D. without inviting him to the wedding. We can always at least cross our fingers that One Chicago will reunite the Halstead brothers when the shows return in the fall!

All three One Chicago shows will be back on NBC on Wednesday, September 21, starting with Med at 8 p.m. ET and followed by Fire at 9 p.m. and P.D. (with a new series regular ) at 10 p.m. Those premieres come in a big week for the Dick Wolf TV universe , as all three FBI s and all three Law & Order s return as well. For some more viewing options to plan ahead for the next few months, be sure to check out our 2022 TV premiere schedule .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’ Fans ‘Can’t Stand’ This Major Character

Fans of the popular NBC series Chicago Med recently took to Reddit to voice their displeasure with one character. In the thread, fans are going after Brian Tee’s character, Dr. Ethan Choi. The initial post that started the conversation was made by a user named Creative-Play1848. They wrote, “I’m only on season 3 but I can’t stand Choi. He has no compassion for patients and their desires if they go against what he thinks is best. He also doesn’t care about any mental health issue and is constantly undermining Dr. Charles.”
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: What Happened to Yuriy Sardarov?

Yuriy Sardarov was a big part of the popular One Chicago series, Chicago Fire for the better part of seven years. However, Sardarov, who portrays Brian “Otis” Zvonecek on the hit TV series left the series as season 8 began, tragically losing his life in a deadly fire. Now, we wonder, what has this star been up to since his turn on the Dick Wolf-created series?
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’s Camryn Manheim and ‘Chicago Fire’s Taylor Kinney Caught Up at Monte Carlo

Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney and one star of the recent Law & Order revival series, Camryn Manheim were living it up in Monte Carlo recently. And, the two NBC stars were all smiles as they shared some fun times full of laughs and smooches in the Law & Order/One Chicago mash-up dream that we never knew we needed! And, thankfully, Camryn Manheim was sharing these good times with her fans on her Insta page, giving us all a glimpse of the moment the two TV stars reconnected in paradise.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Pd#Chicago Med#Chicago Crossover#Chicago Fire#Crossovers#Celebrities#P D#Nbc
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Star Tracy Spiridakos Teases Return to the Show

“Chicago PD” star Tracy Spiridakos has returned from her tropical vacation to the Windy City, ready to start filming Season 10 of the procedural. Earlier this summer, Spiridakos posted several phenomenal vacation updates. She visited Greece in early June, sharing gorgeous photos of the rolling landscape and blue ocean waters. More recently, she spent time with a friend in another tropical landscape, with sandy beaches and pools and drinks.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Selfie With Husband in Croatia Ahead of Season 23

Everyone needs a little break sometimes and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay went to Croatia with her husband, Peter Hermann. If he looks familiar, then know he’s also appeared on the show as Trevor Langan. Yet this moment was not about acting, show business, or anything else other than fun. Wouldn’t you be happy on vacation ahead of Season 23 of your TV show? There’s plenty to smile about when seeing Hargitay and Hermann together.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum

It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Did Cote De Pablo Leave?

For 19 years, the police television series NCIS has captivated audiences. Not to mention, it gave CBS a hit show with 435 episodes in total. With such a long history, NCIS did more than create a loyal fan base as the show received 27 awards throughout its run. But while fans love the show, there are some interesting moments and characters that left them wondering exactly what happened behind the scenes. One of those moments came after Cote de Pablo joined the show in Season 3 as Special Agent Ziva David.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Slam This Contestant for ‘Making a Fool of Himself’ With ‘Over the Top’ Antics

Unlike most shows, Jeopardy! has only two main components – the host and the contestants. As such, an unusually bright spotlight is placed on both. Fans of the game show have an incredibly close connection with the series’ host (even though it’s very one-sided). And when a contestant comes along who sparks their interest, fans will cheer them on with a vehemence typically reserved for family and close friends.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Reveals Engagement to R&B Singer

Wedding bells are ringing for one member of the One Chicago family. Chris Mansa, better known to fans as Mason Locke in Chicago Fire, is about to be a married man after he became engaged to R&B singer-songwriter and actress Méami. Mansa dropped to one knee and popped the question earlier in July, later sharing the exciting relationship status update in a social media post.
RELATIONSHIPS
Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: What Did Tony DiNozzo Whisper To Ziva Back in Season 10?

NCIS fans have always wondered one question: what did Tony DiNozzo whisper to Ziva at the airport?. Back in Season 10, one of the most poignant moments of the love story between Tony and Ziva occurred. Tony Dinozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) never get together during NCIS‘ run. However, the two agents gave viewers plenty of memorable moments.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Still Can’t Get Over These Deaths From the Series

Longtime Chicago Fire fans know that Lauren German and Treat Williams have been part of the show’s history yet are now gone. Both actors have found other work in their careers, of course. Yet their characters would die on the NBC first-responder drama. Fans would find themselves taking to the tissues really hard. Their tears over seeing Shay and Benny Severide die are still shared by others just finding this great show.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ ‘Besties’ Share Fun Photo With Fans

Chicago PD cast-mates got together on Tuesday. One Chicago‘s Twitter page posted the acting family gathered together. Marina Squerciati, who plays Officer Burgess on the show, was the one who snapped the selfie. “#ChicagoPD besties <3,” the account tweeted. Fans were quick to respond with comments showing their...
CHICAGO, IL
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
136K+
Followers
35K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy