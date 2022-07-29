ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

Team Travels 3,000 Miles To Race In Columbia Cup

By Michael LeCompte Digital Content Producer
FOX 11 and 41
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox41yakima.com

Comments / 1

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Shirley D. Parker, athlete and philanthropist

Shirley D. Parker’s legacy in Yakima is just as enduring as the iconic skyscraper his stepfather built in downtown Yakima. Parker, a trial lawyer, businessman and stepson of Adelbert E. Larson, is also remembered for his support of Yakima Valley College and youth sports, with a foundation bearing his name continuing work in that area.
YAKIMA, WA
fox40jackson.com

Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave continues through weekend

Dangerous heat will continue across the Pacific Northwest this weekend. The excessive days-long heat wave is expected to last through Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting daytime high temperatures in the triple digits that are likely to tie or break temperature records. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
City
Tri-cities, WA
Tri-cities, WA
Sports
Yakima, WA
Sports
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Safety and fun in swimming holes near Yakima

Swimming holes. We all have our favorite ones. Some are popular. Some are secret, accessible by only a few. Whether you have a preferred spot or not, swimming holes offer a great way to spend a day, enjoying the sun and cooling off with a quick dip, especially in this heat.
YAKIMA, WA
iheart.com

At Least 7 Deaths Suspected To Be Linked To Heat Wave

At least seven deaths are suspected to be linked to a heat wave in Oregon as temperatures rose past the triple digits, NBC News reports. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner is investigating whether the heat wave led to three reported deaths in Portland, according to a news release shared last Thursday (July 28).
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia River#Nbc#Boston#Atomic Screen Printing#Tricities
94.9 HOM

“Historic” Heatwave Could Broil Maine Next Week

Most of us would agree that this summer has been quite a bit warmer than the last few years. For most of July, we saw daily temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The last week has been a little on the cooler side, but now it looks like much of New England is in store for another heatwave.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
KOMO News

Avoid an air-conditioning shutdown during this Western Washington heat wave

As summers have gotten hotter in the Pacific Northwest, many of us have invested in some type of air conditioning to stay cool, whether it be a portable unit or a more permanent one. The Seattle metro ranks number 1 in the share of households without air conditioning. Researchers at...
KUOW

Archaeologists on surprising trail of Japanese families who lived in vanished Oregon lumber company town

The classic black-and-white photos from early decades of the American West often fail to capture the diversity of the people who came here. Chinese migrants helped build the railroads and were big in gold mining. Basque people from Spain became known for sheep herding. The first Filipino cannery workers arrived around the turn of the last century. Now, Oregon archaeologists are on the surprising trail of Japanese families who lived in a now-vanished lumber company town.
OREGON STATE
Outsider.com

Body of Missing Boy Found Near Waterfall in Washington Park

Authorities have discovered the body of a missing boy last seen alive near a waterfall in Washington Park. According to the Bellingham, Washington Police Department, the child died in the water in Whatcom Falls Park on Friday. That same day, the police department received a distressed phone call to the area around 2:30. During the conversation, the parents reported their child missing.
BELLINGHAM, WA
FOX 11 and 41

First Japanese beetle found in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. – The adult Japanese beetle, an invasive pest of over 300 plants locally has moved outside of where it was first discovered in Grandview according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA). The beetle damages plants by skeletonizing a plants foliage according to WSDA. Thursday, July...
RICHLAND, WA
kpq.com

Walla Walla Man Drowns in Wenatchee River Near Dryden Dam

A family from Walla Walla suffered a tragedy when one of their members drowned in the Wenatchee River on July 30. A man in his 60s was inner tubing with his wife and friends when they hit rough water. The group was floating near the Dryden dam when the man...
WALLA WALLA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy