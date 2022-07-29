ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update to continued construction around Madison County Administration facilities

By Editor
Illinois Business Journal
 4 days ago
More downtown Alton lane closures start today

The Illinois Department of Transportation reminds motorists that use the Great River Road to give themselves extra time to get home in the afternoon starting today. A new catwalk structure is being installed over Route 100 for Ardent Mills meaning lane closures west of William Street starting today and wrapping up Friday August 19. The closures will be daily from 2-9pm.
ALTON, IL
ourquadcities.com

PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County

ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wlds.com

IEPA Approves Natural-Gas Fueled Power Plant Near Pawnee

The Illinois EPA has given the green light to a new natural gas-fueled power plant to be built in Pawnee. EmberClear is developing the Lincoln Land Energy Center with a projected $1 billion investment. According to the company’s website, the natural gas-fueled power plant will produce 1,090 megawatts Siemens Energy, Siemens Financial Services, and BDC-Bechtel Power Holdings LLC are partnering with EmberClear to finance, construct, and build the plant.
PAWNEE, IL
missouribusinessalert.com

Centene withdraws $775 million expansion plan; St. Louis residents may bear the brunt of flood damage costs

As St. Louis continues to recover and assess the damage from last week’s flash flooding, it is becoming apparent that homeowners may bear the brunt of the financial burden. Many St. Louis residents are without flood insurance and typical home insurance plans do not cover flooding, so people will likely have to pay for damages out of their own pockets. Meanwhile, local officials are urging people affected by the flooding to report all damages to the United Way hotline so that the city can accurately report back to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for federal aid. In other St. Louis-area news, Centene terminated its deal for a $775 million headquarters expansion in Clayton. The cancellation means the company will lose out on subsidies, but is part of an overall shift for the firm away from physical office spaces. Centene says it plans to downsize its office space by 65% as more employees remain remote. And, ahead of Tuesday, when Kansas voters will decide whether to remove protection of abortion rights from the state's constitution, at least one business owner says he'll relocate if a ban is issued. Andrew Morgans, the CEO of marketing agency Marknology and apparel company Landlocked in Kansas City, said he doesn’t want to operate in locations where his tax revenue will be supporting governments that have passed abortion bans. Missouri outlawed nearly all abortions when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wmay.com

Taylorville Kroger Closed, Sealed Over Asbestos Concerns

The Kroger store in Taylorville has been shut down and sealed over concerns about possible asbestos contamination. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency took the action after receiving a complaint about renovation work at the store. EPA inspectors found that the work had released asbestos into the air, and while the contractor had set up a containment system, material containing asbestos was found in public areas of the store.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
tncontentexchange.com

St. Louis nursing school, open 124 years, closes due to finances, enrollment

ST. LOUIS — The Lutheran School of Nursing, which first opened its doors in 1898 but has struggled in recent years with finances and enrollment, has closed. Tina Hecht, CEO at South City Hospital, wrote a letter to faculty Wednesday announcing the news. The school is part of the hospital.
kjluradio.com

Tractor-trailer hit by train, causes fuel spill, in Audrain County

An out-of-state truck driver is hospitalized after his tractor trailer is hit by a train, causing a fuel spill in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says a tractor-trailer hauling diesel was attempting to turn near the Jefferson Street railroad crossing Saturday morning. Officers say the driver left the back of the trailer near the tracks, and it was hit by a slow-moving train. The trailer was pushed about 100 feet before coming to rest.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man drowns in St. Charles County pond

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
DEFIANCE, MO
advantagenews.com

Republic purchases Sanders Waste Systems

Republic Services has purchased Robert “Bob” Sanders Waste Systems of Alton. The sale was made official on Friday. Republic says there are no plans to raise rates and current pick up would remain the same. Any change in dates or times of trash pick-up would be announced ahead of time.
ALTON, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Damage to MetroLink transit system estimated at $18 to $20 million

Estimated damage totals of between $18-20 Million are due to record rainfall and flash flooding. Metro Transit teams and contractors are working around the clock to continue to assess damages and make repairs to restore train service to the MetroLink light rail system west of the Central West End Station following the record rainfall and flash flooding event on July 26.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Elected Leaders Get an Earful about the River Des Peres

When top elected officials visited the south city neighborhood of Ellendale yesterday afternoon, residents made it clear who they blamed for the severe, sewage-laden floodwaters that ruined their homes and submerged their streets. "MSD has failed us," one woman said, referring to the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District. "MSD needs...
DES PERES, MO
spotonillinois.com

Vandal leaves graffiti in Alton

ALTON - "I spy..." - graffiti, near the Alton riverfront. A vandal has spraypainted one of the bus stop booths sometimes used by the Argosy Casino Alton at the city parking lot near the foot of Henry Street in Alton. The Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market uses the same parking lot on Saturdays....
ALTON, IL
tncontentexchange.com

New gates, more cops: Will an extra tax help south St. Louis neighbors feel safer?

ST. LOUIS — Some people in a stretch of south St. Louis feel like they’re not getting their money’s worth out of their tax dollars. So they want to pay more. They’re asking their neighbors in Holly Hills and a slice of Bevo Mill to vote Tuesday to add an average of $200 to their property taxes and raise about $400,000 per year. They’re hoping to combat a sinking feeling that the area is on the verge of slipping, if it isn’t already: High-profile crimes and gunshots at night are making some feel less safe. Car racing in the park keeps people up at night. And the city isn’t responding as quickly as it used to, they say, to reports of dead trees and overgrown medians.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Motorcyclist killed in Calhoun County crash

Illinois State Police report a fatal motorcycle crash in Calhoun County over the weekend. The driver of the bike crashed on southbound Illinois Route 100 near North Michael Road just after 4pm Saturday while riding with other motorcycles. No other bikes or drivers were involved. The operator died at the scene.
CALHOUN COUNTY, IL

