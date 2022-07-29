Team Travels 3,000 Miles To Race In Columbia Cup

www.fox41yakima.com
Spectacular flip and scary collision narrow the hydroplane race field in Tri-Cities
“First time in my career I’ve ever done that.”
See a dramatic series of photos of this hydroplane flipping on the Columbia River
The unlimited hydroplane was damaged in the blowover crash.
It Happened Here: Shirley D. Parker, athlete and philanthropist
Shirley D. Parker’s legacy in Yakima is just as enduring as the iconic skyscraper his stepfather built in downtown Yakima. Parker, a trial lawyer, businessman and stepson of Adelbert E. Larson, is also remembered for his support of Yakima Valley College and youth sports, with a foundation bearing his name continuing work in that area.
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave continues through weekend
Dangerous heat will continue across the Pacific Northwest this weekend. The excessive days-long heat wave is expected to last through Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting daytime high temperatures in the triple digits that are likely to tie or break temperature records. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are...
Record-breaking heat scorches Tri-Cities Water Follies events. How to prepare to be outside
Is this summer’s heat wave worse than last year?
Safety and fun in swimming holes near Yakima
Swimming holes. We all have our favorite ones. Some are popular. Some are secret, accessible by only a few. Whether you have a preferred spot or not, swimming holes offer a great way to spend a day, enjoying the sun and cooling off with a quick dip, especially in this heat.
At Least 7 Deaths Suspected To Be Linked To Heat Wave
At least seven deaths are suspected to be linked to a heat wave in Oregon as temperatures rose past the triple digits, NBC News reports. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner is investigating whether the heat wave led to three reported deaths in Portland, according to a news release shared last Thursday (July 28).
‘Dangerous’ fire near Oregon border destroys a dozen homes, intensifies overnight
The fast-moving McKinney fire in northern California burned down at least a dozen residences in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line, according to fire officials. Wildlife was seen fleeing the area to avoid the flames. “It’s continuing to grow with erratic winds and thunderstorms in the area...
“Historic” Heatwave Could Broil Maine Next Week
Most of us would agree that this summer has been quite a bit warmer than the last few years. For most of July, we saw daily temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The last week has been a little on the cooler side, but now it looks like much of New England is in store for another heatwave.
Pacific Northwest heat wave leads to cancelled summer festivities
Summer is in full swing, which means concerts, markets and festivals are happening all over the Portland metro area. But with July’s extreme heat, some celebrations have been cancelled.
Is ‘brake checking’ a tailgater legal in Oregon?
We've all been there: someone is following far too close to you on the highway as you're driving for comfort. Is there a way to get them off of your tail with a so-called 'brake check'?
+$265k in WA state unclaimed lottery prizes. 2 tickets bought in Tri-Cities and Yakima
These locations in eastern and western Washington detail where lottery winners bought tickets but have yet to claim their cash.
Extreme heat crushing Tri-Cities weather records. Hot temperature warning extended
A heat-related death was reported south of the Tri-Cities.
Avoid an air-conditioning shutdown during this Western Washington heat wave
As summers have gotten hotter in the Pacific Northwest, many of us have invested in some type of air conditioning to stay cool, whether it be a portable unit or a more permanent one. The Seattle metro ranks number 1 in the share of households without air conditioning. Researchers at...
Archaeologists on surprising trail of Japanese families who lived in vanished Oregon lumber company town
The classic black-and-white photos from early decades of the American West often fail to capture the diversity of the people who came here. Chinese migrants helped build the railroads and were big in gold mining. Basque people from Spain became known for sheep herding. The first Filipino cannery workers arrived around the turn of the last century. Now, Oregon archaeologists are on the surprising trail of Japanese families who lived in a now-vanished lumber company town.
Hiker Airlifted After Suffering Heat Exhaustion in Leavenworth
A Bellingham woman was airlifted to a hospital in Yakima after hiking with her friends on the Snow Lake Trail in Leavenworth on the night of July 30. Around 8 p.m., the 37-year-old woman suffered a knee injury while showing signs of a heat stroke. Her two friends went to...
Yakima sets temperature record Thursday with extreme heat continuing through Sunday
With “dangerously hot” weather expected through the weekend, the National Weather Service has extended its excessive heat warning to 11 p.m. Sunday. The heat wave is affecting Central, South Central and Eastern Washington as well as central, north central and northeast Oregon, according to the weather service. The...
Body of Missing Boy Found Near Waterfall in Washington Park
Authorities have discovered the body of a missing boy last seen alive near a waterfall in Washington Park. According to the Bellingham, Washington Police Department, the child died in the water in Whatcom Falls Park on Friday. That same day, the police department received a distressed phone call to the area around 2:30. During the conversation, the parents reported their child missing.
First Japanese beetle found in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. – The adult Japanese beetle, an invasive pest of over 300 plants locally has moved outside of where it was first discovered in Grandview according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA). The beetle damages plants by skeletonizing a plants foliage according to WSDA. Thursday, July...
Walla Walla Man Drowns in Wenatchee River Near Dryden Dam
A family from Walla Walla suffered a tragedy when one of their members drowned in the Wenatchee River on July 30. A man in his 60s was inner tubing with his wife and friends when they hit rough water. The group was floating near the Dryden dam when the man...
